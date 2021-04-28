Again, dont really care about low net spend or low wages. Great, sure. Did an excellent job in building a squad which should have been more than capable of challenging for trophies, and then didnt challenge for trophies. Pretty average United, Chelsea and Arsenal teams have all won major trophies in the same time.



You can think players arent attracted by trophies, but finishing a supposedly great job with a failed title challenge when fucking Leicester won the league, a failed CL Final where they didnt even get us out of second gear and absolutely fuck all else isnt something to be proud of. Mourinho did a shit job at United and still won more in two years than Spurs have in thirty. Theres not many teams in a position to turn their noses up at minor trophies and Spurs most certainly arent one.



I dont see how you can formulate an argument of any manager under or overachieving without taking in wages or net spend into account. Who is he underachieving compared to? His rivals who spend more on wages and spend more on acquiring players, the previous Tottenham managers who never won a trophy or ever made it to a Champions a League final? It just doesnt make sense to me how he can underachieve when he never inherited a championship winning squad or even a squad that consistently challenged for the title and also he was managing a club that not only never managed to make a Champions league semi final in recent history, have also not won a trophy since 2008, a trophy that did less for their progression than them qualifying for the Champions league ever odd year.In regards to your second point, I also dont think winning domestic cups in this day and age does much for club progression overall, Arsenal won 3 Fa Cups in a row and went backwards every single year, Arteta won one last year and is on the verge of being sacked and have Arsenal in their worst position in the last two decades. In modern football as silly as it sounds takin a team to the CL final and showing that you can compete at the biggest stage probably does more for attracting players and giving you prestige than it would you winning the League Cup, apart from that theres a huge difference in monetary gain which does count, for a Spurs club who have no semblance of great European pedigree that alone is huge. The example of Mourinho is also actually relevant to this point because although he won a couple trophies the amount he spent in terms of wages and transfer fees meant that United as a whole were looking for something bigger than the cups he eventually won, Pochettino was operating on a far less budget, allowed to spend far less to bolster his squad, so of course he has to prioritise what he thought was best for the club, in this case qualifying for the CL every year allowed Spurs to generate and operate at a level that simply winning the odd Fa Or League Cup wouldnt.