Yeah that makes sense that you drop a notch when you pull the lever while holding the button down on the hand brake. Usually when you press the button and pull the lever, you wont hear the notching sound. So your feel of how much you pulled is based on feel and optics rather than the 3 tick rule.



As with the Astra H not locking at 3 ticks, it should usually lock in. 3 ticks is what we used on our 32 year old Hindustan Ambassador until it was scrapped in 2012.



But when you say, you pull it all the way for it to lock it, maybe the cable that connects the lever with the brake, is elongated, sort of like a rubber band. So while it does lock (it has passed the MOT after all), its still elongated and thats why you have to pull it way to the end.