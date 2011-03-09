« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 613 614 615 616 617 [618]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1777539 times)

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24680 on: Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:10:01 pm
You mates probably thought the same about Berbatov ...

Or that Levy was burned by what happened with Berbatov and wouldn't sell to them again.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,713
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24681 on: Yesterday at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
Or that Levy was burned by what happened with Berbatov and wouldn't sell to them again.

Tottenham were always selling Berbatov to Man Utd, and they only wanted to extract as much money as possible. It will be the same with Kane ...
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24682 on: Yesterday at 06:08:30 pm »
I can see him being the last man standing late in the summer after Haaland/Sancho/Mbappe have all moved or decided to stay where they are, with someone then throwing huge sums at Spurs in a last gasp panic.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,290
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24683 on: Yesterday at 06:53:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:35:32 pm
BBC Sport has been told conversations with the club resulted in a plea for him to 'become a Francesco Totti' - the Italian World Cup winner who rebuffed numerous transfer offers to spend his career at Roma.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/57154386.amp

:lmao :lmao

Hasn't already become Francesco Totti?

https://twitter.com/asromaen/status/984846132999311360?lang=en
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24684 on: Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:53:30 pm
Hasn't already become Francesco Totti?

https://twitter.com/asromaen/status/984846132999311360?lang=en

Haha what's the context of that one?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,290
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24685 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Haha what's the context of that one?

It was when Tottenham put an official claim into the Premier League to take a goal off a teammate and give it to Kane.

The whole of the footballing world took the piss :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,675
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24686 on: Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:39:00 am
Anyone got that Aurelio gif handy?

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1394403655944708097

Did you see David Squires reply:

David Squires
@squires_david
·
21h
Replying to
@James_Dart
Sorry James, no cartoon this week, as my body has collapsed into a gelatinous puddle after watching that video.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,675
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24687 on: Yesterday at 08:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:08:30 pm
I can see him being the last man standing late in the summer after Haaland/Sancho/Mbappe have all moved or decided to stay where they are, with someone then throwing huge sums at Spurs in a last gasp panic.


Last gasp panic you say?...


Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24688 on: Yesterday at 09:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:49:26 pm

Last gasp panic you say?...




I can definitely see a 200 million bid going in during a 2 for 1 season ticket offer, an hour after the window has closed.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,713
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24689 on: Today at 01:19:26 am »
To be honest, I am surprised that Levy hasn't targeted Rafa for the manager's job at Tottenham, now that he is back in England. He would be such a perfect choice for them ...
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,416
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24690 on: Today at 03:48:42 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:05:11 am
No, its the one that are about to win their 3rd title in 4 years.


So you value two league titles above a European Cup, and a World Club Cup and a European Super Cup?

Fair enough, we all have different standards.

We dont all see Liverpool as the best.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 613 614 615 616 617 [618]   Go Up
« previous next »
 