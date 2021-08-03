A transfer request doesn't really mean anything though, does it?



Not in a transfer-related sense, no. So while the action is a mere gesture and doesn't mean a lot, it does actually represent a lot under its value.It tells the club and the club owners that the player wants to leave, has already made the decision, and is not interested in playing for the club.So the club then explores if it makes sense to cash the player, or see if there is anything they can do to belay the departure because in their perspective they would only want a player that's not distracted.With Kane, it's more complex because he is their main striker. Without goals, his goals reduce (Ergo, Spurs get less cash), he could be demotivated (And affect the team members) and basically be the dead weight that could drag them from 4th to 8th while robbing the club of its wages. So its a lose-lose situation if that happens and the club will not want that. Atleast not Spurs because of their other financial commitments.The best thing they could do is, fix a price. That way, if it happens, Levy could pay off 10% of his stadium in a single check. If that doesnt happen, City will be blamed for not coughing up some greens. I mean, he is the reigning golden boot after all.