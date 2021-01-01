« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26120 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:04:25 pm
If only you had a player who can score 30-40 goals a season when played centrally eh?
Aubameyang is in terminal decline. Was fantastic player, most of the European elite waited a season too long before he got a big move. He peaked at Dortmund, carried that through to the first 18 months at Arsenal and to me looks like hes never going to hit those heights again. Looked pretty redundant last season and whilst I dont think thats necessarily indicative of his quality, it shows his decline. Hes 32 now and strikers of his profile dont tend to do well into their 30s. Hes always had fantastic movement, if he wants to prolong his career and produce good numbers again, he needs to adapt his game.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26121 on: Today at 07:21:34 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:05:31 pm
Aubameyang is in terminal decline.
You can pinpoint it to the minute. Post-Charity Shield MOM, they then put that ridiculous contract extension in front of him and his brain just thought of all the super cars he could bastardise with wraps and garish rims, and forgot all about football. He downed tools faster than Rooney at Utd.

Some players you need to keep hungry and motivated. Difficult at Arsenal granted but still.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26122 on: Today at 07:22:08 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:01:07 am
Spurs have spent £70m already so my guess is they have made out no deal is in place for Kane etc.

Baldy even confirmed City are after him I know its obvious but most managers would trot out a line like "He is a Spurs player and I respect that"

Expect to see Kane at City after they play each other and Spurs have got a striker lined up.

Yeah, looking quite clear what's happening there. Spurs would not be chucking that kind of money around without a big sale. They've been one of the worst affected given empty stadiums with their new ground needing to be paid for and a main source of revenue, no CL football next season and top 4 not looking good next year.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26123 on: Today at 07:24:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:05:31 pm
Aubameyang is in terminal decline. Was fantastic player, most of the European elite waited a season too long before he got a big move. He peaked at Dortmund, carried that through to the first 18 months at Arsenal and to me looks like hes never going to hit those heights again. Looked pretty redundant last season and whilst I dont think thats necessarily indicative of his quality, it shows his decline. Hes 32 now and strikers of his profile dont tend to do well into their 30s. Hes always had fantastic movement, if he wants to prolong his career and produce good numbers again, he needs to adapt his game.

His steep decline coincided with being moved out wide though. As he gets older and less mobile, wouldn't it make sense to play him centrally and higher up the pitch, with scoring his main responsibility? Instead he's been in a wide role where he has to get up and down the pitch a lot and work harder to get into scoring positions.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26124 on: Today at 09:39:35 pm
Tottenham v Arsenal? Bristol City v Bristol Rovers? It's like one of those old newspaper competitions. Can you spot the difference between the two derbies? The rest of the country looks on with complete indifference.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26125 on: Today at 10:44:37 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:01:07 am
Spurs have spent £70m already so my guess is they have made out no deal is in place for Kane etc.

Baldy even confirmed City are after him I know its obvious but most managers would trot out a line like "He is a Spurs player and I respect that"

Expect to see Kane at City after they play each other and Spurs have got a striker lined up.

We may and probably will sell Kane, either now or after this season, but we haven't spent 70m as we don't pay for Romero until next year.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26126 on: Today at 10:53:39 pm
Congrats on applauding sakha on. Should be the minimum of all fanbases. But still needs to be done.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26127 on: Today at 11:00:18 pm
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Today at 10:44:37 pm
We may and probably will sell Kane, either now or after this season, but we haven't spent 70m as we don't pay for Romero until next year.

Well we did the same last year with Jota to keep it off the books for the calendar year but I still in my head say we spent £45m on him last year.

I think if you are going to sell Kane now is the time to do it the offer is insane from a business point of view but from your view its horrible I know how you feel with Suarez going feels shite.
