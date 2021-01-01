Spurs are now like the rest of those teams that have a grand old history and 'tradition', with silverware from yesteryear, but aren't actually a force in today's game.



Bit like Arsenal, Villa, Nottingham Forest, and maybe Everton.



They might react to Kane going in the same way that we did to Coutinho going with some of their other players stepping up. Son, Moura, Bergwijn, Alli and Lamela is not a bad starting point for their attack if they can get away from the fixation of building around a #9.When I've seen them play it's been the defence that has let them down, particularly with Mourinho's tendency to sit on narrow leads. Reguilon has all the defensive awareness of Moreno but is still a step above Doherty and Aurier. Dier has been so bad that even Southgate has finally had enough, Rodon doesn't look like he's capable of playing at this level and I guess Sanchez has dropped off a cliff as he's been regularly kept out by those two!Hopefully they will make a mess of their manager recruitment again as one more bad season should kill them off as potential contenders for a good while.