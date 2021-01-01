If only you had a player who can score 30-40 goals a season when played centrally eh?
Aubameyang is in terminal decline. Was fantastic player, most of the European elite waited a season too long before he got a big move. He peaked at Dortmund, carried that through to the first 18 months at Arsenal and to me looks like hes never going to hit those heights again. Looked pretty redundant last season and whilst I dont think thats necessarily indicative of his quality, it shows his decline. Hes 32 now and strikers of his profile dont tend to do well into their 30s. Hes always had fantastic movement, if he wants to prolong his career and produce good numbers again, he needs to adapt his game.