Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,301
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24560 on: Today at 07:59:35 pm »
Surely United buy him
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • SPQR
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24561 on: Today at 08:00:37 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:57:31 pm
No way anybody is going to pay the money it would take to get him. When you consider most are broke after the pandemic, his contract, his age, his ankles and Mbappe and Haaland are out there. Maybe even Salah too.

It's his own fault. Don't sign a deal through your entire peak with a team that don't win trophies if you want to end your career with a few trophies.

Is that really true though? United can still probably afford him nevermind Chelsea and City.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,330
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24562 on: Today at 08:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:58:36 pm

Ah. Ed Woodward's buying him, isn't he?

Kane is being smart here. Knows Woodward is leaving at the end of the season
Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24563 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm »
If United go for Kane they're out on the Haaland sweepstakes next summer. I've always thought OGS would want another run at Haaland.

Kane will just accept being a Spurs legend and winning nothing. Probably reiterate his commitment before the Euro's. Might even get Levy to give him a payrise.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24564 on: Today at 08:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:56:44 pm
Kane fits the profile of Manchester United so much. He's a very "United" player. I'd be amazed if he doesn't go there.

That being said, this could be a blessing in disguise for Spurs. They're going to get £100m+ for him and if they reinvest the money wisely, they can improve.

In some alternate universe where Fergie never retired Kane would have been there years ago, along with Gareth Bale.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,853
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24565 on: Today at 08:12:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 07:53:00 pm
will guarantee 30 goals a season

He's only scored 30 goals a season 4 times. This season is his first time with 30+ in 3 seasons.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,267
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24566 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:12:07 pm
He's only scored 30 goals a season 4 times. This season is his first time with 30+ in 3 seasons.

If he signs for Man Utd, he probably will guarantee 30 goals a season (obviously with around 20 of them being penalties).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,992
    • @hartejack
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24567 on: Today at 08:23:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:59:11 pm
Wherever he goes, I hope they sing "hes one of our own" next time they play spurs.

End of the greatest spurs era I've seen. They even put the pressure on one season.

The third in a two-horse race season?  ;D
Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,992
    • @hartejack
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24568 on: Today at 08:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:18:52 pm
If he signs for Man Utd, he probably will guarantee 30 goals a season (obviously with around 20 of them being penalties).

I was going to say that Fernandes & Kane would make a fantastic assists & goals pairing (penalties, of course)...but imagine how may penalties Kane would win doing his 'backing-in' thing in a United shirt... :o
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,267
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24569 on: Today at 08:30:40 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 08:25:05 pm
I was going to say that Fernandes & Kane would make a fantastic assists & goals pairing (penalties, of course)...but imagine how may penalties Kane would win doing his 'backing-in' thing in a United shirt... :o

Oh yeah, and imagine the diving would be off the charts. One of them won't be able to pad out their stats with penalties though, so there is that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • SPQR
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24570 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm »
To be fair it's been coming and if Levy and the board haven't seen it then they're fucking idiots. Kane must get nauseous watching Vardy win a Premier League and FA Cup all the while he's won sod all at Spurs.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,345
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24571 on: Today at 08:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:33:19 pm
If City get Kane or Håland I would be amazed if anyone could even hope to compete with them over 38 games.

I remember the panic when the League Champions bought the worlds best striker to push for the Champions League. Everyone gave them the League again, the Cups, and were sure they'd be in the Finals of the CL. Going from strength to strength. No one would touch them.

How did it end for Chelsea and Shevchenko then?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24572 on: Today at 08:43:22 pm »
He's been planting the seed for a while, but now Spurs definitely won't be in the CL next season this stuff is coming out again. I just don't see him leaving, he wants to stay in the Premier League allegedly and that leaves City, Utd and Chelsea. With younger players with more potential available I just think clubs would be fairly naive.

Fair enough if he had been smart with his contract, but that's going to be a massive stumbling block as he's prized himself out of a move. If Utd were gonna go for him, I'm not sure they would have re-signed Cavani - he's not going to want to sit on the bench. Chelsea is a possibility but not sure how much he actually loves Spurs if that's the case haha. And with City, while I am sure they are tempted, I can't see it.
Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,846
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24573 on: Today at 08:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:56:44 pm
They're going to get £100m+ for him

28 this summer and on the downhill side of the bell curve. Factor in his injury history... he is maybe worth half that imo.

so yes - perfect United signing.
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24574 on: Today at 08:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:33:19 pm
If City get Kane or Håland I would be amazed if anyone could even hope to compete with them over 38 games.
Lol

Some people revel in this kind of dismal self-flagellation
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24575 on: Today at 08:52:06 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 07:55:48 pm
The more i think about this the more it looks armature hour from Kanes "team".
Definitley a problem with their team structure
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,598
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24576 on: Today at 08:58:55 pm »
we should bid for Kane+Dier for 60M+Dier.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24577 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:00 pm
We could do with a Mo Salah backup.

Nah, we have Becker for that.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24578 on: Today at 09:01:52 pm »
Absolutely nailed on for United I reckon.

Ferguson would have had him in one of his team's.

No one in Europe has any money and I doubt he's on the radar.
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,942
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24579 on: Today at 09:04:16 pm »
City will buy him, play him for the next year and then when Haaland becomes available next summer theyll get him too and stick Kane on the bench.

They can afford it and no-ones going to stop them, or even question them, spending that amount of money so why wouldnt they?
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • SPQR
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24580 on: Today at 09:05:28 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 08:50:43 pm
28 this summer and on the downhill side of the bell curve. Factor in his injury history... he is maybe worth half that imo.

so yes - perfect United signing.

Salah is a year older than Kane. Would you sell him for £50m? I didn't think so. Kane means as much to them as Salah does to us. His goals are almost irreplaceable. He's one of the best strikers in football. He's easily worth £100m.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24581 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:56:59 pm
Maybe he gets the move anyway byt always think it's a bit mad when players at clubs like Spurs (grealish at Villa, Zaha at palace) agree to sign these long contracts and basically price themselves out of a transfer. Surely they have the power to at least get release clauses or something inserted


I would be surprised if Kane didn't have a CL clause in his most recent contract.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24582 on: Today at 09:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:51:18 pm
Lol

Some people revel in this kind of dismal self-flagellation

Theyve dropped a single league title in the past 4 years and thats because of a gargantuan effort from us which is going to be very difficult to repeat.

Its pretty rational to suggest that adding one of the best strikers in Europe to that is going to see further domination.
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24583 on: Today at 09:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:04:16 pm
City will buy him, play him for the next year and then when Haaland becomes available next summer theyll get him too and stick Kane on the bench.

They can afford it and no-ones going to stop them, or even question them, spending that amount of money so why wouldnt they?

They're the one club who don't have to worry about resale values and such non oil state owned club stuff,they were always going to buy someone good be it Haaland or Kane or whoever.

Makes things harder for us and everyone else for sure.
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24584 on: Today at 10:04:48 pm »
Is Sky Sports News going to talk about anything else today? I hope somebody buys him before the Euros because I don't think I could withstand the ongoing commentary on "The Fate of Harry Kane".  :no
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24585 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
I reckon he stays and signs a new bumper deal
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24586 on: Today at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:33:19 pm
If City get Kane or Håland I would be amazed if anyone could even hope to compete with them over 38 games.
Oh, is that how you spell Haaland? You Norwegian or something?  ;D
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,894
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24587 on: Today at 10:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:10:49 pm
Oh, is that how you spell Haaland? You Norwegian or something?  ;D

He actually changed his name from the Norwegian spelling of Håland, so his name now is Erling Haaland.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24588 on: Today at 10:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:31:01 pm
They're the one club who don't have to worry about resale values and such non oil state owned club stuff,they were always going to buy someone good be it Haaland or Kane or whoever.

Makes things harder for us and everyone else for sure.
City obviously can afford the buy him but I'll be amazed if they spunk £120m plus on a 28 year old, seeing as their record signing is currently around half of that.

Chelsea or Utd more likely I'd have thought but even then it's a big fee for someone of his age.

He's under contract until 2024 so no reason why Spurs would have to sell or even opt to sell for anything more than top dollar this season. He has no clause in his contract other than a "gentleman's agreement" with Levy that he can leave but even then Levy isn't going to let him go for anything less than what he sees as being market value.

He's also stated he wants to stay in the PL, presumably to have a crack at Shearer's goalscoring record which further limits his options to just the three aforementioned clubs
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24589 on: Today at 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:07:04 pm
I reckon he stays and signs a new bumper deal
He may sign a new deal but have a clause in that says he can leave for £X million if Spurs don't qualify for the CL and/or win a trophy
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,231
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24590 on: Today at 11:15:28 pm »
Thats Spurs done

Next will be Son aswell
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,231
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24591 on: Today at 11:22:01 pm »
Whos going to pay for him if he goes to United?

The owners whove been called every c*nt going in the last 2 weeks?

And they couldnt get sancho for £90m
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
