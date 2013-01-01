Its like Barcelona-Inter in 2010 all over again, who said his best days were behind him?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Will Spuds survive with their debt, and no income from the stadium?
I have no idea what Im taking about
Won't be long until fans will be allowed back (GOOD NEWS for everyone).
Reckon a retired Crouchy would be more mobile than Kane looks these days.
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]