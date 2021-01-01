Have they been linked with Mancini? Good manager, gets his teams playing nice football, experience in England.



Not saying he'd want the job but I'd have thought they'd at least consider him.



Bzzzt Bzzt, Bzzt Bzzt.MANCINI: 'AlloLEVY: Roberto, it's Dan here.MANCINI: Who?LEVY: Dan Levy, Roberto.MANCINI: Who's that?LEVY: You know Roberto, Dan Levy of Tottenham.MANCINI: Of what?LEVY: Tottenham Hotspur.MANCINI: Is this the cheese guy again.LEVY: No the football club.......The Spurs, you know?MANCINI: Ah, the Cocks.LEVY: The Cockerels actually.....But yeah The Cocks will do.MANCINI: So itabout cheese?LEVY: No, no. We want you in the hot seat.MANCINI: You want what?LEVY: The hot seat. It's yours. The seat heated by the Mourinhos, you know. The Jols, the Juande Ramoses, the Villas-Boases, the Jacques Santinis, the Mauricios, the Sherwoods.MANCINI: You are not making this sound good.LEVY: No, it's great Roberto. It's the team of Big Harry.MANCINI: Who is he?LEVY: You know, the skips, England's Main Man, the one with the droopy mouth. "Swear on my daughter's life", he says, "if you get fucking Mancini, I'm fucking staying, and playing for the fucking shirt. Do or fucking Dare Levy", he tells me, "Get the fucking Wop and I'm fucking yours, you fucking c*nt. Sonny too. We're both fucking Do-ing and Daring if the top man comes. Fuckin' come on, let's get out there and do 'em fucking over. Come Onnnnnn!" His very words Roberto. Then he falls over and shouts "Pen", but I think he was just getting excited......So what d'you think Roberto?.....Roberto?.......Roberto, are you still there."