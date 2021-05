Strange club Spurs. Self styled big club but always seem to be knocking on the door but never quite taking a seat at the table. Lots of fans and a rebranded White Hart Lane (what the fuck is The Spurs Stadium?) but unable to take the leap into the big league. Play their first CL final and fans vastly outnumbered in Madrid. Now likely to lose one of their own to another English club. So near but so far for the spuds.