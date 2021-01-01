I'm baffled why City are going for Kane anyway.



£100m being touted for Grealish. £150m for Kane. I find it hard to see them spending £200m+ on two players in the same window (although wouldn't put it past them) - but for that sort of money, you can buy a Haaland or Mbappe. 21 and 22 years old, have much more of their careers ahead of them, not injury prone thus far and are evidently world-class (or will be) for the foreseeable future.



So why Kane? He's 28 and suffered with injuries for a lot of his career, which doesn't usually translate to playing well into your 30s. He's clearly a very good striker, but for £100m+ it makes no sense to me when you can get an Mbappe, Haaland or even an out-of-contract Messi.