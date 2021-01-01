Pochettino didn't underachieve significantly. I don't get where this narrative comes from. Spurs had won almost nothing for decades and before Pochettino got there, they were a 60-70 point team, flirting with CL qualification but almost never getting there. He got them into the CL consistently and while he didn't win any trophies, he had them an 86-point season with a +60 GD (their best since 1961 with Bill Nicholson) but ran into that underrated Conte buzzsaw (93 points was at the time the second highest points total ever). He got them to a CL final, something they couldn't have dreamed of. Remember at the beginning of that 18-19 season, Spurs signed 0 players. Not even squad players. Just 0.



That team had taken a step back in 17-18 but still qualified for the CL with 77 points. With City having gotten 100 points, United in second, us on the rise, and Chelsea just missing out on the CL, Spurs signed no one. Pochettino still got them CL the next year and at the same time navigated a run to a CL final.



If anything, that's on Levy. That team needed more players and a bit of a refresh. It needed depth in attack and midfield, but they didn't do anything until after 18-19, where things began trending down.



I don't see how Pochettino underachieved. Spurs haven't won a title since 1961 or a European trophy since 1984. They usually don't sniff either, even when they had a decent run in the 21st century. Pochettino clearly elevated that team. Things fell apart, but that's a Levy/Spurs problem more than anything.