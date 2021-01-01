« previous next »
thaddeus

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25960 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:41:14 pm
Hotspur Way :lmao
Isn't that what Chiellini said when Spurs bottled it against Juve?
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25961 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm
I'm baffled why City are going for Kane anyway.

£100m being touted for Grealish. £150m for Kane. I find it hard to see them spending £200m+ on two players in the same window (although wouldn't put it past them) - but for that sort of money, you can buy a Haaland or Mbappe. 21 and 22 years old, have much more of their careers ahead of them, not injury prone thus far and are evidently world-class (or will be) for the foreseeable future.

So why Kane? He's 28 and suffered with injuries for a lot of his career, which doesn't usually translate to playing well into your 30s. He's clearly a very good striker, but for £100m+ it makes no sense to me when you can get an Mbappe, Haaland or even an out-of-contract Messi.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25962 on: Today at 02:37:04 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:35:07 pm
I'm baffled why City are going for Kane anyway.

£100m being touted for Grealish. £150m for Kane. I find it hard to see them spending £200m+ on two players in the same window (although wouldn't put it past them) - but for that sort of money, you can buy a Haaland or Mbappe. 21 and 22 years old, have much more of their careers ahead of them, not injury prone thus far and are evidently world-class (or will be) for the foreseeable future.

So why Kane? He's 28 and suffered with injuries for a lot of his career, which doesn't usually translate to playing well into your 30s. He's clearly a very good striker, but for £100m+ it makes no sense to me when you can get an Mbappe, Haaland or even an out-of-contract Messi.
Sportswash sportswash sportswash sportswash
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25963 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm
Its pretty clear they are going for England media darlings to get more casual domestic fans interested in them. It's an expensive PR exercise. £250m is nothing when you've got infinite money.
fucking appalled

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25964 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:35:07 pm
I'm baffled why City are going for Kane anyway.

£100m being touted for Grealish. £150m for Kane. I find it hard to see them spending £200m+ on two players in the same window (although wouldn't put it past them) - but for that sort of money, you can buy a Haaland or Mbappe. 21 and 22 years old, have much more of their careers ahead of them, not injury prone thus far and are evidently world-class (or will be) for the foreseeable future.

So why Kane? He's 28 and suffered with injuries for a lot of his career, which doesn't usually translate to playing well into your 30s. He's clearly a very good striker, but for £100m+ it makes no sense to me when you can get an Mbappe, Haaland or even an out-of-contract Messi.

As many have said, its just the next level of sports washing. The 'honest' England captain and the England 'maverick', both beloved by the media. But yeah like you I'm pretty chuffed they're chucking £250 million on them two instead of Mbappe or Haaland, although they may well just not want to go there anyway.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25965 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:35:07 pm
I'm baffled why City are going for Kane anyway.

£100m being touted for Grealish. £150m for Kane.

I'm hoping both go through personally. I'm surprised Guardiola is interested in either to be honest.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25966 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm
Harold Kane bringing shame upon the nation yet again.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25967 on: Today at 02:44:16 pm
Dirty englishmen bringing the game into disrepute.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25968 on: Today at 02:58:15 pm
I love this, it's become an absolute shitshow for all sides within the space of 24 hours. Kane refuses to attend training, stating a gentleman's agreement to leave. Spurs deny such a thing exists and fine him the maximum amount they can. Kane u-turns and says he'll attend training but he still wants to leave.

It's untenable within a day of it all kicking off. Spurs will never get another brilliant season out of Kane and he'll need to pray that City will still come in for him. In fact, that would literally be the only motivation for him to keep his form at a good level.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25969 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:58:15 pm
I love this, it's become an absolute shitshow for all sides within the space of 24 hours. Kane refuses to attend training, stating a gentleman's agreement to leave. Spurs deny such a thing exists and fine him the maximum amount they can. Kane u-turns and says he'll attend training but he still wants to leave.

It's untenable within a day of it all kicking off. Spurs will never get another brilliant season out of Kane and he'll need to pray that City will still come in for him. In fact, that would literally be the only motivation for him to keep his form at a good level.

Its a bit like the ESL announcement, furore, and subsequent backing down except this time we just get to point and laugh
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25970 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:58:15 pm
I love this, it's become an absolute shitshow for all sides within the space of 24 hours. Kane refuses to attend training, stating a gentleman's agreement to leave. Spurs deny such a thing exists and fine him the maximum amount they can. Kane u-turns and says he'll attend training but he still wants to leave.

It's untenable within a day of it all kicking off. Spurs will never get another brilliant season out of Kane and he'll need to pray that City will still come in for him. In fact, that would literally be the only motivation for him to keep his form at a good level.

England call ups, World Cup qualifiers may be another. 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25971 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:11:53 pm
England call ups, World Cup qualifiers may be another.
Fair point, though Southgate will pick him whatever he does most likely.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25972 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm
Wise up Harry. If you're going to refuse to go to training at least have a bit of class and do it Diego Costa style
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25973 on: Today at 03:30:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:21:50 pm
Contradicts what The Athletic are running with. I do wonder where and how Romano would get this tidbit of information? It would be a disastrous move to miss a couple of days to force a move then show up on day 3 or 4 anyway. Maybe being used as a mouthpiece by Paratici etc. Might be right, which would prove Harry and his brother to be about as intelligent as most on here are crediting them with.

Edit: Guardian now also saying he'll be back at some unspecified date later this week, but Romano is the source for Hytner's article.

Kane's brother and Romano have got very chummy in recent months allegedly.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25974 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:30:01 pm
Kane's brother and Romano have got very chummy in recent months allegedly.
I see. Did not know that. I suppose he's looking for an established mouthpiece to use for propaganda purposes. He doesn't seem the brightest, Harry's brother.

Grealish will get his move and if City even err with their intentions to purchase Kane or follow through on their initial bid and interest, Kane will not produce at the highest level again for Spurs. It's human nature, once you've made that decision to move on in your head, that extra level of performance just isn't there.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25975 on: Today at 04:04:53 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:35:07 pm
I'm baffled why City are going for Kane anyway.

£100m being touted for Grealish. £150m for Kane. I find it hard to see them spending £200m+ on two players in the same window (although wouldn't put it past them) - but for that sort of money, you can buy a Haaland or Mbappe. 21 and 22 years old, have much more of their careers ahead of them, not injury prone thus far and are evidently world-class (or will be) for the foreseeable future.

So why Kane? He's 28 and suffered with injuries for a lot of his career, which doesn't usually translate to playing well into your 30s. He's clearly a very good striker, but for £100m+ it makes no sense to me when you can get an Mbappe, Haaland or even an out-of-contract Messi.

They'll create a lot of chances and he will score them a lot of goals. Jesus perhaps doesn't quite fit into them as well they would've hoped, Sterling isn't a natural finisher either and Aguero is gone. If he plays 30 league games a season for them then he'll go at a goal a game clip. Add in the sportswashing and the hope he can be the one to help them win the CL, it makes sense.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25976 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:15:34 pm
Fair point, though Southgate will pick him whatever he does most likely.

He wants Shearer's record more than anything else. He'll give 100% if he plays. For himself more than for Spurs, but still.
