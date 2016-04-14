But wed still be comfortably in third behind Arsenal and Chelsea if it werent for the disclaimer. I wonder how much of the apparent latent hatred has been triggered by Madrid? Quite a lot Id say. We trampled on their dreams, just like Mourinho will do eventually.



I have no ill will towards them in return, just think they have delusions of grandeur.



tbf I get it. You go all that way, have two incredible results of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat; a real party atmosphere all day, and fans at home watching the match in their brand new stadium - and it's all snuffed out in the first 20 seconds by a stupid handball.Then 86 minutes of agony watching your players huff and puff as you hope to see them claw their way back into the game - before Divock Time.If the shoe had been on the other foot, I'd be gutted too. After 17 months though, would it still rankle? Probably. I'm still pissed at Ramos.