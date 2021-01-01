« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25000 on: Yesterday at 02:10:56 pm »
Danny Rose and Gazzaniga released. Feels like Rose has been on the move for ages.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25001 on: Yesterday at 02:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:17:12 pm
The problem in England is that teams get into Europe and then see it as a distraction from reaching midtable the next season.

Between 2014 and 2018, Hull, Southampton, West Ham and Burnley all went out in the Playoff Rounds. All of them to clubs they should have been beating.

These kind of clubs should be pushing to go as far as they can, not just for their fans but also as it is extra prize money for them and the momentum and players experience from it will help them in the league.
I can't stand clubs that don't take Europe seriously.
They can earn money, give players valuable experience, raise the profile of the club and also help our co-efficient. But no, anything that gets in the way of staying on the gravy train, even though all many of them do is make up the numbers with the odd bit of game raising thrown in.
They do very little for the profile of the league that they do so well out of, and they do very little for the countries co-efficients then bleat about unfairness.
I respected the way Wolves took it seriously under Nuno.
Online Ray K

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25002 on: Yesterday at 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:10:56 pm
Danny Rose and Gazzaniga released. Feels like Rose has been on the move for ages.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gTynRfr-eO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gTynRfr-eO0</a>
Online B0151?

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25003 on: Yesterday at 04:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 01:50:18 pm
He's in for a shock, that squad has nowhere near the promising talent (e.g Walker, Rose, Erikkson), it had when he went there first he can't pick up talent he knows from Soton and unless they have another Kane on the way they will struggle if he goes.

They've splashed some cash in the past 2 years but all a bit too little, too late and holes are appearing all over the ship.

I would want to stick it out at PSG, even if he gets sacked in 6months there won't be a shortage of offers.
Hmm would he really have better offers than Spurs though? OK. Maybe clubs in a better position than them to win their leagues, but can't see him at another elite European club

His contract with PSG is until 2022. If Spurs were to come and offer him a fat long contract can see how financially makes sense to go back
Offline rob1966

« Reply #25004 on: Yesterday at 04:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:26:26 pm
I can't stand clubs that don't take Europe seriously.
They can earn money, give players valuable experience, raise the profile of the club and also help our co-efficient. But no, anything that gets in the way of staying on the gravy train, even though all many of them do is make up the numbers with the odd bit of game raising thrown in.
They do very little for the profile of the league that they do so well out of, and they do very little for the countries co-efficients then bleat about unfairness.
I respected the way Wolves took it seriously under Nuno.

Then they have the fucking cheek to moan that the ESL was a closed shop. I can't fucking stand most of the leeching PL clubs. For LFC and the Mancs it's like one of us and one of them being on £1 billion a year wages then giving £50 million each a year to 18 of your neighbours, who do fuck all except sit watching telly all day.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25005 on: Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm »
Why would a seemingly ambitious manager go back to the Spurs job.
Offline slaphead

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25006 on: Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm »
Only 1 man for job at Spurs....

Offline Romford_Red

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25007 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm
Why would a seemingly ambitious manager go back to the Spurs job.

I'll be honest, I'm not too sure there are many managers who give a shit about winning things over money. I mean it's a job and they get to be well paid and if they fail, they get a big settlement (which is fucking barmy).

Why not go to any club if you can fleece them for a few million?
Offline latortuga

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25008 on: Today at 01:47:10 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm
Why would a seemingly ambitious manager go back to the Spurs job.

Yep, particularly when he's in a position to spend untold amounts of money on building a super team at PSG whereas the reason he left Spurs in the first place was because of the lack of money. 

This is a total non story for me and if anything is all coming on the heels of a desperate bid by Spurs to keep Kane or at least keep him happy by feeding the media stories of their wild but never to materialise ambition.

I'm waiting for the next article detailing Levy has secret meeting with Jaydon Sancho.
Online thaddeus

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25009 on: Today at 08:13:58 am »
His family are still based on London but going back to Spurs just because it's convenient would be strange.  I hear Paris is a very nice place to live (if you're a millionaire).
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25010 on: Today at 08:37:18 am »
It just strikes me as utterly bizarre on many counts - why would Spurs rehire him and why would he want to go back? He didnt achieve whatever Levys brief was - despite working wonders in the early years - and he now has the chance to rack up some easy titles at PSG (assuming this all isnt because he feels hes for the chop and Spurs is a safe landing point).

Spurs have less money to spend, an older squad largely comprised of the same players he had and their real star man demanding to leave. I dont think Pochettino returning suddenly changes Kanes mind; it didnt deliver what Kane wanted in the first instance.

Ive not heard murmurings that PSG were looking to get rid as of yet, and rumours suggesting his family dont want to move to Paris also seem speculative - he lived there for three years as a player. Staying at PSG you would think would give him another shot at domestic trophies and *maybe* a deep European run. Theres the suggestion hes been taken aback by the egos in the dressing room and doesnt like the lack of control he has. Well it doesnt say much if he doesnt stay and assume that control - its literally the head coachs job.

I like Pochettino, he did a cracking job at Southampton and a very good job at Spurs before it went downhill and the project grew tired. If he ever has pretensions of further top jobs like Real Madrid etc, he has to stay at PSG and achieve at the minimum what the likes of Emery and Tuchel achieved - domestic success. Lille will fade next year, Lyon are facing a squad restructure, leaving only Monaco as potential challengers and if they have to sell a few top players theyll be in trouble. Even if they dont surely he should back himself to manage his hugely expensive squad past them.

Spurs going back to him makes you wonder why bother even sacking him in the first place and whats now changed that would make it work where it didnt before? This says  to me that Levy now knows he has half a decade of underspending to look towards and he knows Pochettino had moulded youth products and inexpensive players into top quality footballers. Expecting him to repeat the same trick he did 5 years ago in a very different climate and no obviously outstanding youth product waiting in the wings strikes me as dangerous at worst and wildly hopeful at best. If thats Levys line of thinking Spurs fans can look forward to a 5th - 8th placed finish for the next few years.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25011 on: Today at 08:43:38 am »
Levy treated him like a twat,he'd be an idiot to go back but it would be funny as Spurs would spunk their transfer funds buying him out of his contract.
Online Fromola

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25012 on: Today at 08:44:16 am »
Poch worked wonders for Spurs from a financial perspective which Levy will be well aware of, certainly after having to deal with Mourinho which was always a terrible fit. Budget wise Spurs were a distant 6th in terms of wage bill, behind the other 4 but were regularly qualifying for the CL. Their transfer spend was modest as well and he made the most of the players he inherited.

It went stale in part because of a lack of evolution with a lack of new signings. Had they got the trophy monkey off their backs (2016 title race being a key failure when they could have won the league and pushed on) it would have helped develop a winning mentality as well and lost the bottlers tag.
