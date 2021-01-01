« previous next »
Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25360 on: Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Please let it be Klinsmann. He's not a very good manager at all and will be lucky to make it past the new year.
mobydick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25361 on: Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Please let it be Klinsmann. He's not a very good manager at all and will be lucky to make it past the new year.

Hell bring Joachim Löw as his assistant. ;-)
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25362 on: Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm
Hell bring Joachim Löw as his assistant. ;-)
Why wouldn't they go for Löw? I mean, he's probably past his best but he's a lot better than Gatusso anyway. And Klinsmann for sure.
Actually they'll go for Southgate after his quarter final defeat against _________.




Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25363 on: Yesterday at 05:50:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm
Why wouldn't they go for Löw?

I'm completely not following the situation with Low, but I'm sure I heard it mentioned that he doesn't want a job immediately after he leaves the German job.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25364 on: Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Please let it be Klinsmann. He's not a very good manager at all and will be lucky to make it past the new year.
He's never done anything as a manager, but he's very rarely out of work, the German Pulis?
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25365 on: Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm
He's never done anything as a manager, but he's very rarely out of work, the German Pulis?

hes only ever had 2 club jobs in Germany though, so not really! In fact, hes only coached about 50-60 games in club football there.

Blame US footy, its them that kept him employed for years  ;D


mobydick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25366 on: Yesterday at 06:30:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm
He's never done anything as a manager, but he's very rarely out of work, the German Pulis?
For what its worth, hes been unemployed as a coach since Berlin, when he fucked up there.. hell do no better at Spurs..
Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25367 on: Yesterday at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.
Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25368 on: Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

Sadly there's a lot more shite in the league than Spurs under Klinsmann! So might as well hand me those 50 quid instead ;)



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25369 on: Yesterday at 07:54:23 pm
Didn't Klinsmann lay the groundwork for Low?


afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25370 on: Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

Easy money...


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25371 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

They nearly went down when they signed him back as a player one year, only finished 4 points above relegation.

If they lose Kane they could be lower mid-table, particularly with a shite manager and every manager linked is worse than the last.

Ultimately it's Everton syndrome though, if they're in danger of going down they'll sack him and get a new manager bounce for a few weeks to ease up the table.

Even Chelsea one year were in the bottom 3 when Mourinho was sacked or Leicester under Ranieri (both were reigning champions btw, yet we were the worst ever reigning champs despite finishing 3rd).


kopite77

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25372 on: Yesterday at 08:16:13 pm






The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25373 on: Yesterday at 08:17:36 pm
I Like Klinsmann, he speaks a very good game. While hes not been anything special as manager, Id still rate him higher than a lot of rubbish theyve been linked with lately.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25374 on: Yesterday at 08:22:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm
This has to be one of the worst coach searching I've ever seen. Now they are talking with Klinsmann.

They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25375 on: Yesterday at 08:31:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:22:41 pm
They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.

 :D


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25376 on: Yesterday at 08:32:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:22:41 pm
They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.

Still can't believe H&G didn't replace that useless Benitez fella with him.
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25377 on: Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:32:03 pm
Still can't believe H&G didn't replace that useless Benitez fella with him.

Whole clip of bullets dodged...


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25378 on: Yesterday at 09:02:36 pm
I'm not sure a policy of hiring someone based on their first name is particularly sound.


Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25379 on: Yesterday at 09:10:09 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

DOnt even think it's klinsmann specific, but I reckon there's a reasonable chance Spurs find themselves at risk of relegation within the next five years or sooner.

With all the money in the league, including for monied teams lower down the league, they couldn't have picked a more competitive time for them to have this stadium albatross around their neck.
him_15

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25380 on: Today at 12:22:55 am
Still no news about new couch for them?


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25381 on: Today at 12:35:24 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:22:41 pm
They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.

 ;D

Back when tfc was the worst franchise in history they paid Klinsman like 3 million bucks to make a plan for them to get out of the horrorshow.  He basically said "decide what kind of style you want, hire someone decent who coaches like that and dont fire him for 3 years". For massive money he says this. Comic in the extreme, a google search probably would have given them the same reasonable advice. the fans had been begging for them to do exactly that for 8 years.

Klinsmans a charlatan pretty much,  was a great player though. 




4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25382 on: Today at 12:37:57 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:22:55 am
Still no news about new couch for them?

New Blue couch for the Cheese Room.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25383 on: Today at 12:46:49 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:37:57 am
New Blue couch for the Cheese Room.

The Kane money will get them a sofa and loveseat. And maybe a recliner chair.
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25384 on: Today at 12:59:10 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:35:24 am
;D

Back when tfc was the worst franchise in history they paid Klinsman like 3 million bucks to make a plan for them to get out of the horrorshow.  He basically said "decide what kind of style you want, hire someone decent who coaches like that and dont fire him for 3 years". For massive money he says this. Comic in the extreme, a google search probably would have given them the same reasonable advice. the fans had been begging for them to do exactly that for 8 years.

Klinsmans a charlatan pretty much,  was a great player though. 

Jurgen Charlatanman


bravoco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25385 on: Today at 03:15:07 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:22:55 am
Still no news about new couch for them?

Hmm... Not a bad shout.

