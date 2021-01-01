Can't imagine City would touch Kane with a bargepole. I know they love overpaying for players, but even they must know Kane's end product wouldn't justify a £100m outlay, never mind £200m.
He'll go to United and stink the place out like any other number of overpaid and underperforming mercenaries have done there over the past decade or so. He'll certainly win a trophy or three, but I can't see him picking up top honours like a title or CL. The quality of United's squad and its work ethic is barely above Spurs', and Kane'll have the transfer fee hanging round his neck like an albatross.