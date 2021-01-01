Just saw Kane's interview with GNev on SSN. Am amazed he can have a conversation like this with a pundit (talking wanting away, wanting trophies, his price tag, and blah blah) before having any kind of face-to-face discussion with Daniel Levy or anybody of note at Tottenham. That's next level taking the piss and disrespecting your club.When I think of how angry I got with Salah for making some mildly speculative statements to a Spanish journalist who was definitely poking and fishing, I am thoroughly ashamed of those harsh statements. Salah has actually never done us any wrong. Kane, on the other hand, is a proper c*nt.50-60 goal a season my arse!