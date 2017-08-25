« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

Morgana

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 09:26:06 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:12:07 AM
Mourinho doing what he does best, producing shit sandwich football.
Did I mishear him, or did he really say on Sky Sports that he wanted his players be angry « with each other » and to « blame » each other? Never gets the tone or the message right that one.
Elzar

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:11:49 AM
I don't see a team Kane goes into (that could afford him) and improves.

He's an old fashioned goalscorer, maybe Chelsea's system would work for him but they have other targets and options they are happy with. Everyone else seems to be set up using a more mobile striker, and I don't think Kane can play that role.
Crimson

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:22:31 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:11:49 AM
I don't see a team Kane goes into (that could afford him) and improves.

He's an old fashioned goalscorer, maybe Chelsea's system would work for him but they have other targets and options they are happy with. Everyone else seems to be set up using a more mobile striker, and I don't think Kane can play that role.

Maybe going abroad to, say, Italy perhaps? Never going to happen though.
Elzar

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:26:59 AM
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 10:22:31 AM
Maybe going abroad to, say, Italy perhaps? Never going to happen though.

I could see how he could fit in at Juventus, but I can't imagine that happening either.

He's basically forced into Englands set up now too.
Mighty_Red

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:00:15 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  4, 2020, 01:27:39 PM
Yes, he did a good job in taking Spurs from an occasional Champions League team to a regular Champions League team, but also didn't do as good a job as he could have frankly, missing that golden opportunity in the year Leicester won, when all Spurs major competitors where either not that good, or in a season on major change. That Spurs team was an excellent team, and it looks like the stars where aligning for them, but they chocked.   
Agree with your overall assessment but its harsh to say they choked in 2016. I would argue they were never really in the title race at all.

That team was still very early in their development and kinda just fell into 2nd place when all the rest failed. They were always a good number of points behind Leicester, I'd say they did pretty well that season they just fell off as they just were not ready. If anything, it was Arsenal who threw a golden chance of a title challenge away (they were the only ones with a stable team).

Spurs downfall is traced back to 2018 - they had fallen slightly from their 2017 points total and that was the time to invest - they didn't and the rest is history.

We always have to be mindful of this and invest when it is possible to do so. Of course we have a much stronger squad and coaching set up so we are in a far better position.
rebel23

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:45:59 AM
No one will pay what Levy demands so he's stuck there  ... I think he's happy being the big fish at Spurs as he signed a new 5 year contract recently. You will notice the likes of Mbappe and Neymar are running their contracts down as to become more 'affordable' (whatever that means) to potential suitors in the future.
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:49:00 AM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:00:15 AM
Agree with your overall assessment but its harsh to say they choked in 2016. I would argue they were never really in the title race at all.

That team was still very early in their development and kinda just fell into 2nd place when all the rest failed. They were always a good number of points behind Leicester, I'd say they did pretty well that season they just fell off as they just were not ready. If anything, it was Arsenal who threw a golden chance of a title challenge away (they were the only ones with a stable team).

Spurs downfall is traced back to 2018 - they had fallen slightly from their 2017 points total and that was the time to invest - they didn't and the rest is history.

We always have to be mindful of this and invest when it is possible to do so. Of course we have a much stronger squad and coaching set up so we are in a far better position.

whether its harsh or not - the whole point is - they should have been in the title race that season - Leicester won it for goodness sake  ;D  Thats the point, it was the prefect storm.

As for early development, not sure I agree with that, plus - you can counter that with the but Leicester won it for goodness sake argument, what sort of development where they in, with a coach whod been there less time than Pochettino had at Spurs.   Spurs had the likes of Lloris, Eriksen, Walker, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dembele, most of them had been at Spurs for at least a couple years, most of them experienced players in their prime. As well as Kane, Alli, Son, Dier of course. They had a really good settled squad with a settled manager / coach

It was a massive missed opportunity.
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 12:45:31 PM
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 06:34:35 AM
No one is going to buy him at a Levy price in the current climate.
Can't believe you missed the opportunity to say ''No one is going to buy him at the price Spurs would Levy'' #punsneedwork
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 02:04:41 PM
Mourinho sounds like a pundit now in his post match interviews.
newterp

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 02:47:49 PM
some "news" outlets are going with this story:

"Spurs CL hopes are still alive after victory over Everton."

yeah.....what? They are a point behind arsenal and not even Claude thinks Arsenal are getting CL. They are 7 behind Ole the Genius and 4 behind Wolves with 5 to play. That's a lot of points to make up.

I mean, I suppose they still have a chance.

 
decosabute

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 05:24:56 AM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:47:49 PM
some "news" outlets are going with this story:

"Spurs CL hopes are still alive after victory over Everton."

yeah.....what? They are a point behind arsenal and not even Claude thinks Arsenal are getting CL. They are 7 behind Ole the Genius and 4 behind Wolves with 5 to play. That's a lot of points to make up.

I mean, I suppose they still have a chance.

They're shite, and articles should never be talking up their chances. The one thing they have going for them though is that their fixtures are favourable. Bournemouth up next, which is as much a gimme as anyone could wish for at the moment, and they play both Arsenal and Leicester at home.

4th is pretty impossible, but due to everyone's inconsistency, they do still have an outside chance of 5th. But they'd have to win every game, which I don't expect and anyway there are no guarantees 5th even gives CL.
smutchin

Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 07:15:27 AM
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:24:56 AM
4th is pretty impossible, but due to everyone's inconsistency, they do still have an outside chance of 5th. But they'd have to win every game, which I don't expect and anyway

While also hoping for others to drop lots of points...

Leicesters form is pretty poor right now but even so, theyd have to completely tank to finish behind Spurs.
Ray K

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:06:46 AM
Eric Dier has the next 4 games off for heading up into the stand and having a few words with one of their fans. Which, as you remember, happened some time in 2017.

Though If I was him I'd be gutted it wasn't 5 games so I could have the rest of the season off.
Henry Kissinger

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:10:30 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:06:46 AM
Eric Dier has the next 4 games off for heading up into the stand and having a few words with one of their fans. Which, as you remember, happened some time in 2017.

Though If I was him I'd be gutted it wasn't 5 games so I could have the rest of the season off.

I was a little surprised to read this bit in the Guardian's report on it:

Dier has been in excellent form since the Premier Leagues restart in his preferred centre-half position.

I may need to revisit the opticians.
Circa1892

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:11:36 AM
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:10:30 AM
I was a little surprised to read this bit in the Guardian's report on it:

Dier has been in excellent form since the Premier Leagues restart in his preferred centre-half position.

I may need to revisit the opticians.

Has he ever been in excellent form? Christ remember when all the Ingurlunders thought he was better than Hendo...
