Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26000 on: August 3, 2021, 07:48:36 pm »
To be fair, his goals played a big part in them challenging for the trophies in the first place.  He offered nothing in the CL final because we gave them nothing and controlled the game.  In the Euros final, England completely surrendered the game once they were one up and he barely saw the ball.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26001 on: August 3, 2021, 07:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on August  3, 2021, 07:11:15 pm
Yeah, I guess that's fair enough.  It's not like he hasn't given them the opportunity to build themselves up.  Instead they've watched us leapfrog them and win the CL and title.

Maybe a three year deal with a fourth optional year might have been better for him, but as you say, the club was in a far stronger position back then. Wonder if Klopp could have made use of a player like him? 

Agreed.

I think Kane has given Spurs a chance to be successful. Whilst he's not blameless in them remaining empty handed, in my opinion he's far from the primary or only reason.

Equally though Kane has been ill advised around signing that 6 year contract and with 3 years remaining on his contract he probably needs to acknowledge the fact that he has put the club in this strong negotiating position. He didn't sign the 6 year deal under duress and must have known that clubs can lose their way. 3 years is a long time in football.

Kane could probably do with returning to training and keeping his fingers crossed that City come knocking with a massive bid that's too big to refuse. In the meantime, if I was him I'd keep my head down and work hard at Spurs since there's a reasonable chance that he'll end up there for another 12 months at least.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26002 on: August 3, 2021, 09:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on August  3, 2021, 07:48:18 pm
I see Gary Neville has basically said Kane is out of order for not turning up at training.

The same Gary Neville who only a few weeks ago was egging him on during an interview on a golf course.  ::)

It was also Neville that ordered the England players to go on strike before a crucial qualifying match because Rio Ferdinand got banned for missing a drugs test.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26003 on: August 3, 2021, 09:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on August  3, 2021, 07:53:31 pm
Agreed.

I think Kane has given Spurs a chance to be successful. Whilst he's not blameless in them remaining empty handed, in my opinion he's far from the primary or only reason.

Equally though Kane has been ill advised around signing that 6 year contract and with 3 years remaining on his contract he probably needs to acknowledge the fact that he has put the club in this strong negotiating position. He didn't sign the 6 year deal under duress and must have known that clubs can lose their way. 3 years is a long time in football.

Kane could probably do with returning to training and keeping his fingers crossed that City come knocking with a massive bid that's too big to refuse. In the meantime, if I was him I'd keep my head down and work hard at Spurs since there's a reasonable chance that he'll end up there for another 12 months at least.

He may have, but it was Pochettino that had them competitive. Kane had one of his best seasons last year and they were nowhere.

He's not a player who can carry a team to big achievements.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26004 on: August 3, 2021, 10:16:42 pm »
 Totally unprofessional not turning up to training
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26005 on: August 3, 2021, 10:34:05 pm »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26006 on: August 3, 2021, 10:55:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August  3, 2021, 09:13:43 am
What a way to piss on your legacy. What a moron.

I know people will say what legacy, what trophies but if nothing else he was loved by the Spurs fans. Refusing to play for them again is going to make for a lively return when he goes back.

Gerrard's legacy is greater because he stayed with us. If he went to Chelsea that summer, he'd be writing about how he regrets moving for silverware like Torres. Kane could well regret this decision. Winning one trophy with Spurs is bigger than the conveyor belt of carabao cups and flat-track bullying to league wins at City.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26007 on: August 3, 2021, 11:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2021, 10:55:37 pm
Gerrard's legacy is greater because he stayed with us. If he went to Chelsea that summer, he'd be writing about how he regrets moving for silverware like Torres. Kane could well regret this decision. Winning one trophy with Spurs is bigger than the conveyor belt of carabao cups and flat-track bullying to league wins at City.

Look at the way Kane plays the game though. He's a cheat at heart, a trophy will be a trophy to him all the same. Like the banned for PED cheat of a manager who he'll be playing for.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26008 on: August 3, 2021, 11:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  3, 2021, 11:03:46 pm
Look at the way Kane plays the game though. He's a cheat at heart, a trophy will be a trophy to him all the same. Like the banned for PED cheat of a manager who he'll be playing for.

Good points.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26009 on: August 3, 2021, 11:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2021, 10:55:37 pm
Gerrard's legacy is greater because he stayed with us. If he went to Chelsea that summer, he'd be writing about how he regrets moving for silverware like Torres. Kane could well regret this decision. Winning one trophy with Spurs is bigger than the conveyor belt of carabao cups and flat-track bullying to league wins at City.


But Stevie had won things with the club before he thought about moving. He'd literally won 5 trophies in a year in what was essentially his 2nd and 3rd seasons as a first team member (then another league cup and CL of course). In contrast Harry Kane has scored more league goals in England then anyone since he became a first team regular at Spurs (8 seasons or so now) and has won fuck all. Not even an Audi Cup.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26010 on: Yesterday at 01:18:17 am »
Give the guy a break, maybe he has a bad back and doesnt want to get it reinjured.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26011 on: Yesterday at 01:38:17 am »
Quote from: scatman on August  3, 2021, 11:47:32 pm
But Stevie had won things with the club before he thought about moving. He'd literally won 5 trophies in a year in what was essentially his 2nd and 3rd seasons as a first team member (then another league cup and CL of course). In contrast Harry Kane has scored more league goals in England then anyone since he became a first team regular at Spurs (8 seasons or so now) and has won fuck all. Not even an Audi Cup.

Trophies should be secondary when you're playing for the club that you claim your daughters Grandad supports.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26012 on: Yesterday at 08:03:29 am »
Quote from: Jookie on August  3, 2021, 07:07:40 pm
Spurs were in a very different position as a club at that point. Whilst they didn't win anything ultimately, at that point they looked set to compete both domestically and in Europe. They had one of the best young managers at the helm and had a state of the art new stadium on the horizon that would signal a new dawn in terms of Spurs ambition and finances.

Fast forward 3 years and it's a very different picture for Spurs. They are looking to establish themselves back as a Top 4 club and look a fair bit off challenging for any major honour.
It's been quite a drop off for them. Champions league finalists in 2018/19, and despite their serial 'bottlers' reputation at the business end if the season, I thought Pochettino would keep improving them.

They were being talked up as possible title contenders for a few seasons but they finished 6th in 2019/20 and 7th last season. I see them becoming like Arsenal - expensive stadium to pay off, selling key players, drop out of the regular CL places, changing managers, and other teams catching up/overtaking them in quality. It becomes a vicious cycle, as without the CL money they can't spend/attract players or land as many commercial deals, yet still have massive stadium debt to service. At least they wont have any player bonuses to pay out for a while.

I think Kane going will affect Son's game, as the two are almost telepathic and brilliant together. Nuno has a big job on his hands to pick up the pieces after the mess Mourinho left behind, and I think they're set for a long time in that 5th to 8th league position and lots of Thursday night football in Eastern Europe.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26013 on: Yesterday at 08:13:21 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:03:29 am
It's been quite a drop off for them. Champions league finalists in 2018/19, and despite their serial 'bottlers' reputation at the business end if the season, I thought Pochettino would keep improving them.
They've dropped but I think more than that the league has improved around them.  Their best two seasons in terms of being in contention were when the league was really in transition; coming third when Leicester (!) won it and then second when Chelsea won it (having been 10th the season before).

That season they got to the CL final they had an appalling run-in in the league that took them from being in a three horse race with us and Man City to finishing 16 points off the pace in fourth.

Klopp and Guardiola have taken the standard to a level that Pochettino's Spurs never got close to and could never get close to.  I believe Levy has accepted that Spurs can't compete while Klopp and Guardiola remain so treading water and paying down some of the debt is the way to go.  Unsurprisingly that vision doesn't fit with Kane's ideas of how he wants to spend his prime years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26014 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 am »
They've dropped but I think more than that the league has improved around them.  Their best two seasons in terms of being in contention were when the league was really in transition; coming third when Leicester (!) won it and then second when Chelsea won it (having been 10th the season before).

That season they got to the CL final they had an appalling run-in in the league that took them from being in a three horse race with us and Man City to finishing 16 points off the pace in fourth.

Klopp and Guardiola have taken the standard to a level that Pochettino's Spurs never got close to and could never get close to.  I believe Levy has accepted that Spurs can't compete while Klopp and Guardiola remain so treading water and paying down some of the debt is the way to go.  Unsurprisingly that vision doesn't fit with Kane's ideas of how he wants to spend his prime years.

Yeah, they really should have won it the year Leicester did, or at least pushed them all the way. In the end they blew up badly last 5-10 games and finished with 70 points.

The next year that Chelsea won it they did get 86 points which is a strong effort but they had a really strong finish to the season when Chelsea had already ran away with it. They were never really in a title race.

That aside they've always had points totals in the 60's and 70's since Redknapp took over and bottled a bunch of semi finals and the odd final they've reached (much like Ole).
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26015 on: Yesterday at 08:12:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:13:21 am
They've dropped but I think more than that the league has improved around them.  Their best two seasons in terms of being in contention were when the league was really in transition; coming third when Leicester (!) won it and then second when Chelsea won it (having been 10th the season before).

That season they got to the CL final they had an appalling run-in in the league that took them from being in a three horse race with us and Man City to finishing 16 points off the pace in fourth.

Klopp and Guardiola have taken the standard to a level that Pochettino's Spurs never got close to and could never get close to.  I believe Levy has accepted that Spurs can't compete while Klopp and Guardiola remain so treading water and paying down some of the debt is the way to go.  Unsurprisingly that vision doesn't fit with Kane's ideas of how he wants to spend his prime years.

If that was the case it was pretty stupid of him to sign the recent contract wasn't it? It's not as if he hasn't been aware of the above for a while after all.

On other news, a number of reports have said Kane is willing to do what he has to, including putting in a transfer request if necessary. 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26016 on: Yesterday at 08:27:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:12:12 pm
If that was the case it was pretty stupid of him to sign the recent contract wasn't it? It's not as if he hasn't been aware of the above for a while after all.

I'm sorry but can we really hold Harry responsible for being unable to add?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26017 on: Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:12:12 pm
On other news, a number of reports have said Kane is willing to do what he has to, including putting in a transfer request if necessary. 

The idea of putting in a transfer request seems to be negatively thought of in England but I'm not sure why? If a player wants to leave a club, it lets everyone know where they stand without playing silly games. Yeah a player may forego a loyalty bonus but if they're desperate to leave, then so be it.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26018 on: Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm »
That Carragher article is trash. 

I'd say the biggest thing here is it highlights how trash the agent industry is to where choosing your moron brother is probably the best of all the other choices available as at least he should have your best interest at heart.  Whereas most other's need to keep that transfer income flowing and your needs are seemingly somewhere behind that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26019 on: Today at 05:45:52 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:12:12 pm
If that was the case it was pretty stupid of him to sign the recent contract wasn't it? It's not as if he hasn't been aware of the above for a while after all.

On other news, a number of reports have said Kane is willing to do what he has to, including putting in a transfer request if necessary. 

A transfer request doesn't really mean anything though, does it? Yeah the loyalty payment is withheld (which City will make up to him I'm sure) and Levy gets to save face with the fans if he does decide to sell him, but just because he hands in a transfer request doesn't mean he WILL be sold.

Levy and Spurs can still decide not to sell him if that's what they think is best for them.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26020 on: Today at 06:07:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:45:52 am
A transfer request doesn't really mean anything though, does it?

Not in a transfer-related sense, no. So while the action is a mere gesture and doesn't mean a lot, it does actually represent a lot under its value.

It tells the club and the club owners that the player wants to leave, has already made the decision, and is not interested in playing for the club.

So the club then explores if it makes sense to cash the player, or see if there is anything they can do to belay the departure because in their perspective they would only want a player that's not distracted.

With Kane, it's more complex because he is their main striker. Without goals, his goals reduce (Ergo, Spurs get less cash), he could be demotivated (And affect the team members) and basically be the dead weight that could drag them from 4th to 8th while robbing the club of its wages. So its a lose-lose situation if that happens and the club will not want that. Atleast not Spurs because of their other financial commitments.

The best thing they could do is, fix a price. That way, if it happens, Levy could pay off 10% of his stadium in a single check. If that doesnt happen, City will be blamed for not coughing up some greens. I mean, he is the reigning golden boot after all.
