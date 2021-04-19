They were pretty bad before he got sacked



We've , according to many of our own and pundits on tv and radio, have been shit since the first of the year. Lost 6 in a row at home. Should we have sacked Jurgen and brought in someone else. I mean that's what clubs do who want to win things.



Now that we've won a few league matches and back chasing the top four, it sounds ridiculous that the club should have ever even given it a thought. But that's what's become of modern "support" and modern 24/7 media. If there is any controversy, highlight it.



This in a nutshell!Pochettino was having a bad season for sure. So are we.Does that mean you sack a manager who had just got your team to their first ever Champions League final, who was generally likable, who clearly loved the club, and for the first time in modern history had Tottenham actually respected for sticking in there despite being being on a much more stringent budget then most other clubs at the top?Tottenham fans should be ashamed for turning on him quite frankly.And then replacing him with Mourinho of all people? Who not only is having a bad season, but doesn´t give two shits for the club, has Tottenham a laughing stock again, who will miss out on the Champions League regardless, is building nothing and that the club might potentially take years to recover from?