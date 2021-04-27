But he built the squad, and he was up against far better funded competitors in both the Premier and Champions League. Does not winning the league in his second season at a banter club, or up against Klopp's Liverpool and Pep's City make him an underachiever? Do you think there was no point to Rafa's time here post-2006? This entire discussion is making me feel like I've taken crazy pills.



I think the comparison with Rafa is quite apt in some respects. Rafa's best team with us didn't win anything and so to the outside world is pretty forgotten but he built a team capable of winning things, that was one of the best teams in Europe and gave me some of the best memories supporting the club so it's always going to be a part of our history. I suspect the Tottenham fans feel similar about Pochettino.Still the big difference, as you've specifically said is 'post-2006' and that Rafa has actual trophies to fall back on, even though the team was stronger in his later years at the club.So I think while Tottenham fans will remember Pochettino's era with fondness there'll always be that 'if only he won something' question for them which we don't necessarily have with Rafa.And in the wider footballing world, that team will probably be forgotten about because of that.