Great result today - but in 10-15 games from now once people realize Nuno plays boring defensive football . It will be interesting if the results dont keep coming.



It was the ideal game for Nuno as Man City played into his hands just like they frequently did when he was at Wolves. The problem with counter-attacking is that there are inevitably too many draws but, depending on Spurs' ambitions this season, that's probably not really a problem.I'm still waiting for Kane to post a congratulatory message to his teammates after their victory yesterday. Maybe something with a picture of some lions. Nothing as yet on Twitter or Instagram so I guess he's been a bit busy.