We have our appointment with the midwife tomorrow, we're going to ask for an early scan given what happened last time, if they make us wait too long then we can always go to one of those private scanning places.
What I want to avoid, especially for the mrs, is us having a scan too early, I know how nerve wracking it would be if we had a scan and they told us they couldnt see much and too come back in a week or so because we're too early.
I reckon we've got our dates pretty spot on, we're currently 7 weeks, how early is too early for a scan? Are we best waiting until we've passed 8 weeks?