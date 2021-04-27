« previous next »
Poch is old news.

Since leaving Spurs, going to PSG with all their resources, so far he's won the equivalent of the Community Shield.

He won nothing but a manager of the month award at Spurs.

Good for him.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:58:20 am
But he built the squad, and he was up against far better funded competitors in both the Premier and Champions League. Does not winning the league in his second season at a banter club, or up against Klopp's Liverpool and Pep's City make him an underachiever? Do you think there was no point to Rafa's time here post-2006? This entire discussion is making me feel like I've taken crazy pills.

I think the comparison with Rafa is quite apt in some respects. Rafa's best team with us didn't win anything and so to the outside world is pretty forgotten but he built a team capable of winning things, that was one of the best teams in Europe and gave me some of the best memories supporting the club so it's always going to be a part of our history. I suspect the Tottenham fans feel similar about Pochettino.

Still the big difference, as you've specifically said is 'post-2006' and that Rafa has actual trophies to fall back on, even though the team was stronger in his later years at the club.

So I think while Tottenham fans will remember Pochettino's era with fondness there'll always be that 'if only he won something' question for them which we don't necessarily have with Rafa.

And in the wider footballing world, that team will probably be forgotten about because of that.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
I think the comparison with Rafa is quite apt in some respects. Rafa's best team with us didn't win anything and so to the outside world is pretty forgotten but he built a team capable of winning things, that was one of the best teams in Europe and gave me some of the best memories supporting the club so it's always going to be a part of our history. I suspect the Tottenham fans feel similar about Pochettino.

Still the big difference, as you've specifically said is 'post-2006' and that Rafa has actual trophies to fall back on, even though the team was stronger in his later years at the club.

So I think while Tottenham fans will remember Pochettino's era with fondness there'll always be that 'if only he won something' question for them which we don't necessarily have with Rafa.

And in the wider footballing world, that team will probably be forgotten about because of that.

Similar to Keegan or Robson's Newcastle or O'Leary's Leeds (who also got close in the CL). Maybe even Moyes's Everton.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:05:10 pm
How is it irrelevant when its his coaching that elevated these players? Also not winning a Carling cup or Fa Cup doesnt mean he underachieved, I would argue performances in Champions League and the league are more indicative of progress you dont attract players based on winning a league cup. We have a manager ourselves who completely disregards them for the right reasons, Pochettino taking a Spurs team with a low net spend and lower wages than all the top 4 clubs is reason to believe he never underachieved at all and its pretty crazy to even think so.

Its spurs were talking about here.

Again, dont really care about low net spend or low wages. Great, sure. Did an excellent job in building a squad which should have been more than capable of challenging for trophies, and then didnt challenge for trophies. Pretty average United, Chelsea and Arsenal teams have all won major trophies in the same time.

You can think players arent attracted by trophies, but finishing a supposedly great job with a failed title challenge when fucking Leicester won the league, a failed CL Final where they didnt even get us out of second gear and absolutely fuck all else isnt something to be proud of. Mourinho did a shit job at United and still won more in two years than Spurs have in thirty. Theres not many teams in a position to turn their noses up at minor trophies and Spurs most certainly arent one.
All true, it's one thing finishing higher up in the league as a sign of 'progress' but if that progress doesn't lead anywhere, then I'd rather have the memories of winning actual trophies than finishing third. Yes, the League Cup included.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:01:58 pm
Again, dont really care about low net spend or low wages. Great, sure. Did an excellent job in building a squad which should have been more than capable of challenging for trophies, and then didnt challenge for trophies. Pretty average United, Chelsea and Arsenal teams have all won major trophies in the same time.

You can think players arent attracted by trophies, but finishing a supposedly great job with a failed title challenge when fucking Leicester won the league, a failed CL Final where they didnt even get us out of second gear and absolutely fuck all else isnt something to be proud of. Mourinho did a shit job at United and still won more in two years than Spurs have in thirty. Theres not many teams in a position to turn their noses up at minor trophies and Spurs most certainly arent one.

They had the chances to keep the pressure on Leicester, who were showing nerves, and completely fell apart in the run in.
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 27, 2021, 12:35:57 pm
I love this assumption that Pochettino didnt spend any money at Spurs  ;D

Yep, Mourinho clearly the wrong choice - done out of panic on Levys part, as he saw this great squad that had been built over a number years basically ending up winning nothing. So in his panic he went for a coach that apparently guaranteed trophies.   But Pochettino underachieved significantly too - being as he ended up with sod all to show for it in terms of actual silverwear. He had a really good team there, many of them already there when he arrived, but all history will show is an empty trophy cabinet.

All in all, the whole thing has been an epic cock-up by Levy, and who knows where they go from here.

technically you're correct in that anyone with the assumption that poch didn't spend any money is way off track

the fact his net spend at spurs was around £50 million a season suggests if he had won any trophies with them, he'd been punching way above his weight, especially if you're expecting a title - sure leicester did it, yada yada, but anyone using that as a template of what to expect is being disingenuous

underachieved? nope, not in my book
