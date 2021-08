Why?



Admittedly the oil \ state owned clubs aren't affected by the pandemic, but it's the benchmark for an elite striker post covid.If Kane does go for £150m, then the agent will look at something like that spread over five years as Salah's worth ( + £300k per week).Now Salah himself , may not be that fussed by the cash. He may look at Liverpool to play the way he wants and as long as the offer from the club isn't derisory he may be happy to sign. He's sure to have enough to get a new hat.