Spurs - Commiserations

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24440 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm
Scott Parker is a good coach, not sure hes ready for a job like Spurs though would think he would do well first going to a mid table club for a couple years.

So you think he's not ready for Spurs, but then say he should go to a club like spurs for a couple of years?  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24441 on: Today at 01:58:54 pm
Pochettino didn't underachieve significantly.  I don't get where this narrative comes from.  Spurs had won almost nothing for decades and before Pochettino got there, they were a 60-70 point team, flirting with CL qualification but almost never getting there.  He got them into the CL consistently and while he didn't win any trophies, he had them an 86-point season with a +60 GD (their best since 1961 with Bill Nicholson) but ran into that underrated Conte buzzsaw (93 points was at the time the second highest points total ever).  He got them to a CL final, something they couldn't have dreamed of.  Remember at the beginning of that 18-19 season, Spurs signed 0 players.  Not even squad players.  Just 0.

That team had taken a step back in 17-18 but still qualified for the CL with 77 points.  With City having gotten 100 points, United in second, us on the rise, and Chelsea just missing out on the CL, Spurs signed no one.  Pochettino still got them CL the next year and at the same time navigated a run to a CL final.

If anything, that's on Levy.  That team needed more players and a bit of a refresh.  It needed depth in attack and midfield, but they didn't do anything until after 18-19, where things began trending down.

I don't see how Pochettino underachieved.  Spurs haven't won a title since 1961 or a European trophy since 1984.  They usually don't sniff either, even when they had a decent run in the 21st century.  Pochettino clearly elevated that team.  Things fell apart, but that's a Levy/Spurs problem more than anything.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24442 on: Today at 02:06:28 pm
Here's a shout for them... Gasperini
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24443 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm
Underachieving significantly may have been stretching it you are right. But he did underachieve.

He took over a decent team there, with a lot of the key elements of it already in place, before adding more over the years, and sure, getting CL football was understandibly the right first step, but I think he fucked up with his priorities more than once.

And that season they came 3rd in a 2 horse race was a big black mark on his time there.

For me it was a case of - did a good job, but should have done better, and I think there has been a lot of revisionism since he left because of who took over. To come out of it having won nothing was poor considering the strenght of the team. And part of that was his arrogance maybe, not seeing something like the Europa League worthy of his time, which would have wound me up significantly had I been a fan, especially having won sod all of significance for so long.
