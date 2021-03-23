Even though I was relevantly confident we'd beat them, there was a nagging part of me that was just a bit wary that we were getting them on the biggest night in their history, and they'd obviously give everything. Not to say it wasn't massive for us, because it certainly was. Of course it all went relatively smoothly! When we scored so early, I had a feeling the floodlights would open in a sense, not that we'd end up sticking 6 past them or something, maybe 3 or 4 without reply, and we'd be absolutely clear by the hour mark - though finals never really go like that.



I'm still surprised how the occasion seemed to sort of pass them by. Maybe you can chalk it down to 'typical Spurs' but I can't think of many times in the history of the final were the opportunity presented itself to a 'smaller side' as such and they completely failed to grasp it. Monaco in 2004 perhaps, where Porto won in one of the most comfortable finals you'll probably see in the competition. PSG last season maybe, because they done very little and you always felt Bayern would win. PSG will probably come again given how much money they have and they're now seemingly a mainstay in the latter stages of the competition. Valencia got crushed by Madrid in 2000 but came very close the year after. I wouldn't quite say Spurs were abject in Madrid but I've never understood how many came out of watching the final and thought they were on our level. We had several decent chances to get a 2nd before they had a couple of their own opportunities late on, and if we did get the 2nd before they mounted the pressure, then I think we would have gone on to grab another one near the end.