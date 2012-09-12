« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23920 on: Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

I can give you 15 million reasons why he won't
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23921 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
Not sure if Spurs going out is great result for us. They can now focus on top 4.

Its funny regardless, they should have been favorites to win this year.

They're pretty much as far behind as we are, they're absolutely shite, and they've just had two utterly humiliating defeats in a week. And they still have a league cup final loss to focus on as well. Not worried they'll be beating us to top 4.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23922 on: Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 08:39:28 pm
They never seize to amaze.
The error makes the sentence make even more sense  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23923 on: Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm »
Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23924 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm »
One of the few positives to come out of this season.

Giving us 6 points, scoring 6 past the Mancs at Old Trafford, Conceding 3 goals in the last 15 mins against West Ham and now tonight. Thank you Jose, thank you Tottenham Football Club.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23925 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.

Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.

Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."

Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23926 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
It wasnt glorious under Pochettino in the end either. Its easily forgotten now, that a lot of these players who looks so unfit and half-arsed under Mourinho, where equally not bothered under Pochettino for a while. Interesting to see what Spurs do next, it isnt just a managerial problem at the moment. 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23927 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm
It wasnt glorious under Pochettino in the end either. Its easily forgotten now, that a lot of these players who looks so unfit and half-arsed under Mourinho, where equally not bothered under Pochettino for a while. Interesting to see what Spurs do next, it isnt just a managerial problem at the moment.
Cashing in on Kane and Son and take 2-3 years to build back up is probably the best bet long term, but just don't think Levy will do that.  Also fans won't accept it either which is fair enough I guess. Obviously a big risk trying to replace your two best players, but they're only going be in their prime for a few more years and Spurs don't look like they're only a few good transfers away from competing for major trophies now.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23928 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.

Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."

Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...
Youve literally dismantled my bantz there and made me feel guilty. I have nussing to say.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23929 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm »
Just had a good laugh seeing the result, even better was watching the highlights with Jenas as co-commentator.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23930 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

It would be Otto Rehagel's Greece all over again... ;)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23931 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

Problem he's got is that for years he talked about taking the Portugal job. They've since finally won something and their best player is on the wane. Not a potentially ideal situation for him in terms of expectations and personnel
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23932 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Youve literally dismantled my bantz there and made me feel guilty. I have nussing to say.

Just keep laughing...

Still funny, no?  ;)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23933 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

Mourinho has looked done since the Real Madrid job, maybe he should have taken a year out after that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23934 on: Today at 12:02:10 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
Mourinho has looked done since the Real Madrid job, maybe he should have taken a year out after that.
He's coming on an 8th year break.

Fuckin'ell, I forgot there are games today and just saw the results...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23935 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Youve literally dismantled my bantz there and made me feel guilty. I have nussing to say.

 ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23936 on: Today at 12:52:35 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of footshitball would be better in tournament football.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23937 on: Today at 04:04:49 am »
End of an era for this Spurs team, a lot of their players heading into their 30s.
To be fair theyve won pretty much everything, from the best team in October, the highest points total on a sunny autumn day, and who can forget that 40 yard pass on match of the day.
Its been horrendous sitting there watching Spurs dominating and wondering where itll all end. Good riddance .
They will get absolutely destroyed in the league cup final, could be a 6-0.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23938 on: Today at 04:22:53 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm
The error makes the sentence make even more sense  ;D

To do is to dare. But seizing is just not for us.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23939 on: Today at 05:56:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:04:49 am
End of an era for this Spurs team, a lot of their players heading into their 30s.
To be fair theyve won pretty much everything, from the best team in October, the highest points total on a sunny autumn day, and who can forget that 40 yard pass on match of the day.
Its been horrendous sitting there watching Spurs dominating and wondering where itll all end. Good riddance .
They will get absolutely destroyed in the league cup final, could be a 6-0.


They have had a great team at times over recent years. And before this manager played some great football. But fucking hell they must think they are cursed. Win absolutely fuck all while you lot - even when youre shite pick up silverware every season
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23940 on: Today at 06:49:13 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
Problem he's got is that for years he talked about taking the Portugal job. They've since finally won something and their best player is on the wane. Not a potentially ideal situation for him in terms of expectations and personnel
Fantastic set of players right now in the 20-24 age group with a conveyor belt of talent bring churned out that can rival France the next 5-10 years. but I can't see Fernando Santos making way for a while.

If he has any romanticism, Argentina job and getting them  back to relevance post Messi would fix his reputation, another country who continue to produce top talent with ease, then go and take the Portugal job later on.

Also Its well known him and Wife adore living in London, maybe the England job, his ego would relish being the man to get England winning a damn trophy post 66, the Journos still love him and England fans wouldn't care about his sit back and counter football if it made England win things.

I do know he's finished in club football, the game has passed him by, his shit on a stick football and horrible man management skills day to day are soul destroying for the clubs he's at, the players he manages and the fans who have to put up with it.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23941 on: Today at 08:25:54 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
Problem he's got is that for years he talked about taking the Portugal job. They've since finally won something and their best player is on the wane. Not a potentially ideal situation for him in terms of expectations and personnel

I dont know. The Portugal b team looks ok at Wolves
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23942 on: Today at 08:27:15 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:25:54 am
I dont know. The Portugal b team looks ok at Wolves
Which rather suggets that Mourinho might try his hand at the Wolves job after Nuno leaves...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23943 on: Today at 08:35:32 am »
It was clear early season Son and Kane were carrying Spurs, they were scoring every week which wasn't sustainable. Take one or both out the side and they're bang average. Bale was meant to add to that attack but has been a waste of time.

The way Mourinho sits back on leads has killed them. Early season - when they were up at the top going well - they were 3-0 up at home to West Ham and coasting but sat right back and got punished. Newcastle at home where all the fuss was about the VAR pen, they sat back rather than killed game. Yet Mourinho was hailed as "he knows how to win titles". This approach worked at Chelsea where they had a defence that didn't concede goals - and Makelele and Essien screening.

Last night they sat back on a 2-0 lead rather than pushed for the away goal that would have killed the tie. They're not a side who can grind out clean sheets via 1-0 wins.


Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23944 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
Did he say post match, after making seven changes that the players weren't taking it seriously?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23945 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.

Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."

Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...


"If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23946 on: Today at 09:34:46 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:22:18 am

"If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing."



But the team that lost the final to Real Madrid were making progress.....
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23947 on: Today at 09:35:33 am »
Can we put a bid in for Son? Maybe a swap deal for Origi?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23948 on: Today at 09:53:55 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
Not sure if Spurs going out is great result for us. They can now focus on top 4.

Its funny regardless, they should have been favorites to win this year.
They can focus all they want.  They've just been knocked out of the Europa League against a team from Croatia after having a 2-0 lead from the first leg.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23949 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:34:46 am
But the team that lost the final to Real Madrid were making progress.....

what happened to the team last lost to Liverpool 12 months later?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23950 on: Today at 10:17:00 am »
Hugo, giving it both barrels....

https://twitter.com/i/status/1372677590566195204
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23951 on: Today at 10:21:24 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:17:00 am
Hugo, giving it both barrels....

https://twitter.com/i/status/1372677590566195204


Hes one to talk, when was the last time he made a save.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23952 on: Today at 10:24:59 am »
One thing's for sure. Harry Kane's next team talk has already been written:

"Let's fucking get out fucking there and fucking fuck the fucking oppo like we fucking wanna fucking do em. Fucking come on."
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23953 on: Today at 10:31:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:59 am
One thing's for sure. Harry Kane's next team talk has already been written:

"Let's fucking get out fucking there and fucking fuck the fucking oppo like we fucking wanna fucking do em. Fucking come on."
You missed 'facking caants'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23954 on: Today at 10:35:14 am »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23955 on: Today at 10:35:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:59 am
One thing's for sure. Harry Kane's next team talk has already been written:

"Let's fucking get out fucking there and fucking fuck the fucking oppo like we fucking wanna fucking do em. Fucking come on."



Bring your own raincoats
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23956 on: Today at 10:44:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:59 am
One thing's for sure. Harry Kane's next team talk has already been written:

"Let's fucking get out fucking there and fucking fuck the fucking oppo like we fucking wanna fucking do em. Fucking come on."

Otherwise known as the "Gary Wackett": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1dYQg25xYg&ab_channel=RCDR3
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23957 on: Today at 11:41:06 am »
Kane needs to leave and move to Man U. Only then will he achieve his destiny of taking the veneration and arse-kissing by the media to levels never before witnessed. And with their elite coaching at Old Trafford, he'll become the most complete winner of penalties since Bruno Fernandes. Or even Marcus Rashford.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23958 on: Today at 11:56:06 am »
Monumental cock up by Joe Harte....not like him to fumble the ball...

https://twitter.com/footballjoe/status/1372878561829384195?s=21
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #23959 on: Today at 12:22:33 pm »
Joe Hart has a social media team?

On the bench again every weekend. Easy money.
