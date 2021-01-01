« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1785706 times)

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,533
  • JFT96
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm »
Nuno is leaving Wolves, chances he goes to Spurs?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 02:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:00:38 pm
Nuno is leaving Wolves, chances he goes to Spurs?

Hes who I thought would get it when Mourinho left, but sure I read theres some sort of bad blood between him and Spurs which apparently counted against him.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,203
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 02:29:29 pm »
Can't imagine City would touch Kane with a bargepole.  I know they love overpaying for players, but even they must know Kane's end product wouldn't justify a £100m outlay, never mind £200m.

He'll go to United and stink the place out like any other number of overpaid and underperforming mercenaries have done there over the past decade or so. He'll certainly win a trophy or three, but I can't see him picking up top honours like a title or CL. The quality of United's squad and its work ethic is barely above Spurs', and Kane'll have the transfer fee hanging round his neck like an albatross.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,977
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:00:38 pm
Nuno is leaving Wolves, chances he goes to Spurs?

Considering Levy just last week said:
"We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great Club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known  free-flowing, attacking and entertaining  whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our Academy alongside experienced talent.

I very much doubt hed go for Nuno, who somehow manages to be even more defensive minded a coach than Mourinho. The epitome of negative, dull football, play for a 0-0 till half time, and then hope to sneak a chance 2nd half. Awful.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,870
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:30:13 pm
Considering Levy just last week said:
"We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great Club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known  free-flowing, attacking and entertaining  whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our Academy alongside experienced talent.

I very much doubt hed go for Nuno, who somehow manages to be even more defensive minded a coach than Mourinho. The epitome of negative, dull football, play for a 0-0 till half time, and then hope to sneak a chance 2nd half. Awful.

It may have been mentioned upthread - but when were they known for this swash buckling style?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,150
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 02:37:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:31:13 pm
It may have been mentioned upthread - but when were they known for this swash buckling style?

1961
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 313
  • ******
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 02:56:17 pm »
Not sure if it was already mentioned but they did not wear next season's new home shirt in their last home game against Villa and the launch has been delayed until after the end of the season, presumably to remove Kane from all of the promotional materials. 

I have also heard from a Spurs fan who claims to have an ITK connection that the deal to City has all but been agreed for 120m plus add-ons.  Probably complete garbage but this may be my only chance to ever post something on the forum claiming to be from an ITK, so far too good to pass up!   ;D
Logged

Online Chivasino

  • educated whopper
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 03:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:56:17 pm
Not sure if it was already mentioned but they did not wear next season's new home shirt in their last home game against Villa and the launch has been delayed until after the end of the season, presumably to remove Kane from all of the promotional materials. 

I have also heard from a Spurs fan who claims to have an ITK connection that the deal to City has all but been agreed for 120m plus add-ons.  Probably complete garbage but this may be my only chance to ever post something on the forum claiming to be from an ITK, so far too good to pass up!   ;D

I think if the deal had been agreed then there's no need for Kane to do that interview. Kane knows Levy won't let him go easily so is putting a marker down.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,384
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:31:27 pm
Can someone enlighten me as to what a 'mouth breather' is, and why we make such a big deal about it.

(I've got a really small nasal passage, and probably do breathe mainly through my mouth, but never realised it was a 'thing')

I'm really not keen on the label myself, think it's a really cheap dig.  There's more than enough reasons to have a go at Kane but that's not one of them.  It's basically saying he's too stupid to breathe through his nose.

Dude can't help the way that he looks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Up
« previous next »
 