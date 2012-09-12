« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
I think they will lose steam  especially with the schedule coming up still credit where credit is due, good job so far.
Kane is playing like a "top" player and has moved up a notch from the very good level. He is talismanic for them.
Dont understand their plan for Bale though, is he only going to be a super sub or still "building" fitness...it has been a while since he has come over.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:00:16 AM
It sounds terrible but think they owe their current form to Covid more than anything else.  Those 3 months where Kane could rest did wonders for him and his ankles and without it I doubt he's playing at this level. 

Without Covid Kane would have still had those 3 months out because he was injured
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:37:08 AM
https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/english-team-outside-of-london-most-gets-on-your-tits.38266/

Another win for the reds!! :lmao

:lmao

93 votes for us, 6 for Man United and 3 for City. Pretty damning for the Mancs that! I can almost remember the days when everyone hated United because they were good.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
They've bought quite well, Reguilon looks class and Hobjerg is solid if unspectacular. That said they're extremely reliant on Kane and Son to be in the form of their lives and turn everything they touch into gold. They're a decent side and they seem to have stopped the decline that they seemed to head towards last year. They're still miles from competing with us for the title IMO, but at least they seem a good bet to finish top 4, which is vital for them financially.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:46:47 AM
:lmao

93 votes for us, 6 for Man United and 3 for City. Pretty damning for the Mancs that! I can almost remember the days when everyone hated United because they were good.

There are a fair few clubs that seem to hate us, often ones that I just don't give the slightest of fucks about and have no idea what their issue is. I know it's cool to hate on social media but it does feel like it's led to a lot of fans of different clubs all just getting pulled in the same direction, hating the same players, buying the same garbage the pundits spew up. I was reading the Jota thread on a Wolves forum for a laugh and even there I found a cluster of fans utterly desperate to show the rest how much they hated us.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
I think everyone hates the best team of the moment. Add in the fact were perceived to be media darlings, proclaim to be different and all that. Then add the cherry on top of us being the team to beat them in the only Champions League final theyll make in their lifetimes (even though we really dont goals about it to them too much)...I can see why were number one. Lovely stuff!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
I cant be bothered to go back and find them, but I made a few posts about Kane last season and how one dimensional he is. Hes embarrassing me, and plenty others Im sure, with his current form. When he drops back his passing is brilliant and with the ball he was toying with City. I really didnt think hed have that to his game.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Almost every facet of his game is top class. Brilliant player.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Also, we all know how poisonous Mourinho can be at a club but before it blows up he invariably has a period where everyone is on the same page. United stint aside. He can instigate really tightly knit squads with an intense winning mentality, sometimes just for one season. This looks like it could be his year to do that at Spurs.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
They have a tough week when we play them, though they should be qualified for next round of Europa league by then. Hopefully they will start stuttering by then. I know we have to only focus on ourselves but if others can slip up it will help
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Dier and Sanchez for a run of games at CB is an accident waiting to happen.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: S on Today at 12:11:58 PM
I cant be bothered to go back and find them, but I made a few posts about Kane last season and how one dimensional he is. Hes embarrassing me, and plenty others Im sure, with his current form. When he drops back his passing is brilliant and with the ball he was toying with City. I really didnt think hed have that to his game.

I don't really understand why that viewpoint was widely held if I'm honest. Sure, he's being asked to do a lot more now, but he's always been a brilliant passer when dropping deep.

Bayern aside, he'd walk into any side in the world on current form.

There's probably a shout that he's one of the most under-rated players in the world - in his own country at least - as he suffers from the Mo Salah "one season wonder" perception from a lot of people for some reason. Vardy's similar. Seems to happen to players who aren't touted as wonderkids from an early age, don't have a smooth career trajectory and perhaps peak a little later.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
I particularly liked The Leicester knobs who see us as bitter rivals because they won the league once.  As opposed to Spurs fans who see themselves as bitter rivals to us because theyve won the league...erm...twice in their entire history?  :lmao

Leicester have actually won more than Spurs in the last 30 years, so Spurs fans ought to be flattered that Leicester see them as direct rivals.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:39:27 PM
I don't really understand why that viewpoint was widely held if I'm honest. Sure, he's being asked to do a lot more now, but he's always been a brilliant passer when dropping deep.
I think its also because he simply doesnt look the part. If people say Kane is an old fashioned target man and natural finisher, it sort of fits the bill. He looks like one, he has the physicality. By contrast hes not someone you expect finesse and intricacy from, yet he has all that too.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Great seeing the Spurs fans getting very very cocky.

They are a good team though, as they have been for years, they have had a good team for a good few seasons now so its about time they actually won something.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:54 PM
Great seeing the Spurs fans getting very very cocky.

They are a good team though, as they have been for years, they have had a good team for a good few seasons now so its about time they actually won something.

They've been very lucky with injuries thus far. If they get any they will struggle as before. Their first team is very good.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:54 PM
Great seeing the Spurs fans getting very very cocky.

They are a good team though, as they have been for years, they have had a good team for a good few seasons now so its about time they actually won something.



A couple of work mates support them and were screenshotting the table on Saturday night. Im more than happy for them to get giddy about things now, itll only crank the pressure up down the line.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:12:42 PM
A couple of work mates support them and were screenshotting the table on Saturday night. Im more than happy for them to get giddy about things now, itll only crank the pressure up down the line.

I can't believe how much they think they'll win the league and how much they care about goal difference after 9 matches

Fair dos they will go closer but they seem to see mourinho as a demigod now when 6 months ago he had to go.

Its as if once bitten, twice shy is a novel concept to them . That said guess it was to us in league terms before last season

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:39:27 PM
There's probably a shout that he's one of the most under-rated players in the world - in his own country at least - as he suffers from the Mo Salah "one season wonder" perception from a lot of people for some reason. Vardy's similar. Seems to happen to players who aren't touted as wonderkids from an early age, don't have a smooth career trajectory and perhaps peak a little later.
I'm not sure Mo is underrated anymore now that he's won the big trophies.

I think Kane is superb, but until Spurs win something he'll always be underrated to some extent. Might end up being one of the best players to never win the title (after Gerrard, of course).

Spurs will make top 4 but I don't think they have the squad for a title win, and if you take Kane or Son out of that team it's far less effective as they are such a great unit together. Quite a few ageing players too, and if they have a run of injuries or covid (or both), then they'll really struggle.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
They hate us so much but none of us are arsed. Makes the CL triumph over them even more special.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:20:46 PM
I can't believe how much they think they'll win the league and how much they care about goal difference after 9 matches


It is very early in the season, and it's not like they've opened up a clear lead like Liverpool had already done last season. 
Depending on other results, defeat by Chelsea next week could see them drop as low as 5th.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:39:27 PM
I don't really understand why that viewpoint was widely held if I'm honest. Sure, he's being asked to do a lot more now, but he's always been a brilliant passer when dropping deep.

Bayern aside, he'd walk into any side in the world on current form.

There's probably a shout that he's one of the most under-rated players in the world - in his own country at least - as he suffers from the Mo Salah "one season wonder" perception from a lot of people for some reason. Vardy's similar. Seems to happen to players who aren't touted as wonderkids from an early age, don't have a smooth career trajectory and perhaps peak a little later.

Is it not simply that people have been judging him based on recent seasons where he has been in a pattern of get crocked, rush back too soon, look ponderous in his general play while still grabbing enough goals to not merit being dropped by spurs? Idiocy like swearing on a child's life to nick a goal from a teammate has also generated much mockery for him too.

He's currently fit enough to be more fully involved in games, so it is not a huge surprise that he is performing noticeably better. As far as being under-rated, you could make the case for that on here, albeit mostly in response to that spurs muppet who was certain that Kane was definitely on course to eclipse the PL scoring record, but hardly the case anywhere else.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:14:06 PM
It is very early in the season, and it's not like they've opened up a clear lead like Liverpool had already done last season. 
Depending on other results, defeat by Chelsea next week could see them drop as low as 5th.

Exactly  id be surprised if they are within 3 points of us when we play them. Especially after we play them. If they are, then fair play and at that point almost 40% through the season i think they can start talking title contenders
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:20:46 PM
I can't believe how much they think they'll win the league and how much they care about goal difference after 9 matches

Fair dos they will go closer but they seem to see mourinho as a demigod now when 6 months ago he had to go.

Its as if once bitten, twice shy is a novel concept to them . That said guess it was to us in league terms before last season



I don't know why anyone gets bothered by goal difference, very rarely is it the separating factor in deciding league titles. I looked it up a few years ago and think it's only decided the league 4 or 5 times in the entirety of competitive football.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:28:58 PM
Spurs will make top 4 but I don't think they have the squad for a title win, and if you take Kane or Son out of that team it's far less effective as they are such a great unit together. Quite a few ageing players too, and if they have a run of injuries or covid (or both), then they'll really struggle.

I think their squad is pretty strong, but the Kane and Son argument is certainly fair. With Jota we can now lose one of the front three and still be almost as effective, whereas if they lose one of them two (particularly Kane, as maybe Bale could do a poor imitation of Son, though that remains to be seen) they'll drop off a cliff.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: S on Today at 12:11:58 PM
I cant be bothered to go back and find them, but I made a few posts about Kane last season and how one dimensional he is. Hes embarrassing me, and plenty others Im sure, with his current form. When he drops back his passing is brilliant and with the ball he was toying with City. I really didnt think hed have that to his game.
To be fair, he has never played like this before. Mourinho has done an amazing job with him.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
I think if Bale tried to put in 1/3 of the distance Son covers in a match, his hamstrings would ping off.

Constantly looks highly strung and not able to move in the free manner he did 4-5 seasons ago. Reminds me of players like Sturridge and Owen.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:47:27 PM
I think if Bale tried to put in 1/3 of the distance Son covers in a match, his hamstrings would ping off.

Constantly looks highly strung and not able to move in the free manner he did 4-5 seasons ago. Reminds me of players like Sturridge and Owen.

Yeah, he certainly wouldn't be as energetic overall, but he might still offer the out to in runs in behind alongside the confident finishing. I'm unconvinced, and it seems Mourinho is, too.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:48:55 PM
Yeah, he certainly wouldn't be as energetic overall, but he might still offer the out to in runs in behind alongside the confident finishing. I'm unconvinced, and it seems Mourinho is, too.
In a way it's a shame, it's never nice to see a once-incredible player operating way below the peak of their powers. Always feels like what could have been. Sturridge is the ultimate example and it might sound slightly ridiculous given Bale's achievements at Real Madrid, but he's a shadow of the player he was as recently as 4 seasons ago. He just can't cope with a run of games.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:39:57 PM
I think their squad is pretty strong, but the Kane and Son argument is certainly fair. With Jota we can now lose one of the front three and still be almost as effective, whereas if they lose one of them two (particularly Kane, as maybe Bale could do a poor imitation of Son, though that remains to be seen) they'll drop off a cliff.

Case in point yesterday when we had to manage without Mo.

Out of all the other teams in the league, Spurs seem to be a proper unit; actually greater than the sum of its parts.  Whether they have the quality to be a threat of a season remains to be seen, but maybe the relatively low expectations is helping Mourhino pressure-wise.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Put it this way: at the top of the table currently are the team with the biggest set of injuries and the team with the least injuries, in the season so far. Think it's clear which one has done better to be there, and which has had a more charmed start.

It's a long old season, as they say
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:09:48 PM
£63.9m loss reported
https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/november/financial-results-year-end-30-june-2020/

Sell to buy for Jose.

£68.6m profit the year before. So that's £132.5m negative difference.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:23:01 PM
Sell to buy for Jose.

£68.6m profit the year before. So that's £132.5m negative difference.

Defo selling Kane in the summer.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:37:08 AM
https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/english-team-outside-of-london-most-gets-on-your-tits.38266/

Another win for the reds!! :lmao

Pretty unanimous in their hatred of us!  :D

Now there is a one-sided rivalry if ever I've seen one!! I met a Spurs fan on holiday once who was pretty sound. Otherwise I've never met any of them. I generally like the way they have gone about their business the last decade or so. Didn't think there was any aggro at the Madrid final. Don't really have many strong opinions on them one way or another. Prefer them to any of the other Top 6 except maybe Arsenal.

 :wave
