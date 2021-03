i wonder if Kane will end up moving soonish. Canít see it this summer, with 3 years left on his contract, they aren't letting him go for anything but an astronomical fee, but maybe summer after?



Heíll be 28 going into next season, and if they donít win the Europa league this season, thatíll be 8 seasons at Spurs, winning nothing. Canít imagine he wants to push it that much longer, if he wants to win stuff (which Iíd guess he might quite like to!).