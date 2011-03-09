You mates probably thought the same about Berbatov ...
Or that Levy was burned by what happened with Berbatov and wouldn't sell to them again.
BBC Sport has been told conversations with the club resulted in a plea for him to 'become a Francesco Totti' - the Italian World Cup winner who rebuffed numerous transfer offers to spend his career at Roma.https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/57154386.amp
Hasn't already become Francesco Totti?https://twitter.com/asromaen/status/984846132999311360?lang=en
Haha what's the context of that one?
Anyone got that Aurelio gif handy?https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1394403655944708097
Its all about winning shiny things.
I can see him being the last man standing late in the summer after Haaland/Sancho/Mbappe have all moved or decided to stay where they are, with someone then throwing huge sums at Spurs in a last gasp panic.
Last gasp panic you say?...
No, its the one that are about to win their 3rd title in 4 years.
