Thanks guys - kind words much appreciated while weve been far from friends and family.



Upon returning to the UK slightly taken aback by the midwifes response effectively being hard luck see you next time - not even so much as a gentle signpost or anything. Shambles.



So sorry both with what you've had to go through but also that lack of compassion. It's a horrendous thing to go through and they should be far more sympathetic.We had a miscarriage of twins at about 12 weeks (we found out when we went for our 3 month scan that neither baby had a heartbeat) and it was devastating. As you say, you're in a place of planning your futures and we'd also just started telling people our good news - having to send follow up messages after the miscarriage was incredibly difficult, though friends who knew were wonderfully supportive and understanding.I'd love to be able to give you some useful advice but I'm afraid that I can't think of much to say. I don't think either of us grieved properly at the time, which was made all the more traumatic by my wife having to go through a difficult surgical management. With hindsight and as others have said, I'd advise grieving, being there for each other as much possible, and seeking support from family. Don't be afraid to talk about it - it happens to a LOT of people, but it's one of those areas where there seems to be a lingering sense of taboo. Look for support when you need it, and do your best to support your other half.And if you are planning on trying again, make sure that you both feel ready for it. We were told that some people are so keen to put in behind them that they try to get pregnant again immediately in the hope that it will resolve the issues. And it might to an extent, but I don't think those people will have had the opportunity to grieve and it might come back at a future time.Ultimately grief is a very personal thing, so try to work out what you both need to support each other in the immediate future. And sorry again for your loss mate.