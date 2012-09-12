Problem he's got is that for years he talked about taking the Portugal job. They've since finally won something and their best player is on the wane. Not a potentially ideal situation for him in terms of expectations and personnel
Fantastic set of players right now in the 20-24 age group with a conveyor belt of talent bring churned out that can rival France the next 5-10 years. but I can't see Fernando Santos making way for a while.
If he has any romanticism, Argentina job and getting them back to relevance post Messi would fix his reputation, another country who continue to produce top talent with ease, then go and take the Portugal job later on.
Also Its well known him and Wife adore living in London, maybe the England job, his ego would relish being the man to get England winning a damn trophy post 66, the Journos still love him and England fans wouldn't care about his sit back and counter football if it made England win things.
I do know he's finished in club football, the game has passed him by, his shit on a stick football and horrible man management skills day to day are soul destroying for the clubs he's at, the players he manages and the fans who have to put up with it.