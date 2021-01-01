If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.



They nearly went down when they signed him back as a player one year, only finished 4 points above relegation.If they lose Kane they could be lower mid-table, particularly with a shite manager and every manager linked is worse than the last.Ultimately it's Everton syndrome though, if they're in danger of going down they'll sack him and get a new manager bounce for a few weeks to ease up the table.Even Chelsea one year were in the bottom 3 when Mourinho was sacked or Leicester under Ranieri (both were reigning champions btw, yet we were the worst ever reigning champs despite finishing 3rd).