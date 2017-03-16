Having finally brought my Mini Roadster out of a 'year of hell' of warning lights, a stuck bonnet, broken springs, bulging tyres, worn brakes, etc etc... I'd had a good month with it back on the road. Then yesterday - the active spoiler wouldn't deploy. Worse, it's considered a safety feature of the car (stability at speed with the added downforce), and so burped a continuous alarm at me on the way home, which kicked back in immedately upon starting the car hours later.



Looking online regarding failed spoiler motors, my best best was to try to source one from a breakers' yard - BMW only supply complete spoiler assemblies that would cost well over £1000 and arrive primed and needing spraying. The fixed spoiler was a cheaper (and more attractive) option but was long out of production and I could only find it at a US reseller for £600 plus whatever to ship it. Or, I could just try to code the car to not give me the alarm and risk the spoiler not deploying when on the motorway.



Turned out I just needed a new fuse.



