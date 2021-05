Just seen Levy is at it again talking about them taking their eye off their core goals (fuck knows what they are) and promising attacking free flowing football from their next manager in the tradition of their great club.



They must have one of the best PR teams around because in the last decade they've managed to position themselves in amongst the biggest most successful clubs in the country because they've got a nice ground and came top 4 a few times. Even getting an invite to the arl super league.



Leicester City have literally been more successful than Spurs in the last 20 years. Baffling.