I'm probably biased against him.
Top managers wont go there knowing Kane is leaving. Bobby Martinez is a decent shout, hes got the contacts in belgium too, can see Benteke replacing Kane.Personally id still give Scotty a project.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Fat Sam just got relegated, i'm sure he'll be free
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Spurs are now like the rest of those teams that have a grand old history and 'tradition', with silverware from yesteryear, but aren't actually a force in today's game.Bit like Arsenal, Villa, Nottingham Forest, and maybe Everton.
They might react to Kane going in the same way that we did to Coutinho going with some of their other players stepping up. Son, Moura, Bergwijn, Alli and Lamela is not a bad starting point for their attack if they can get away from the fixation of building around a #9.When I've seen them play it's been the defence that has let them down, particularly with Mourinho's tendency to sit on narrow leads. Reguilon has all the defensive awareness of Moreno but is still a step above Doherty and Aurier. Dier has been so bad that even Southgate has finally had enough, Rodon doesn't look like he's capable of playing at this level and I guess Sanchez has dropped off a cliff as he's been regularly kept out by those two!Hopefully they will make a mess of their manager recruitment again as one more bad season should kill them off as potential contenders for a good while.
We were a already a fantastic team on the up when Coutinho left us. We had hammered Pep and his boys and put down a marker. We added two pieces to the jigsaw, in VVD and Ali. Selling Kane wont fund the rebuild necessary at the Lane.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
See theres the usual tabloid nonsense linking Poch with a return saying hes seriously considering it and is unhappy at PSG.Haha as if hed give Spurs the time of day after his departure, and given hes failed upwards.
It's interesting how they've kept themselves competitive since the early 2000s without achieving anything. New ground meant to propel them to the top but pandemic has killed their business plan.
Think the pandemic has killed quite a few clubs' business plans. Seems like the main people to profit will be the clubs on the fringes and the oil/state funded clubs. The big clubs who have self financing models have all struggled but it will particulalry impact Barca, Spurs and Real who are all developing their grounds.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.88]