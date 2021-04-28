Its honestly not that difficult Coolie. He underachieved based on the team and players he had. Who did he under achieve compared to? I dunno, the rivals at the time who had poorer teams? Mourinho? Wenger? Ranieri? Sarri? Arteta?
If Force India put together the best car in F1 for less than Mercedes spend, and then dont win any races because they keep crashing it, then theyve underachieved. The journey to get there is great, again well done. He did nothing with what he built, which you seem to be struggling with. You get credit for building a really good squad on a low budget, you dont then get to use that as an excuse for doing nothing with it. If West Ham stumbled upon a way to get Sancho, Haaland, Van Dijk, Foden, Ndidi, Alisson and Messi in the squad for free and on low wages you dont then get to absolve yourself of any expectation because they didnt cost much.