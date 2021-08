The thing is with Harry is that he goes missing when the big occasion comes and the beginning and end of each season, he's played in CL final (I had to check he played) and a European Championship final and I doubt anyone can remember anything he did.



He is the common factor



The stats on the distribution of goals among the top goalscorers are interesting. E.g. Salah's goals have tended be spread over more games with not many hat-tricks, whereas there are other players who score many braces or a few games where they score 3+ against weaker opponents. I don't have it to hand, but i'll dig it out. It matters because 20 goals across 16 games could be more valuable than 20 goals across 11 games where three hattricks, say, were scored in games where your team won by a large margin. The former could mean more of those goals were "winners" whereas the latter could mean stat padding against weaker opposition. X>Y isn't the whole picture in terms of goalscorers.Looked it up and of his 203 games for LFC, Salah scored in 99 with 125 goals. Kane scored in 158 of 336 games with 221 goals. Points average of Salah's goalscoring games is 2.53 vs 2.37 for Kane. Salah has scored in a higher percentage of games with a better points average.It'd be interesting to drill down into the "big" games.