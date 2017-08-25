Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.



Agree with your overall assessment but its harsh to say they choked in 2016. I would argue they were never really in the title race at all.That team was still very early in their development and kinda just fell into 2nd place when all the rest failed. They were always a good number of points behind Leicester, I'd say they did pretty well that season they just fell off as they just were not ready. If anything, it was Arsenal who threw a golden chance of a title challenge away (they were the only ones with a stable team).Spurs downfall is traced back to 2018 - they had fallen slightly from their 2017 points total and that was the time to invest - they didn't and the rest is history.We always have to be mindful of this and invest when it is possible to do so. Of course we have a much stronger squad and coaching set up so we are in a far better position.