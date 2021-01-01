Great result today - but in 10-15 games from now once people realize Nuno plays boring defensive football
. It will be interesting if the results dont keep coming.
It was the ideal game for Nuno as Man City played into his hands just like they frequently did when he was at Wolves. The problem with counter-attacking is that there are inevitably too many draws but, depending on Spurs' ambitions this season, that's probably not really a problem.
I'm still waiting for Kane to post a congratulatory message to his teammates after their victory yesterday. Maybe something with a picture of some lions. Nothing as yet on Twitter or Instagram so I guess he's been a bit busy.