So to break a very public coach search down.



Spurs sack Mourinho, he signs for Roma.



Spurs appoint a new sporting director



Spurs look set to appoint Antonio Conte, but deep into the discussions, they decide against it as they arent willing for him to bring a whole entourage of staff with him.



Spurs look set to appoint Paulo Fonseca, and at the very last moment pull out of that deal, leaking a story it was to do with taxes, and was therefor of Fonsecas doing. But other reports suggest the whole situation left Fonseca and his agent stunned, as it was of Spurs doing as Gennaro Gattuso became available suddenly.



They go after Gattuso, and he looks set to be the new coach only for the fans to revolt against it due to Gattuso's less than stelar record of saying the right thing. I.E. he said the wrong thing far too often.



And here we are?