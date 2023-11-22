« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)  (Read 58286 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #520 on: November 22, 2023, 12:42:13 pm »
Is back for season 5 which started last night in America. Has another strong cast and I believe this one is set in the present day again. Believe it's on Amazon in the UK.

I put off the 4th season for ages (about two whole years  ;D) but thought it best to get around to it before the new one is out. Still have a few episodes left. I'd heard mixed opinions with some saying it was quite weak, will have to see how it ends but don't think it's been too bad. I found the 3rd season a bit bland personally and I don't think anything will top the 2nd. Jessie Buckley's character in season 4 has been one of my favourites throughout the series entirely.
« Last Edit: November 22, 2023, 12:43:52 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #521 on: November 22, 2023, 04:26:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 22, 2023, 12:42:13 pm
Is back for season 5 which started last night in America. Has another strong cast and I believe this one is set in the present day again. Believe it's on Amazon in the UK.


Yep, just checked there and first two episodes are on Prime Video now.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #522 on: November 23, 2023, 08:11:47 pm »
Done with season 4 ... I liked it, I think? That said, it's disappointing because it feels like the opportunity was there to do something so much better.

Probably my biggest take away on the whole season is that the gang war stuff felt somewhat pointless to me. It dominates the narrative of the whole thing but the real good stuff is lying in the other characters IMO. In the middle part of the season it felt pointless Oraetta and Ethelreda even being there, as if they just had to carry them to the end somehow. You think a cat and mouse game is going to develop among them but it just never really happens. It's still good TV on the whole but it seems to forget what made the film/series so good, which is seeing the little, unsuspecting person thrown into all the madness. You just don't get that feel when it's mainly about two big rival gangs. The Missouri setting is a bit of a throw-off too.

Casting was interesting. Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman obviously unorthodox picks for those roles. They were okay but I was never gripped by that entire storyline so it falls a bit flat. The big fella who plays Gaetano was good. Timothy Olyphant as the Marshall, love him but couldn't take the role seriously at all. It just felt like watching Raylan Givens in Justified hahaha. Enjoyed Ben Whishaw's character and his relationship with the young boy, it took me 9 episodes to realise who the character was, and I enjoyed the little nod to it at the end. Was probably obvious when Chris Rock repeats one of the best quotes from back in the 2nd season, thought that was neat. Jessie Buckley was the real star IMO, loved that character and wish she was used more.

Looking forward to season 5 now then. I'm sure it'll be full of all sorts of crazy shit. That's what I love about the series as a whole, it always promises to be pretty nuts. 2nd season remains the one to beat IMO. I think 3/4 are both generally quite strong but would have the first above those two.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,987
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #523 on: November 23, 2023, 08:26:07 pm »
I stopped one episode into the McGregor season, I think 3? Im interested in 5 for the cast, but wonder if its worth watching 3 and 4.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #524 on: November 23, 2023, 09:38:02 pm »
The reviews are good for S5


Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #525 on: November 24, 2023, 04:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 23, 2023, 08:26:07 pm
I stopped one episode into the McGregor season, I think 3? Im interested in 5 for the cast, but wonder if its worth watching 3 and 4.

I think they're all worth watching, it's certainly one of the best things on TV still even though I'd generally agree 3 and 4 weren't quite as good as 1 and 2. The third has David Thewlis is that great villainous role among a couple of other good characters. Didn't really care for the Ewan McGregor parts massively though. Four is a lot fresher in the mind because I've only just watched it, and despite it being the most criticised one yet I generally quite liked it on the whole. I think it had a bit more character than the previous one though I can understand why people would prefer the third for it's more simplistic storyline.

I'll get to the first couple of S5 episodes in the week, but I have good feelings about it. Like I say, I was a fan of the characters on the whole in S4, but the mafia war stuff took away from it all really IMO, I've always liked that the movie/series was generally about 'regular' people. It missed a few tricks. It reminds me of True Detective in a sense where if the latter seasons were just a miniseries under a different name they might have been more acclaimed. The mafia stuff just didn't feel very Fargo to me.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,987
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #526 on: November 25, 2023, 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 24, 2023, 04:43:09 pm
I think they're all worth watching, it's certainly one of the best things on TV still even though I'd generally agree 3 and 4 weren't quite as good as 1 and 2. The third has David Thewlis is that great villainous role among a couple of other good characters. Didn't really care for the Ewan McGregor parts massively though. Four is a lot fresher in the mind because I've only just watched it, and despite it being the most criticised one yet I generally quite liked it on the whole. I think it had a bit more character than the previous one though I can understand why people would prefer the third for it's more simplistic storyline.

I'll get to the first couple of S5 episodes in the week, but I have good feelings about it. Like I say, I was a fan of the characters on the whole in S4, but the mafia war stuff took away from it all really IMO, I've always liked that the movie/series was generally about 'regular' people. It missed a few tricks. It reminds me of True Detective in a sense where if the latter seasons were just a miniseries under a different name they might have been more acclaimed. The mafia stuff just didn't feel very Fargo to me.

Thanks mate! I think will give them a go, always easier if I can binge and dont like them much.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #527 on: November 26, 2023, 01:46:45 am »
Watched s5e1 last night, to be honest I was feeling a bit bored about half way through but then holy shit did things get interesting. My wife laughed far too much at the air horn incident, I will be sleeping in a separate bedroom tonight.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #528 on: November 27, 2023, 04:38:53 pm »
After two episodes I can confidently say its already better than S4. Whether it can reach the heights of S2 remains to be seen, but even if its as good as 1 or 3 I'll be very happy. They've already setup about a 4-way conflict  ;D
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #529 on: December 2, 2023, 12:07:46 pm »
Watched the first episode of S5 last night, thought it was really good. You can tell it's going to be a top season I think. Juno Temple's Minnesota accent is the strongest I've heard in either the movie or any of the previous four seasons on TV  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #530 on: December 6, 2023, 10:56:00 am »
Thought I'd try Season 5 after hearing great things. Two episodes in and it's fantastic.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #531 on: December 6, 2023, 12:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on December  6, 2023, 10:56:00 am
Thought I'd try Season 5 after hearing great things. Two episodes in and it's fantastic.

Two in myself, good stuff so far. Have liked all the nods to various Coen brothers films.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • IFWT
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #532 on: December 14, 2023, 07:06:30 am »
Only just found out this is now on Prime.  Loving it so far.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #533 on: December 14, 2023, 12:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Millie on December 14, 2023, 07:06:30 am
Only just found out this is now on Prime.  Loving it so far.

Up to the start of season 3 for my first time watching, has been quite good television...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #534 on: December 14, 2023, 01:05:30 pm »
I've gone back and rewatched Seasons 1-3 in the last week or so. First two are two of the best seasons of TV this century IMO. Third is weaker but still great. Now onto Season 4 which I never bothered with initially after hearing bad reviews.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #535 on: December 14, 2023, 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on December 14, 2023, 01:05:30 pm
I've gone back and rewatched Seasons 1-3 in the last week or so. First two are two of the best seasons of TV this century IMO. Third is weaker but still great. Now onto Season 4 which I never bothered with initially after hearing bad reviews.

Well with you on that, especially season 2. I've really liked them all really, the first two are definitely the best so far though even though my standout favourite will always be S2. I really liked the first season with its different take on the movie and the Billy Bob Thornton character, and genuinely didn't expect much going forward, but I'd personally have S2 right up there with my favourite seasons of TV ever. I've only watched it one time and will save it as hopefully it keeps the same magic. I did like S3 quite a bit but felt somewhat underwhelmed with the Ewan McGregor stuff, the David Thewlis character was really good though and always like Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

S4 is a bit fresher in the mind having not long ago watched it, and I did like it mostly. I think the gang war stuff being the main storyline was a problem though, it should have been more about the smaller characters IMO, fucking loved Jessie Buckley as the nurse though, one of my favourite Fargo characters and was very underused throughout.

S5 has been good so far, too. A few nice references to some other Coen Brothers films.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #536 on: December 14, 2023, 01:24:02 pm »
I'm really enjoying Season 5. Juno Temple has been brilliant, hope it leads to bigger things for her as she was the best thing in Ted Lasso as well IMO.

BTW, found out yesterday that her dim-witted husband in Season 5 is married to Zazie Beats, which blew my mind, would love to know how that meeting happened. Been together about ten years apparently.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #537 on: December 14, 2023, 09:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 14, 2023, 01:16:56 pm
  I'd personally have S2 right up there with my favourite seasons of TV ever. I've only watched it one time and will save it as hopefully it keeps the same magic.

I rewatched it last year and it's even better second time around. When you're less focused on plot you can appreciate cinematography, secondary themes, allegories etc.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,992
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #538 on: December 18, 2023, 05:08:33 pm »
I enjoyed all the Fargo seasons....think it dips in quality from season 1 to 4 but still will good tv

Season 5 I am 4 episodes in and it is building nicely
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #539 on: December 20, 2023, 09:51:49 am »
Finished Season 4 and it was pretty bad compared to every other season. Didn't feel like Fargo at all, just a fairly average crime drama with some horribly miscast roles. I mean, you see Chris Rock and Schwartzman cast as bosses and you think that it's going to be alot of comedy and instead they both play their roles completely po-faced and there's barely a moment of levity in the entire series.

Meanwhile Season 5 has been great and has now given us the most despicable character in the whole Fargo universe

Spoiler
The God damn golfer husband needs to end up dead.
[close]
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 09:53:43 am by Red Viper »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #540 on: December 23, 2023, 12:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on December 20, 2023, 09:51:49 am
Spoiler
The God damn golfer husband needs to end up dead.
[close]

What a c*nt he is

Last two episodes have been good, interested to see what it's building towards. Been a bit of a slow burner season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #541 on: December 23, 2023, 02:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on December 20, 2023, 09:51:49 am
Meanwhile Season 5 has been great and has now given us the most despicable character in the whole Fargo universe

wow, he must be a wrongun, and there have been a few, can't wait to watch this but I'm holding off until I can binge it
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 09:40:30 am »
Last couple of episodes have been superb, probably the best of the season.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
Re: Fargo (New show from FX/Channel 4)
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:53:48 am »
All caught up on Season 5 and its the best season since Season 2 IMO. Its definitely felt darker and less funny than the previous seasons but its still absolutely excellent. Cant wait for the final two episodes.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 