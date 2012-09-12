It was clear early season Son and Kane were carrying Spurs, they were scoring every week which wasn't sustainable. Take one or both out the side and they're bang average. Bale was meant to add to that attack but has been a waste of time.



The way Mourinho sits back on leads has killed them. Early season - when they were up at the top going well - they were 3-0 up at home to West Ham and coasting but sat right back and got punished. Newcastle at home where all the fuss was about the VAR pen, they sat back rather than killed game. Yet Mourinho was hailed as "he knows how to win titles". This approach worked at Chelsea where they had a defence that didn't concede goals - and Makelele and Essien screening.



Last night they sat back on a 2-0 lead rather than pushed for the away goal that would have killed the tie. They're not a side who can grind out clean sheets via 1-0 wins.





