He's done. I'm sure if a team like PSG hire him he'd win but he's not taking a 3rd-6th type team and winning anything major with them again. Seeing united fans bag him out now when they fought for him and his attitude/style at their club is hilarious.



I know he's still got the hunger for management but i hope he takes up a gig in commentary again. It's weird to say cause i've always hated his style of play but i enjoyed his analysis.