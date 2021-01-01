« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1784088 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24800 on: Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:27:17 am
That glastonspur who used to post here with his outrageous economic predictions how they were going to surpass us within two seasons of the stadium being built and get closer to or be higher than United, biggest naming rights in football, Kane was going to beat Shearer's PL record being a Spurs player, best cheese room in the World.........


Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:58:53 am
Remember the spurs fan on here glastonspur or the one who went on a long skiing trip.

They said Harry Winks was the new Modric  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

primativ was amazing
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24801 on: Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm »
That was definitely goodbye last night. And in true Spurs fashion it ended in defeat.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24802 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm
primativ was amazing

There was someone whose cousin was a Spurs insider. Practically shagging levy his cousin was. Knew everything happening at the club and they were in the verge of greatness.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24803 on: Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm
There was someone whose cousin was a Spurs insider. Practically shagging levy his cousin was. Knew everything happening at the club and they were in the verge of greatness.


I remember the detailed breakdowns he gave us of the spurs marketing and sponsorship income that was going to make paying for the 300m 400m 600m 1B stadium a simple task.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,216
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24804 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm
Still confused as to why Ryan Mason is there manager. How did that happen?

Wrong place, wrong time.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24805 on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 pm »
I love a season when Spurs and Arsenal are bickering about who finishes 7th and who gets 8th.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24806 on: Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm
There was someone whose cousin was a Spurs insider. Practically shagging levy his cousin was. Knew everything happening at the club and they were in the verge of greatness.
the guy lionising 'that pass on 42 minutes' was my favourite.

Request that this sort of entertainment is not curtailed
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24807 on: Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm
Still confused as to why Ryan Mason is there manager. How did that happen?

It's why it's laughable for the club to be mad at Kane for being a distraction from the games they need to win.  They hired a kid who somehow thinks Harry Winks should start over Ndombele for "reasons".  And yet Kane is the problem for saying this sucks?  LOL.
Logged

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24808 on: Yesterday at 08:40:40 pm »
History repeats itself.  Cityjoe telling us all that everything was above board and totally legit.  In fairness, he was right about City surpassing everyone.

Also in fairness, he was talking out of his arse about it.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs
« Reply #24809 on: Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm »
Quote from: leo100 on March 27, 2019, 08:16:36 pm
On to the financials: Ok I could probably write pages about how much of a game changer this is for the club and what a cash cow it will be, buy Ill try and keep it brief. But an important thing to understand is that you cant compare this build with any other certainly in this country. The fact its multipurpose puts it on a totally another level financially to any other build so far and the NFL tie is massive in lots of ways beyond the obvious 10 year 2 match deal.  Its the exposure it brings the club in the states which then ties into the naming rights which will be huge and bigger than any other deal seen before. This is all before you even consider the possibility of a London NFL Franchise . But Ill try to do a basic breakdown and I how I expect the stadium  to increase revenue up to £150m not the £50m quoted in this thread.

1. Matchday gate receipts will go £65m alone and between £100-110m

2. NFL + 16 non football events- the club expect to make £20-30m from this

3. Naming rights deal I will put at £20m but I actually expect it to be more.

4. The food/ drink outlets are on another level and with 25k extra people who will be buying much more Id expect an extra £10m

5. There will be lots of other bit and bobs the new shop alone is expected to be £8m there will be an extreme sports centre the skywalk and abseiling. There will also be corner sponsors in different areas of the stadium basically a smaller version of naming rights. There are 15 hospitality areas with some big enough for a 2.5k conference.

So you can see we are already around £135m being conservative. Will continue below.
;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24810 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm
Still confused as to why Ryan Mason is there manager. How did that happen?
Ancelotti was busy until the end of the season.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24811 on: Yesterday at 09:31:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
;D

haha! yes that was one of his brilliant posts.

I mean - it really really sounds good in theory.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,316
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24812 on: Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
;D

Nice.

Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:58:53 am
Remember the spurs fan on here glastonspur or the one who went on a long skiing trip.

They said Harry Winks was the new Modric  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Quote from: My Original Username Back on October 18, 2017, 07:23:19 am
Every Spurs player out there was superb but special mention to Harry Winks.

I think England have their very own Modric type player coming through. To be just 21, playing CL games away to Madrid in CM versus Modric (who has been the best CM in the world since his Spurs days), Kroos and Isco and not look out of place, is remarkable.

He doesn't give the ball away, always looks to play forward and positive,his passing stats last night

Passing accuracy full-time update: Luka Modric: 87.7% Harry Winks 90.9%

He's the continental type passing possession based central midfielder England have craved for years. Many Spurs fans put a bet on Winks going to the world cup last year, at 15-1....I think it's a guarantee injury permitting.


:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,194
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24813 on: Yesterday at 10:53:16 pm »
Quote
To be just 21, playing CL games away to Madrid in CM versus Modric (who has been the best CM in the world since his Spurs days), Kroos and Isco and not look out of place, is remarkable.

Ah, bless.  Trent was winning the CL at just 20 as a RB, after delivering a peach of a corner against Messi and Suarez's Barcelona.

He doesn't look out of place either.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24814 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
;D

Haircut100 was a gem of a poster...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24815 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Just saw Kane's interview with GNev on SSN. Am amazed he can have a conversation like this with a pundit (talking wanting away, wanting trophies, his price tag, and blah blah) before having any kind of face-to-face discussion with Daniel Levy or anybody of note at Tottenham. That's next level taking the piss and disrespecting your club.

When I think of how angry I got with Salah for making some mildly speculative statements to a Spanish journalist who was definitely poking and fishing, I am thoroughly ashamed of those harsh statements. Salah has actually never done us any wrong. Kane, on the other hand, is a proper c*nt.

50-60 goal a season my arse!  :mooncat
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24816 on: Today at 12:34:21 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:29:15 am


When I think of how angry I got with Salah for making some mildly speculative statements to a Spanish journalist who was definitely poking and fishing, I am thoroughly ashamed of those harsh statements. Salah has actually never done us any wrong. Kane, on the other hand, is a proper c*nt.

Better late then never. Those Salah interviews were nothing. Literally sounded like a few questions asked while waiting in the queue for the gents at some event. This Kane thing is what proper sliminess and disrespecting the club looks like
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24817 on: Today at 01:18:48 am »
You might not like it but it's what works, keep up the offensive long enough and no matter how good the player is eventually the fans will want them gone and the club will shift its focus to getting the player out so they can get in replacements.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24818 on: Today at 01:39:02 am »
I'm a bit worried these are going to get twatted by Leicester - the whole club is imploding - doesn't help that their owners (it's Levy and Lewis I think) bleed more money out the club than the Glazers

Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24819 on: Today at 04:00:26 am »
What a horrible, horrible interview with Che Guevara. Seemingly confident it's all up to him. He's clearly angling for a move to City. Hope Spurs keep him for another two seasons.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
  • Boss Tha
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24820 on: Today at 04:18:09 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
Plus if Kane goes, does Levy want to be seen as the man responsible for spending the money?

He will be responsible for spending the money. Just not on players. That cheese room and pint glasses that fill up from the bottom won't pay for themselves.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Up
« previous next »
 