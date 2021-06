Think the guardian article on Levy by Jonathan Liew is terrible. Just because he can't single handedly lead a "super" club doesn't mean he didn't build it to become one. Back to back 6th and 7th place finishes would have been the best the club had done in a decade prior to him taking over. Makes me question my life choices if you can get paid well to write such garbage.



I disagree. It’s 100% spot on.Levy is the common denominator here, the common signature at the bottom of two decades of eclectic, reflex managerial hires. Mourinho’s confrontational pragmatism was a reaction to the inclusive idealism of Pochettino, which was a reaction to the British bluntness of Tim Sherwood, which was a reaction to the gnomic intellectualism of André Villas-Boas, which was a reaction to the homespun wisdom of Harry Redknapp, which was a reaction to the continental technocracy of Juande Ramos, and so on. Even the current farce has its own precedent from 2003-04, when the promised “thorough search” for Glenn Hoddle’s replacement – with names such as Vicente del Bosque, Klaus Toppmöller and Martin O’Neill all mooted – ended in the caretaker manager, David Pleat, remaining in charge for nine months.Levy knows a lot about the commercial side but seems to know fuck all about football. His ideas seem to be on the level of the muppets who phone into to Talk Sports and 606 or the worst of the TV football pundits.