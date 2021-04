Back in the Ferguson days Kane would have definitely signed for United probably two or three years ago. He’s exactly the kind of star signing Ferguson made.



United can still attract and pay the biggest names, but with Kane I’m not entirely sure he’d want to go there. The whole problem with Spurs is he hasn’t won anything. United will always pickup domestic cups and will probably win the Europa League again this year, but they haven’t come close to either the PL or CL since Ferguson left. Those are the two he surely has his eye on.



City is the obvious route to glory. A guarantee of multiple trophies.



It would never ever happen, but I honestly think we’re the club that would get the best out of him. Even at our absolute best we are still a side that can waste chances. Kane is lethal, he’d score a ton here.