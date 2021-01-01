If only you had a player who can score 30-40 goals a season when played centrally eh?



Aubameyang is in terminal decline. Was fantastic player, most of the European elite waited a season too long before he got a big move. He peaked at Dortmund, carried that through to the first 18 months at Arsenal and to me looks like hes never going to hit those heights again. Looked pretty redundant last season and whilst I dont think thats necessarily indicative of his quality, it shows his decline. Hes 32 now and strikers of his profile dont tend to do well into their 30s. Hes always had fantastic movement, if he wants to prolong his career and produce good numbers again, he needs to adapt his game.