I don't really understand why that viewpoint was widely held if I'm honest. Sure, he's being asked to do a lot more now, but he's always been a brilliant passer when dropping deep.



Bayern aside, he'd walk into any side in the world on current form.



There's probably a shout that he's one of the most under-rated players in the world - in his own country at least - as he suffers from the Mo Salah "one season wonder" perception from a lot of people for some reason. Vardy's similar. Seems to happen to players who aren't touted as wonderkids from an early age, don't have a smooth career trajectory and perhaps peak a little later.



Is it not simply that people have been judging him based on recent seasons where he has been in a pattern of get crocked, rush back too soon, look ponderous in his general play while still grabbing enough goals to not merit being dropped by spurs? Idiocy like swearing on a child's life to nick a goal from a teammate has also generated much mockery for him too.He's currently fit enough to be more fully involved in games, so it is not a huge surprise that he is performing noticeably better. As far as being under-rated, you could make the case for that on here, albeit mostly in response to that spurs muppet who was certain that Kane was definitely on course to eclipse the PL scoring record, but hardly the case anywhere else.