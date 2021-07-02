« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25640 on: July 2, 2021, 12:22:55 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  2, 2021, 12:15:52 pm
Won't be the last. He nearly escaped before didn't he before Levy recaptured him with the 'lure' of Mourinho?

Next up Son if he grows some sort of spine. Then there's Dele Alli who seems to have discovered a hitherto-unseen work ethic too, obviously looking for other suitors if his come and get me pleas to Poch falls on deaf ears.

It's all going spectacularly well down there in N17. The phrase 'house of cards' springs to mind.
Honestly I'd 100% have Deli Alli here and use him in the Firmino role. I think he'd be fantastic under Klopp and he'd get to fulfil his childhood dreams.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25641 on: July 2, 2021, 12:32:21 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  2, 2021, 12:15:52 pm
Won't be the last. He nearly escaped before didn't he before Levy recaptured him with the 'lure' of Mourinho?

Next up Son if he grows some sort of spine. Then there's Dele Alli who seems to have discovered a hitherto-unseen work ethic too, obviously looking for other suitors if his come and get me pleas to Poch falls on deaf ears.

It's all going spectacularly well down there in N17. The phrase 'house of cards' springs to mind.

Going to be a rebuild.

Of that squad that consistantly got them CL, but ultimately won nothing - Vertonghen, Eriksen, Dembele, Trippier, Walker and Rose have already left.  Now Alderweireld is leaving, Kane wants out. The likes of Loris and Lamela have a year left on their deals so also could be out soon. Only Son, Ali and Dier have long term deals of that group.  The players brought in over the last 2 or 3 years have been very hit and miss, with really no huge successes as of yet.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25642 on: July 2, 2021, 12:33:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  2, 2021, 12:22:55 pm
Honestly I'd 100% have Deli Alli here and use him in the Firmino role. I think he'd be fantastic under Klopp and he'd get to fulfil his childhood dreams.
Delusional. Once upon a time sure, but he's damaged goods in every sense.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25643 on: July 2, 2021, 01:00:57 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  2, 2021, 12:33:58 pm
Delusional. Once upon a time sure, but he's damaged goods in every sense.
Depending on the price he is definitely worth a punt. The talent is there and he maybe just needs a change of scenery. Getting out of London may help. Stranger things have happened.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25644 on: July 2, 2021, 01:03:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  2, 2021, 12:22:55 pm
Honestly I'd 100% have Deli Alli here and use him in the Firmino role. I think he'd be fantastic under Klopp and he'd get to fulfil his childhood dreams.

Everton type signing.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25645 on: July 2, 2021, 01:04:27 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  2, 2021, 12:09:41 pm
Alderweireld the latest to tell them he wants out.

Shouldn't have signed a new contract then
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25646 on: July 2, 2021, 01:05:41 pm
Even the crap wants to leave  ;D damn.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25647 on: July 2, 2021, 01:14:21 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  2, 2021, 12:09:41 pm
Alderweireld the latest to tell them he wants out.

80k per week and 2 years to go. Club would be silly to let him go.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25648 on: July 2, 2021, 02:57:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  2, 2021, 12:33:58 pm
Delusional. Once upon a time sure, but he's damaged goods in every sense.
Disagree entirely. He's lost his way, but he's still only just 25, has 2 elite seasons under his belt in the past, is mobile, tall, strong and technically decent. He went off the boil under Pochettino towards the end, but Mourinho used him as his scapegoat as he does at every club - see Shaw at Utd - and I think given a new challenge and some direction, there's still an excellent player there.

Last year he only got 15 games and was poor, granted. The season before, 16 G+A in 35 matches, the one before that, 11 in 35, the season before that, 21 in 36 and his best season was the one prior, where he got 29 G+A in 42. It perhaps points to a decline, I think given Spurs' own decline in that time, it's more of a loss of form. He can recover, he just needs the right environment. He's had one truly bad season and he's been written off as 'damaged goods.' Why exactly?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25649 on: July 2, 2021, 05:44:05 pm
Comes across as a bit of a twat, though, so not sure he'd fit well into a Klopp squad
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25650 on: July 2, 2021, 05:44:12 pm
Amazing to think that these were very close to signing Grealish the season we won the Champions League. The only reason he didn't sign was that the club was bought out in the middle of the Summer and the new owners pulled the plug on the deal.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25651 on: July 3, 2021, 09:36:33 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on July  2, 2021, 05:44:12 pm
Amazing to think that these were very close to signing Grealish the season we won the Champions League. The only reason he didn't sign was that the club was bought out in the middle of the Summer and the new owners pulled the plug on the deal.

And most people thought hed be a waste of money, hes come a long way since then
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25652 on: July 3, 2021, 09:47:05 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on July  2, 2021, 01:00:57 pm
Depending on the price he is definitely worth a punt. The talent is there and he maybe just needs a change of scenery. Getting out of London may help. Stranger things have happened.
Apparently he was a bit of a c*nt when in Milton Keynes.
He may have grown up , but I don't think he passed klopps personality test.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25653 on: July 3, 2021, 09:47:48 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  2, 2021, 10:27:36 am
Have the media dragged Harry Redknapp out to give his opinion on this appointment yet? He thinks spurs can win the league every season.
If Harry says they look good for a top four challenge this season, then you know what he thinks of Nunez!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25654 on: July 3, 2021, 09:55:54 am
They are going back to the Spurs of my Youth that i remember so fondly, mid table mediocrity.

At least the have the biggest cheesiest ponging cheese room in World football.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25655 on: July 3, 2021, 10:08:19 am
Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2021, 09:21:28 pm
From all the whispers I think it's that he's not an inspirational appointment that is the biggest plus for Levy.  Their plan seems to be about making sure the ship holds water and paying down some of the debt.  That they appointed Mourinho suggests they were intending to gun for the trophies but maybe the pandemic and the death of FFP has made them re-think that.

I don't see Levy sacking him no matter what the fans think, just so long as he plays along with sell-to-buy.
That might be his best option. For all the shit levy is taking, he just got really unlucky completing the stadium as the pandemic hit. I know it seems wrong to have other events there, but I bet he would have raked it in.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25656 on: July 3, 2021, 10:24:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on July  3, 2021, 09:47:05 am
Apparently he was a bit of a c*nt when in Milton Keynes.
He may have grown up , but I don't think he passed klopps personality test.

Or Gerrard's. He took that nap on purpose.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25657 on: July 3, 2021, 11:37:30 am
When would he have taken Klopps personality test? He signed for Spurs about six months before Jurgen got here
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25658 on: July 3, 2021, 01:30:01 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  3, 2021, 11:37:30 am
When would he have taken Klopps personality test? He signed for Spurs about six months before Jurgen got here
Present/future test I think he meant not past.

Its well known DA has a terrible attitude (always had at MKD Im told) and like Lingard, has a lot of growing up to do even at 25. Yes he filled the Shaw-sized Mourinho scapegoat role at Spurs but still, imagine that was frustration. What was he called him in that doc? Lazy wasnt it.

Anyone expecting him to turn around his rapidly downward-spiralling career and somehow change his personality under the guru-ship of Klopp, is clutching at straws. And thats even before you consider how much Levy will want for him. Would make Ox look a bargain at £35m.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25659 on: July 3, 2021, 03:13:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July  3, 2021, 09:47:48 am
If Harry says they look good for a top four challenge this season, then you know what he thinks of Nunez!
No good as a makeweight in the Owen deal?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25660 on: July 3, 2021, 03:57:17 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  3, 2021, 01:30:01 pm
Present/future test I think he meant not past.

Its well known DA has a terrible attitude (always had at MKD Im told) and like Lingard, has a lot of growing up to do even at 25. Yes he filled the Shaw-sized Mourinho scapegoat role at Spurs but still, imagine that was frustration. What was he called him in that doc? Lazy wasnt it.

Anyone expecting him to turn around his rapidly downward-spiralling career and somehow change his personality under the guru-ship of Klopp, is clutching at straws. And thats even before you consider how much Levy will want for him. Would make Ox look a bargain at £35m.

Is it? Ive never particularly heard that he has a terrible attitude. A bit of a man child like Lingard and Pogba but Im not sure that necessarily means hes got an attitude problem, hes never seemed lazy or anything on the pitch. Quite the opposite actually which I think is why quite a few have said he might do well in our Firmino position
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25661 on: July 3, 2021, 04:35:21 pm
Hopefully these lot fall in mid table mediocracy now. Never known a fan base whove won so little consider themselves such a big club. Lets hope they spend the kane money just like they done with the bale money.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25662 on: July 4, 2021, 12:54:22 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on July  3, 2021, 04:35:21 pm
Hopefully these lot fall in mid table mediocracy now. Never known a fan base whove won so little consider themselves such a big club. Lets hope they spend the kane money just like they done with the bale money.
As the joke went, having Spurs be part of the European Super League, was like inviting Bananaman to join the Avengers.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25663 on: Yesterday at 01:33:25 pm


THIS is Spurs DoF. If you'd told me this was a picture of a tramp that they'd pulled off of the street and quickly bunged a suit on him, I would not have questioned it :lmao
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25664 on: Yesterday at 03:11:24 pm
What could possibly go wrong?, a director of football thinking he's pulling the strings, while signing nothing but Mendes clients!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25665 on: Yesterday at 03:33:45 pm
A make do and Mendes policy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25666 on: Yesterday at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:33:45 pm
A make do and Mendes policy
Good work, that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25667 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm
It's a shame that Kane can't seem to stay on his feet when another player gets within 2 feet of him, with his size he could probably be a decent player if he didn't spend half of the game on the deck.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25668 on: Today at 02:43:56 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm
It's a shame that Kane can't seem to stay on his feet when another player gets within 2 feet of him, with his size he could probably be a decent player if he didn't spend half of the game on the deck.

He doesn't have the pace any more and the Special Once got him drilled into winning free kicks or diving at every opportunity as compensation.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25669 on: Today at 03:13:57 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:43:56 am
He doesn't have the pace any more and the Special Once got him drilled into winning free kicks or diving at every opportunity as compensation.
He was diving long before Jose Mourinho was Spurs manager.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25670 on: Today at 03:27:30 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:43:56 am
He doesn't have the pace any more and the Special Once got him drilled into winning free kicks or diving at every opportunity as compensation.

That said, after the 5th time of doing it, you'd think defenders might learn not to lean slightly in his direction. Hate it when players go down easy, hate it when refs fall for it...hate it even more when defenders never fucking learn and dive straight in.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25671 on: Today at 03:54:33 am
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 03:27:30 am
That said, after the 5th time of doing it, you'd think defenders might learn not to lean slightly in his direction. Hate it when players go down easy, hate it when refs fall for it...hate it even more when defenders never fucking learn and dive straight in.

It's a contact sport though, what else are you going to do?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25672 on: Today at 08:31:12 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 03:54:33 am
It's a contact sport though, what else are you going to do?
Lee Dixon saying "that was great play by Kane and absolutely awful defending" when Kane flopped to get one of his umpteen free-kicks.  Then the replay came on and he said "Kane does really well to get his body between the defender and the ball and, look, there's the....... push" - barely able to finish his sentence when he realised there hadn't been anything remotely resembling a push and Kane had in fact, as usual, dived  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25673 on: Today at 08:41:50 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:13:57 am
He was diving long before Jose Mourinho was Spurs manager.
In fairness, that was a competition between him, Lamella, Delle And sometimes a few others.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25674 on: Today at 09:15:23 am
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 03:27:30 am
That said, after the 5th time of doing it, you'd think defenders might learn not to lean slightly in his direction. Hate it when players go down easy, hate it when refs fall for it...hate it even more when defenders never fucking learn and dive straight in.
Can you imagine Kane, Sterling and the entire Italian team diving for 90+ minutes on Sunday? It's going to a very hard game to watch. Poor Ref is going to have his work cut out.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25675 on: Today at 09:16:50 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:15:23 am
Can you imagine Kane, Sterling and the entire Italian team diving for 90+ minutes on Sunday? It's going to a very hard game to watch. Poor Ref is going to have his work cut out.
All the ref needs is cards with numbers from 1 to 10. Hell, these are pros, just get the 7-10 ones.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25676 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:15:23 am
Can you imagine Kane, Sterling and the entire Italian team diving for 90+ minutes on Sunday? It's going to a very hard game to watch. Poor Ref is going to have his work cut out.

Ah, so it's only two of the brave English lads who dive, whereas all the dirty foreigners do so by force of their inherent dastardly natures?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25677 on: Today at 01:45:05 pm
Quote from: elbow on Today at 03:54:33 am
It's a contact sport though, what else are you going to do?

I'm not saying it's right, but it's the situation you're in. A couple of times he flipped over last night he was going absolutely nowhere and was essentially being funneled off the pitch and the defenders still dived in. Use your head, he's already dived 5 times before, he's hardly going to stop now.

 It's like England not realising that pumping long balls from Pickford to Kane when there's three huge CB who have won more arial duels than anyone in the tournament just won't work. You need to adapt your game to the situation you are in.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25678 on: Today at 01:48:31 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:32:59 pm
Ah, so it's only two of the brave English lads who dive, whereas all the dirty foreigners do so by force of their inherent dastardly natures?
Yep, Pickford also quite often dives with no reason.
