93 votes for us, 6 for Man United and 3 for City. Pretty damning for the Mancs that! I can almost remember the days when everyone hated United because they were good.



There are a fair few clubs that seem to hate us, often ones that I just don't give the slightest of fucks about and have no idea what their issue is. I know it's cool to hate on social media but it does feel like it's led to a lot of fans of different clubs all just getting pulled in the same direction, hating the same players, buying the same garbage the pundits spew up. I was reading the Jota thread on a Wolves forum for a laugh and even there I found a cluster of fans utterly desperate to show the rest how much they hated us.