Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:55:04 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:00:38 pm
I'm probably biased against him.

Relief is the word I would use when I see him. Rodgers wasn't ready for Liverpool and neither was Bobby Brown Shoes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
Top managers wont go there knowing Kane is leaving. Bobby Martinez is a decent shout, hes got the contacts in belgium too, can see  Benteke   replacing Kane.

Personally id still give Scotty a project.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:06:29 pm
Graham Potter would make more sense, in that at least you don't know if he'll fail or not.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
Top managers wont go there knowing Kane is leaving. Bobby Martinez is a decent shout, hes got the contacts in belgium too, can see  Benteke   replacing Kane.

Personally id still give Scotty a project.

With Captain Bellend as his assistant..

Dream team.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
Spurs are now like the rest of those teams that have a grand old history and 'tradition', with silverware from yesteryear, but aren't actually a force in today's game.

Bit like Arsenal, Villa, Nottingham Forest, and maybe Everton.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Fat Sam just got relegated, i'm sure he'll be free
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:50:47 am
Chakan on Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Fat Sam just got relegated, i'm sure he'll be free
Plus, he said himself that he's a short-term manager. Perfect fit.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 08:34:31 am
See theres the usual tabloid nonsense linking Poch with a return saying hes seriously considering it and is unhappy at PSG.

Haha as if hed give Spurs the time of day after his departure, and given hes failed upwards.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 08:53:41 am
Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
Spurs are now like the rest of those teams that have a grand old history and 'tradition', with silverware from yesteryear, but aren't actually a force in today's game.

Bit like Arsenal, Villa, Nottingham Forest, and maybe Everton.
They might react to Kane going in the same way that we did to Coutinho going with some of their other players stepping up.  Son, Moura, Bergwijn, Alli and Lamela is not a bad starting point for their attack if they can get away from the fixation of building around a #9.

When I've seen them play it's been the defence that has let them down, particularly with Mourinho's tendency to sit on narrow leads.  Reguilon has all the defensive awareness of Moreno but is still a step above Doherty and Aurier.  Dier has been so bad that even Southgate has finally had enough, Rodon doesn't look like he's capable of playing at this level and I guess Sanchez has dropped off a cliff as he's been regularly kept out by those two!

Hopefully they will make a mess of their manager recruitment again as one more bad season should kill them off as potential contenders for a good while.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 08:57:58 am
The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
Top managers wont go there knowing Kane is leaving. Bobby Martinez is a decent shout, hes got the contacts in belgium too, can see  Benteke   replacing Kane.

Personally id still give Scotty a project.

Benteke? Surely he would go for Divock Origi.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 09:02:29 am
thaddeus on Today at 08:53:41 am
They might react to Kane going in the same way that we did to Coutinho going with some of their other players stepping up.  Son, Moura, Bergwijn, Alli and Lamela is not a bad starting point for their attack if they can get away from the fixation of building around a #9.

When I've seen them play it's been the defence that has let them down, particularly with Mourinho's tendency to sit on narrow leads.  Reguilon has all the defensive awareness of Moreno but is still a step above Doherty and Aurier.  Dier has been so bad that even Southgate has finally had enough, Rodon doesn't look like he's capable of playing at this level and I guess Sanchez has dropped off a cliff as he's been regularly kept out by those two!

Hopefully they will make a mess of their manager recruitment again as one more bad season should kill them off as potential contenders for a good while.

We were a already a fantastic team on the up when Coutinho left us. We had hammered Pep and his boys and put down a marker. We added two pieces to the jigsaw, in VVD and Ali.
Selling Kane wont fund the rebuild necessary at the Lane.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 09:38:11 am
12C on Today at 09:02:29 am
We were a already a fantastic team on the up when Coutinho left us. We had hammered Pep and his boys and put down a marker. We added two pieces to the jigsaw, in VVD and Ali.

Selling Kane wont fund the rebuild necessary at the Lane.

It'll fund the necessary rebuild of the cheese room
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:07:10 am
rossipersempre on Today at 08:34:31 am
See theres the usual tabloid nonsense linking Poch with a return saying hes seriously considering it and is unhappy at PSG.

Haha as if hed give Spurs the time of day after his departure, and given hes failed upwards.

Not as unhappy as PSG should be with him.
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:17:47 am
Chakan on Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Fat Sam just got relegated, i'm sure he'll be free

Hey don't give Spurs ideas of how to replace Dier!!!!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:27:30 am
Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
Spurs are now like the rest of those teams that have a grand old history and 'tradition', with silverware from yesteryear, but aren't actually a force in today's game.

Bit like Arsenal, Villa, Nottingham Forest, and maybe Everton.

It's interesting how they've kept themselves competitive since the early 2000s without achieving anything. New ground meant to propel them to the top but pandemic has killed their business plan.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:37:09 am
Fromola on Today at 10:27:30 am
It's interesting how they've kept themselves competitive since the early 2000s without achieving anything. New ground meant to propel them to the top but pandemic has killed their business plan.
Think the pandemic has killed quite a few clubs' business plans. Seems like the main people to profit will be the clubs on the fringes and the oil/state funded clubs.

The big clubs who have self financing models have all struggled but it will particulalry impact Barca, Spurs and Real who are all developing their grounds.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:59:46 am
Dull Tools on Today at 10:37:09 am
Think the pandemic has killed quite a few clubs' business plans. Seems like the main people to profit will be the clubs on the fringes and the oil/state funded clubs.

The big clubs who have self financing models have all struggled but it will particulalry impact Barca, Spurs and Real who are all developing their grounds.

Leicester missed the boat massively the last two seasons with CL. They're exactly the kind of club primed to take advantage. Low matchday revenues and a solid transfer strategy.
