Due date should of been today for our second miscarriage. To say in a personal level the last 12 months has been shit is an understatement. Two missed miscarriages have really taken an effect on our 7 year relationship.



I would love to say it has got easier with time but it really hasn't. This has really effected mrs mkferdy very badly. With being a midwife delivering other women's babies is having such a mental effect on her it's a constant slap in the face. I wish she would give it up and do something else until she's mentally at a better place but she doesn't want to give up her career despite admitting she's finding it emotionally very difficult.



I try my best to console her and do whatever I can and it's truly heartbreaking not being able to fix things as it were. It's having such a strain on our relationship I just want her back, she's like a shell of herself. She cries herself to sleep every month. It's so hard.



We are trying again but the pressure of it all is causing so many arguments. We both work full time and with her on shift work it can be really difficult especially when she's on 13 hour nights not including travel time home. We had complications with the erpc last time and we are both worried it's going to cause problems with conception. Then even if we do full pregnant there's the fear it's going to happen again.



My heart goes out to others who have experienced this.

