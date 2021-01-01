« previous next »
Dim Glas

  Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Billy The Kid
Man United

dont think they will.

Kane will have to run his contract down more.

There is such a limited amount of teams who could afford him now - if any need a striker (and obviously Abu Dhabi want to sign a striker), theyll go elswhere, or just wait for Haalands clause to kick in. This summer I am not even sure Man Utd will be going quite so wild with the cash as they usually do.

Kane is a fantastic goal scorer, but teams will surely be reluctant in this climate, and with him having injury issues over his career which could spell big trouble in 2 or 3 years.

Cant see him leaving England either, the idea of him trying to fit in with a club, language and culture in Spain or Italy or wherever is hilarious though.
decosabute

They're shite and Son's a prick.
PeterTheRed

Quote from: Dim Glas
dont think they will.

Kane will have to run his contract down more.

There is such a limited amount of teams who could afford him now - if any need a striker (and obviously Abu Dhabi want to sign a striker), theyll go elswhere, or just wait for Haalands clause to kick in. This summer I am not even sure Man Utd will be going quite so wild with the cash as they usually do.

Kane is a fantastic goal scorer, but teams will surely be reluctant in this climate, and with him having injury issues over his career which could spell big trouble in 2 or 3 years.

Cant see him leaving England either, the idea of him trying to fit in with a club, language and culture in Spain or Italy or wherever is hilarious though.

Man Utd have paid £80 million for Maguire. Of course they will sign Kane. They are stupid enough ...
thaddeus

Quote from: Dim Glas
Cant see him leaving England either, the idea of him trying to fit in with a club, language and culture in Spain or Italy or wherever is hilarious though.
Apparently Rushy was misquoted with the infamous "I couldn't settle in Italy, it was like living in a foreign country" line but it immediately came to my mind when you mentioned Kane potentially playing abroad.  Kane's football intelligence is really top, top level but his interviews are awkward to watch to say the least.

Anyway, there's probably only one team in the world who can afford and would want to pay the kind of money Levy would be asking for; Man U.  As much as Levy loves his bottom lines I just don't see him selling his talisman to a direct rival.  Suck it up Kane, you're in for the long haul.
Barneylfc

  Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: thaddeus
Apparently Rushy was misquoted with the infamous "I couldn't settle in Italy, it was like living in a foreign country" line .

He never said it at all, Dalglish did.
