Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1330562 times)

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21240 on: December 31, 2019, 02:09:41 PM »
Mock up mate but Harold would actually do this.  ;D
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21241 on: December 31, 2019, 02:12:02 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 31, 2019, 09:49:38 AM
Love this comment:

"I love this ahahaha can you imagine being this petty? Theyve won 3 trophies in a year and all they do is think of us.

The agenda is so real. We have most fan bases on tenterhooks."
There's another great one saying that Spurs are living rent free in our heads...no, we're just taking the piss because we can! ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21242 on: December 31, 2019, 02:18:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 31, 2019, 01:49:03 PM

To be honest, his daughter gets off scott free this time, so that's an improvement
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21243 on: December 31, 2019, 02:21:38 PM »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21244 on: December 31, 2019, 02:21:50 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 31, 2019, 02:18:55 PM
To be honest, his daughter gets off scott free this time, so that's an improvement

How many times can the poor child be sacrificed at the altar of Kane?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21245 on: December 31, 2019, 02:22:08 PM »
Nope, not real.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21246 on: December 31, 2019, 02:39:54 PM »
See Id have so much more respect for him if he actually did post something tongue in cheek like that
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21247 on: December 31, 2019, 02:57:44 PM »
Massive turnout and a landslide victory, just like for Lucas at Lazio!

Congrats to Crouchy :champ
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21248 on: December 31, 2019, 03:16:30 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 31, 2019, 02:06:25 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Is that a real tweet?

of course not but it's HILARIOUS because that's exactly what the mouth breather is thinking.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21249 on: December 31, 2019, 04:19:19 PM »
To get on our nerves these fuckers are voting for Herbie Kane in our LFC Player of the Month award. Like we give a fuck.  ;D :D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21250 on: December 31, 2019, 06:24:21 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on December 31, 2019, 01:43:10 PM
Friedel did win. Also, Lonergen beat Pickford in Prestons keeper of the decade and Adrian was voted the FA Cup keeper of the decade. Liverpool fans conquering online polls. Haha

We conquered all of the web
We're never gonna stop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21251 on: December 31, 2019, 06:30:25 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 31, 2019, 04:19:19 PM
To get on our nerves these fuckers are voting for Herbie Kane in our LFC Player of the Month award. Like we give a fuck.  ;D :D

At least one H. Kane is winning a poll ;)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21252 on: January 1, 2020, 05:13:51 PM »
Going well isn't it?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21253 on: January 1, 2020, 05:17:03 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  1, 2020, 05:13:51 PM
Going well isn't it?

There'll still be loads of beds pissed before we play them though

They're fucking shite and Mourinho's a fucking fraud, wish that Paul Scholes goal had stood then the c*nt would've disappeared into obscurity*

*not really ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21254 on: January 1, 2020, 05:17:49 PM »
No manager's making Aurier a top flight footballer
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21255 on: January 1, 2020, 05:26:47 PM »
Sir Harold of Mouth Breathingshire got injured - bad enough to miss our game?
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21256 on: January 1, 2020, 06:04:58 PM »
Ha, it's beginning. How long before the inevitable Mourinho implosion? Before the next new year?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21257 on: January 1, 2020, 06:21:17 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on January  1, 2020, 05:26:47 PM
Sir Harold of Mouth Breathingshire got injured - bad enough to miss our game?

Looked like his hamstring went
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21258 on: January 1, 2020, 06:22:14 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on January  1, 2020, 06:04:58 PM
Ha, it's beginning. How long before the inevitable Mourinho implosion? Before the next new year?

Before Chinese New Year is more likely.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21259 on: January 1, 2020, 06:25:44 PM »
https://twitter.com/jonathandveal83/status/1212421900200267776?s=20

This is happening two seasons early. Jose is looking to collect his pink slip in the summer, isn't he?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21260 on: January 1, 2020, 07:25:08 PM »
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21261 on: January 1, 2020, 07:26:54 PM »
Here we go, he has started throwing players under the bus now, and it is only the first season. This will not last a full year me thinks.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21262 on: January 1, 2020, 07:29:17 PM »
Couple more dodgy results and the digs at the squad Poch left him will start and the not so subtle give me money begs to Levy.

Summer is gonna be funny when Mourinho wants £200m on 4 players and it gets to deadline day with nothing spent and Levy trying to wheel and deal.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21263 on: January 1, 2020, 07:31:12 PM »
Dont worry when the new manager comes in theyre gonna get that new manager bounce.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21264 on: January 1, 2020, 07:52:15 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on January  1, 2020, 05:26:47 PM
Sir Harold of Mouth Breathingshire got injured - bad enough to miss our game?

Cant believe youd recover from a hammy in 9 days

Even if somehow you did I doubt theyd risk him
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21265 on: January 1, 2020, 08:26:50 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on January  1, 2020, 07:52:15 PM
Cant believe youd recover from a hammy in 9 days

Even if somehow you did I doubt theyd risk him

Maybe he'll declare himself fit to play and then hobble around at the expense of his team à la CL final.
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21266 on: January 1, 2020, 09:28:51 PM »
This guy never really changed.
Believer

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21267 on: January 1, 2020, 09:40:25 PM »
Can't see him show up in nine days with a hamstring problem.

That being said, they'll still play an 8-1-1 formation with Alli off Son in front of eight defenders so it probably won't change their approach regardless.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21268 on: January 1, 2020, 10:00:28 PM »
Jose is accidentally a manager. When he signed i gave him four months before he gets sacked.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21269 on: January 1, 2020, 10:03:01 PM »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21270 on: January 1, 2020, 10:08:11 PM »
Quote from: King_doggerel on January  1, 2020, 10:03:01 PM
what's going on here?
Spying on the Southampton notes.  Ings had just gone off in a tactical reshuffle.

I suppose some sort of mind game that is too evolved for us to understand as to me it looks utterly embarrassing for him.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21271 on: January 1, 2020, 10:14:25 PM »
Spying on Southampton tactics - that is very small-time.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21272 on: January 1, 2020, 10:49:40 PM »
I have no pity for Tottenham. They knew what he was like from before. This is a guy who has no scruples and brings disgrace on the clubs he manages. He is a talented manager but an odious human being.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21273 on: January 1, 2020, 10:54:51 PM »
He's embarrassing (still) and this Spurs side is finished (we've known it for the last 6 months).
PSN: Level-Frontier

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21274 on: January 1, 2020, 11:32:39 PM »
Quote from: King_doggerel on January  1, 2020, 10:03:01 PM
what's going on here?

Mourinho apparently said he was complaining about Soton time wasting and coaching the ball boys to hold onto the ball.

Quote
Mourinho also turned his ire on Southamptons ballboys. The second half was not easy, he said. They were winning, they were defending basically with 10 players, fighting hard and being aggressive, a good aggressive, with lots of fouls, lots of [times] the match stopped and the ballboys were well coached in the delaying of the game and there was not much play.

Yes, irony is visibly dying in the photograph.
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21275 on: January 1, 2020, 11:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January  1, 2020, 07:25:08 PM


Is he giving them his recipe for disaster?

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21276 on: January 2, 2020, 12:33:22 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January  1, 2020, 10:00:28 PM
Jose is accidentally a manager. When he signed i gave him four months before he gets sacked.

One caveat.  If he wins them the FA Cup he'll be given the position for life. ;)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21277 on: January 2, 2020, 01:51:38 AM »
Quote
Mourinho was also frustrated by Tanguy Ndombele's first-half injury, which saw the 23-year-old substituted.

"He is always injured," Mourinho said. "He's injured, he's not injured, he plays one match. We are full of hopes and this is since the beginning of the season.

"Of course it is a concern -- you think you have a player, you think the player is in an evolution process, he plays very well against Norwich, you think today he is ready for it and he is not ready for it."

https://www.espn.com/soccer/tottenham-hotspur/story/4024809/mourinho-yellow-card-was-fair-because-i-was-rude-to-an-idiot
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21278 on: January 2, 2020, 02:41:48 AM »
José Mourinho calls Southampton coach an idiot and attacks VAR power

José Mourinho called one of Southamptons backroom staff an idiot, accused the St Marys ballboys of being coached to waste time and said VAR should be rebranded as his Spurs side lost Harry Kane to a hamstring injury in a dispiriting 1-0 defeat on the south coast.

The Tottenham manager admitted he was booked for being rude to the Southampton goalkeeping coach, Andrew Sparkes, after venturing into the home dugout to air his frustration at what he felt was Sparkess time wasting. I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot, said Mourinho. For some reason I was rude. But I was, and because I was rude I deserve the yellow card. Basically, I had bad words with the guy.

Mourinho also turned his ire on Southamptons ballboys. The second half was not easy, he said. They were winning, they were defending basically with 10 players, fighting hard and being aggressive, a good aggressive, with lots of fouls, lots of [times] the match stopped and the ballboys were well coached in the delaying of the game and there was not much play.

Then came his blast at VAR, insisting officials should be renamed. In this moment the referees are not the referees. I think the VAR should change their name because video assistant referee, thats not true. It should be VR, video referees, because they are the referees, they are the assistant. It is strange because you see the referees on the pitch and they are not the referees, they are the assistant referees. The other guys in [Stockley Park], they are the ones that make the big decisions in the game.

The extent of Kanes hamstring injury is unknown while Mourinho also bemoaned Tanguy Ndombeles injury, with the £55m summer signing forced off after 25 minutes after being clipped by the Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong. Hes always injured, Mourinho said. Hes injured, he plays one match, [the] next week he is injured. We are full of hope since the beginning of the season. It is a concern. You think you have a player, you think you have a player in the evolution process, he plays very well against Norwich, you are full of hope that he is ready for it but he is not ready for it. It is a situation that we have had since the beginning of the season.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jan/01/jose-mourinho-southampton-coach-idiot-var-ballboys
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #21279 on: January 2, 2020, 03:01:47 AM »
We are Liverpool!
