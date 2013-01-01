« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 552 553 554 555 556 [557]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1481400 times)

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 664
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22240 on: Yesterday at 08:42:45 PM »
What are you all talking about, Mourinho's doing a marvellous job. Keep it up "Special One".
Logged

Offline Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22241 on: Yesterday at 08:44:39 PM »
Mourinho absolutely stealing a living, sacked from Chelsea twice, Real Madrid and Man Utd, pocketed £50m in payoffs from those clubs all the while serving dire defence football.
Logged

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22242 on: Yesterday at 08:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:25:31 PM

Its like Barcelona-Inter in 2010 all over again, who said his best days were behind him?

That was the volcano"s best day.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22243 on: Yesterday at 09:13:58 PM »
Setup a team to contain pressure and counter with no legs Kane against Bournemouth, probably the worst defensive team in the league.  Wow.  Mourinho masterclass indeed.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,446
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22244 on: Yesterday at 10:30:41 PM »
Absolute shite!
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,738
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22245 on: Today at 03:14:27 AM »
He's done.  I'm sure if a team like PSG hire him he'd win but he's not taking a 3rd-6th type team and winning anything major with them again.  Seeing united fans bag him out now when they fought for him and his attitude/style at their club is hilarious. 

I know he's still got the hunger for management but i hope he takes up a gig in commentary again.  It's weird to say cause i've always hated his style of play but i enjoyed his analysis. 
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,011
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22246 on: Today at 07:14:20 AM »
Will Spuds survive with their debt, and no income from the stadium?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22247 on: Today at 07:42:15 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:14:20 AM
Will Spuds survive with their debt, and no income from the stadium?

Of course! NFL something, something, cheese room
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22248 on: Today at 08:40:09 AM »
Won't be long until fans will be allowed back (GOOD NEWS for everyone).
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,446
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22249 on: Today at 09:08:07 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 08:40:09 AM
Won't be long until fans will be allowed back (GOOD NEWS for everyone).

Says who??

Can't see that happeneing until at least after Christmas.
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22250 on: Today at 10:16:13 AM »
Spurs need a massive rebuild but they have the worst manager you could possibly have for that task. They can't afford to sack Mourinho though as they only recently sacked Pochettino, they are paying for their new Stadium so it looks like they are stuck with Jose  ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22251 on: Today at 10:34:46 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:27:29 PM
Reckon a retired Crouchy would be more mobile than Kane looks these days.

 :D He'd probably link up better with Son and Bergwijn too! They are in a pickle, now poor Ndombele has become Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta, Gerrard, Messi, Ronaldinho, Neuer, Van Dijk and Lahm all in one and will solve everything despite being shit every time he's played under 2 different managers.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,984
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22252 on: Today at 11:54:37 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:34:46 AM
:D He'd probably link up better with Son and Bergwijn too! They are in a pickle, now poor Ndombele has become Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta, Gerrard, Messi, Ronaldinho, Neuer, Van Dijk and Lahm all in one and will solve everything despite being shit every time he's played under 2 different managers.

Yeah true that, its amazing how that happens!

Ndombele is strange one - cos I have nothing to go on regards the player before he came to this league, other that what I read, as I had barely seen him play before signing.  But all the talk was what an amazing signing he is, how brilliantly theyd done to get him, and quite a few envious glances at Spurs.

Now, he may turn out fine, but my biggest concern right now would be how sodding unfit and disinterested he seems!
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22253 on: Today at 12:10:24 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:42:15 AM
Of course! NFL something, something, cheese room

Did the cheese room actually get built? I thought it was just a rumour.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,530
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22254 on: Today at 12:44:46 PM »
It's going to be an absolute shit show on Sunday.

Logged

Offline mkingdon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22255 on: Today at 12:49:32 PM »
These are screwed. Maureen is a busted flush and their squad is in need of a complete overhaul.

They *could* cash in on Captain Kane the superhero this summer to some idiots like United for £100m+ but that still is nowhere near enough to get in what they need. In fact, that might only cover Jose's severance pay.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22256 on: Today at 01:05:11 PM »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:10:24 PM
Did the cheese room actually get built? I thought it was just a rumour.

Turned out there were a lot of holes in the design...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,579
  • The only club that matters
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #22257 on: Today at 03:11:38 PM »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 12:49:32 PM
These are screwed. Maureen is a busted flush and their squad is in need of a complete overhaul.

They *could* cash in on Captain Kane the superhero this summer to some idiots like United for £100m+ but that still is nowhere near enough to get in what they need. In fact, that might only cover Jose's severance pay.
United arent going to be interested now, theyre in a honeymoon period with their new lad.  I cant think of anyone whod take Kane right now and could afford him, unless Anzhi Makhachkala are still going.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 552 553 554 555 556 [557]   Go Up
« previous next »
 