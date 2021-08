Don't spurs play better without Kane anyway?



No, we don't. We could definitely play better without Kane than we did last year but we were dire all season, even in our significant wins like against City and Arsenal we were pretty average but got lucky that City couldn't finish and Arsenal were pathetic and our finishing was practically perfect. The season before that we were pretty much just as shit but Son had a purple patch while Kane was out which we managed to turn in to a decent amount of wins so the narrative of us being better without him started.