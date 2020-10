Their odds have come in from like 50-1 at the start of the season to 6-1. They definitely feel like the swingiest team in the league right now. There's an outside chance that:

1. Kane stays fit for the full season.

2a. Bale stays fit for most of the season.

2b. It turns out Bale is still actually very good at football.



And if those three things happen then I can totally see them being our closest rival this season. However, if any of those three things don't happen, particularly the first, then I can see them 6th again. They're relying on luck for a wide range of outcomes. If they're smart, they'll carry on sitting Kane out of the Europa games and he'll pick up a mystery two week injury right around the international break.



I saw Kane has 7 assists for Son already and apparently the record for one player providing assists for another in a season is 8. What the hell.