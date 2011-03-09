Levy is probably (rightly) fuming over the Kane camp's antics this week. They still have a chance at EL qualification and you've got his side telling he wants to leave earlier in the week and now this interview with Neville. Wouldn't be surprised if Levy takes it as a personal affront and digs his heels in more



This could well just drag on through the summer too, cos unless Abu Dhabi decided to just pay up (and they wont), there is no reason a team will willingly offer 100 plus mill for him at this moment, and why would Levy even entertain offers less than that now with the contract he is on. As good as Kane is, I reckon the likes of Abu Dhabi and probably Chelsea will be willing to wait a year to go into the Haaland sweepstakes.Spurs are a mess at the moment. They built this really good team over the last 7 or 8 years, but slowly they are either leaving, or just arent as effective as they where, as they get older, and they have fuck all to actually show for it. Now they have no manager, after taking a last gamble on a coach who wins at every club he goes to, and are not exactly an attractive proposition to any of the top coaches who may be gettable. And then this drama, their icon wants out and is going about it very very publicly.Could be a fun summer ahead.