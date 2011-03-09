« previous next »
Offline clinical

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24760 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:54:45 pm
Ratface basically trying to engineer a move to United, sure hell keep up with the Glazer narrative if it actually happens.

If i was a spurs fan I'd be fuming with that interview.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24761 on: Today at 12:56:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:06:09 am
Yeah he did. Idiot.
See the post about why he might have felt loyalty towards Spurs, even at the cost of his own immediate betterment
Offline The North Bank

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24762 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:44:43 pm



So he has won trophies before.
Online Phil M

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24763 on: Today at 12:58:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:57:29 pm

So he has won trophies before.

Lad on his left is Glenn Hoddle.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24764 on: Today at 01:15:22 pm »
Just looking at that shirt behind them. Champions 04...feels a long time ago now.
Online amir87

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24765 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:55:42 pm
Makes sense, announcing it to Gary Neville, the peoples champion.

If ya smeeeeelllllll...


...everything because you've got a massive fucking nose.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24766 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
Levy is probably (rightly) fuming over the Kane camp's antics this week. They still have a chance at EL qualification and you've got his side telling he wants to leave earlier in the week and now this interview with Neville. Wouldn't be surprised if Levy takes it as a personal affront and digs his heels in more
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24767 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:20:34 pm
Levy is probably (rightly) fuming over the Kane camp's antics this week. They still have a chance at EL qualification and you've got his side telling he wants to leave earlier in the week and now this interview with Neville. Wouldn't be surprised if Levy takes it as a personal affront and digs his heels in more

All very coordinated. Apparently the Neville interview was filmed last week, so not much doubt where Sky then got the breaking news on him wanting to leave on Monday.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24768 on: Today at 01:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:25:32 pm
All very coordinated. Apparently the Neville interview was filmed last week, so not much doubt where Sky then got the breaking news on him wanting to leave on Monday.

Indeed
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24769 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:20:34 pm
Levy is probably (rightly) fuming over the Kane camp's antics this week. They still have a chance at EL qualification and you've got his side telling he wants to leave earlier in the week and now this interview with Neville. Wouldn't be surprised if Levy takes it as a personal affront and digs his heels in more

If they were in the discussion for 4th and even half competitive then maybe Levy has the right to be annoyed. But Spurs have no manager, they dont really play exciting football, they wont be playing Champions league football for the foreseeable and there is no real talk about them challenging beyond top 4.

There really is no selling point to staying.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24770 on: Today at 01:40:13 pm »
Why on earth did he sign that last contract?  He's only got himself to blame.

I can understand him hoping Spurs would kick on and actually win things but you've got to cover yourself somehow.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24771 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:20:34 pm
Levy is probably (rightly) fuming over the Kane camp's antics this week. They still have a chance at EL qualification and you've got his side telling he wants to leave earlier in the week and now this interview with Neville. Wouldn't be surprised if Levy takes it as a personal affront and digs his heels in more

This could well just drag on through the summer too, cos unless Abu Dhabi decided to just pay up (and they wont), there is no reason a team will willingly offer 100 plus mill for him at this moment, and why would Levy even entertain offers less than that now with the contract he is on. As good as Kane is, I reckon the likes of Abu Dhabi and probably Chelsea will be willing to wait a year to go into the Haaland sweepstakes.

Spurs are a mess at the moment. They built this really good team over the last 7 or 8 years, but slowly they are either leaving, or just arent as effective as they where, as they get older, and they have fuck all to actually show for it. Now they have no manager, after taking a last gamble on a coach who wins at every club he goes to, and are not exactly an attractive proposition to any of the top coaches who may be gettable.  And then this drama, their icon wants out and is going about it very very publicly.

Could be a fun summer ahead.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24772 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:49:15 pm
Now they have no manager, after taking a last gamble on a coach who wins at every club he goes to, and are not exactly an attractive proposition to any of the top coaches who may be gettable.

That's what's really fucked them, thinking Mourinho was a good idea and not a busted flush like he blatantly is.
Offline G a r y

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24773 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:49:15 pm
and they have fuck all to actually show for it.
Nice shiny new stadium for NFL games though
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24774 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:50:23 pm
That's what's really fucked them, thinking Mourinho was a good idea and not a busted flush like he blatantly is.

True, but you can't say you're committed to winning trophies and then sack your manager before a cup final in the name of a cheaper payoff in the event he might *gasp* win something
Online thaddeus

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24775 on: Today at 01:55:41 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:51:17 pm
Nice shiny new stadium for NFL games though
I'm not sure if this has already been posted: https://twitter.com/georgeachillea/status/1395096925830012931

"Tottenham Hotspur Stadium FC"  ;D

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24776 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm »
Well, Leicester will probably have a good shot and giving them a good bumming now with this hanging around.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24777 on: Today at 02:23:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:40:13 pm
Why on earth did he sign that last contract?  He's only got himself to blame.

I can understand him hoping Spurs would kick on and actually win things but you've got to cover yourself somehow.

He has covered himself.
With £££££
Offline MNAA

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24778 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm »
Spurs is combusting gloriously. Not so long ago they thought they're about to conquer all of Europe ... shame
Online rob1966

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24779 on: Today at 02:48:56 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 04:29:11 pm
Just seen Levy is at it again talking about them taking their eye off their core goals (fuck knows what they are) and promising attacking free flowing football from their next manager in the tradition of their great club.

They must have one of the best PR teams around because in the last decade they've managed to position themselves in amongst the biggest most successful clubs in the country because they've got a nice ground and came top 4 a few times. Even getting an invite to the arl super league.

Leicester City have literally been more successful than Spurs in the last 20 years. Baffling.

Everton far outshine these in honours, that's how small a club they are. Two titles in their history, they've not won the league in my lifetime, you've got to be 60 to have been alive when they last were Champions.
Online thaddeus

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24780 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Harry Kane from https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57188042
I'm sure that [Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time.
I appreciate he doesn't come across as very bright but do you think he knew what signing a contract until 2024 meant?  Despite what he may think, what happens with his career for the next three years is out of his hands.  He wouldn't be the first wantaway player tied to a long contract.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24781 on: Today at 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:52:18 pm
I appreciate he doesn't come across as very bright but do you think he knew what signing a contract until 2024 meant?  Despite what he may think, what happens with his career for the next three years is out of his hands.  He wouldn't be the first wantaway player tied to a long contract.

That may be the appearance but the reality is Spurs have diddle all money so if they want to buy anyone outside of George Weah's cousin; they will have to sell Sir Harold.
Online stewy17

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24782 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:56:04 pm
If i was a spurs fan I'd be fuming with that interview.

It's all a bit odd really. If he had any respect for the fans he keeps his mouth shut, gets his deal elsewhere and fucks off.

I can understand the leaking (kind of) if he thinks Levy is going to be difficult but the full on PR assault is just ridiculous. Stinks of United.
Online Alan_X

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24783 on: Today at 03:36:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:55:41 pm
I'm not sure if this has already been posted: https://twitter.com/georgeachillea/status/1395096925830012931

"Tottenham Hotspur Stadium FC"  ;D

The club made them all sit in the upper tier so they wouldn't have to remove the advertising.



Are those fans?... no, it's an Audi logo.

Online lobsterboy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24784 on: Today at 03:36:33 pm »
Can we unban Primativ when Spurs sell Kane?
Online skipper757

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24785 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm »
I think the full PR offensive is because he has 3 years left.  If he had 1 or 2, he can just hand in a transfer request and try to force Spurs' hand that way.  With 3 years left, he's got to try to make the situation untenable to force a sale (like we've seen many players, including our own, do it in the past).

Still though, with 3 years left, it's going likely be a massive fee.
