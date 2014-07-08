« previous next »
Miscarriage

richiedouglas

Re: Miscarriage
July 8, 2014, 08:54:02 am
l2k83 on July 8, 2014, 08:06:23 am
Thanks to everyone's messages of support on this. Found out we're pregnant again, so about 3 months after the miscarriage. Despite reading everywhere that the chances of a successful pregnancy are exactly the same whether you have miscarried or not the first time, am still bricking it. Doing my best to put a brave face on it and tell the mrs that everything is going to be fine this time around. Not due for our 12 week scan until the end of August so a nervous 6 weeks ahead!

Best of luck mate
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Miscarriage
July 8, 2014, 11:36:39 am
richiedouglas on July 8, 2014, 08:54:02 am
Best of luck mate

Seconded. It'll seem like a long 6 weeks but I think the key is try to just do things as normal and not worry too much. Easier said than done admittedly.
Upinsmoke

Re: Miscarriage
July 8, 2014, 11:40:58 am
l2k83 on July 8, 2014, 08:06:23 am
Thanks to everyone's messages of support on this. Found out we're pregnant again, so about 3 months after the miscarriage. Despite reading everywhere that the chances of a successful pregnancy are exactly the same whether you have miscarried or not the first time, am still bricking it. Doing my best to put a brave face on it and tell the mrs that everything is going to be fine this time around. Not due for our 12 week scan until the end of August so a nervous 6 weeks ahead!

Good luck, just try not to worry because ultimately you can't change to much in these 9 months. Just enjoy it if you can.
Corkboy

Re: Miscarriage
July 8, 2014, 12:55:00 pm
l2k83 on July 8, 2014, 08:06:23 am
Thanks to everyone's messages of support on this. Found out we're pregnant again, so about 3 months after the miscarriage. Despite reading everywhere that the chances of a successful pregnancy are exactly the same whether you have miscarried or not the first time, am still bricking it. Doing my best to put a brave face on it and tell the mrs that everything is going to be fine this time around. Not due for our 12 week scan until the end of August so a nervous 6 weeks ahead!

Same thing happened to me and my Mrs. A miscarriage, followed quickly by another pregnancy. The boy is now 12 years old. Best of luck!
Les Willis

Re: Miscarriage
July 8, 2014, 12:57:40 pm
Corkboy on July 8, 2014, 12:55:00 pm
Same thing happened to me and my Mrs. A miscarriage, followed quickly by another pregnancy. The boy is now 12 years old. Best of luck!
Same thing happened to me. My son is 12 too. Quite a coincidence, but I suppose it illustrates that women often fall pregnant soon after a miscarriage.
Corkboy

Re: Miscarriage
July 8, 2014, 01:05:11 pm
Les Willis on July 8, 2014, 12:57:40 pm
Same thing happened to me. My son is 12 too. Quite a coincidence, but I suppose it illustrates that women often fall pregnant soon after a miscarriage.

After the miscarriage, our ob/gyn told us belt away trying again as soon as possible and that fertility is heightened after a miscarriage. I don't know if he was just trying to make us feel better or if that's actually true but anyway, we took his advice very seriously and had lots of fun.
pw1008

Re: Miscarriage
July 9, 2014, 12:48:13 pm
Yea same happened to us about 4 months after miscarriage. 2nd time round we managed to get an early scan at 8 weeks which showed a heart beat. Despite it being nerve wrecking to watch and wait its worth it to save the 4 week wait till 12 weeks.

Deffo try and ask the doctor or midwife for one of them and they were boss with us and got us a scan within a few days.
l2k83

Re: Miscarriage
July 22, 2014, 08:22:49 pm
We have our appointment with the midwife tomorrow, we're going to ask for an early scan given what happened last time, if they make us wait too long then we can always go to one of those private scanning places.

What I want to avoid, especially for the mrs, is us having a scan too early, I know how nerve wracking it would be if we had a scan and they told us they couldnt see much and too come back in a week or so because we're too early.

I reckon we've got our dates pretty spot on, we're currently 7 weeks, how early is too early for a scan? Are we best waiting until we've passed 8 weeks?
Corkboy

Re: Miscarriage
July 22, 2014, 08:36:25 pm
l2k83 on July 22, 2014, 08:22:49 pm
I reckon we've got our dates pretty spot on, we're currently 7 weeks, how early is too early for a scan? Are we best waiting until we've passed 8 weeks?

I don't think it matters. Try to relax, chances are everything will be absolutely fine.
La Vecchia Magpie

Re: Miscarriage
July 22, 2014, 09:19:19 pm
All the best mate.
Keita Success

Re: Miscarriage
July 23, 2014, 12:16:43 am
Best of luck, don't get too stressed. It'll rub off on your wife. You've got to be reassuring and calm for her. I hope everything goes well, mate
Upinsmoke

Re: Miscarriage
July 23, 2014, 08:36:38 am
Corkboy on July 8, 2014, 01:05:11 pm
After the miscarriage, our ob/gyn told us belt away trying again as soon as possible and that fertility is heightened after a miscarriage. I don't know if he was just trying to make us feel better or if that's actually true but anyway, we took his advice very seriously and had lots of fun.

Yeah I think that's true. Think it's true just after child birth too.
pw1008

Re: Miscarriage
July 23, 2014, 08:50:16 am
i think we had an early scan 8 weeks to the day. that was tense going to the scan. Our midwife was sound and had no problem arranging it - think we went in 2 days after seeing the midwife.

Best of luck
mkferdy

Re: Miscarriage
July 23, 2014, 04:26:44 pm
Best of luck I hope it goes well and it helps with calming you both down. Just bear in mind that it can only show how the baby is doing at that point.
mkferdy

Re: Miscarriage
August 21, 2014, 06:05:21 pm
Due date should of been today for our second miscarriage. To say in a personal level the last 12 months has been shit is an understatement. Two missed miscarriages have really taken an effect on our 7 year relationship.

I would love to say it has got easier with time but it really hasn't. This has really effected mrs mkferdy very badly. With being a midwife delivering other women's babies is having such a mental effect on her it's a constant slap in the face. I wish she would give it up and do something else until she's mentally at a better place but she doesn't want to give up her career despite admitting she's finding it emotionally very difficult.

I try my best to console her and do whatever I can and it's truly heartbreaking not being able to fix things as it were. It's having such a strain on our relationship I just want her back, she's like a shell of herself. She cries herself to sleep every month. It's so hard.

We are trying again but the pressure of it all is causing so many arguments. We both work full time and with her on shift work it can be really difficult especially when she's on 13 hour nights not including travel time home. We had complications with the erpc last time and we are both worried it's going to cause problems with conception. Then even if we do full pregnant there's the fear it's going to happen again.

My heart goes out to others who have experienced this.
Red_Mist

Re: Miscarriage
August 21, 2014, 10:18:56 pm
Every sympathy (and empathy) with what you're going through mate. I'm struggling to give any useful advise, I've typed some out then picked holes in it and deleted it. Just keep on being gentle and patient and loving towards her. She'll come back to you in time.
RedSince86

Re: Miscarriage
August 21, 2014, 10:53:11 pm
l2k83 on July 8, 2014, 08:06:23 am
Thanks to everyone's messages of support on this. Found out we're pregnant again, so about 3 months after the miscarriage. Despite reading everywhere that the chances of a successful pregnancy are exactly the same whether you have miscarried or not the first time, am still bricking it. Doing my best to put a brave face on it and tell the mrs that everything is going to be fine this time around. Not due for our 12 week scan until the end of August so a nervous 6 weeks ahead!
Good news and stay strong and i look forward to reading about the newborn in 2015. :)
Kochevnik

Re: Miscarriage
August 22, 2014, 12:12:09 pm
mkferdy on August 21, 2014, 06:05:21 pm
Due date should of been today for our second miscarriage. To say in a personal level the last 12 months has been shit is an understatement. Two missed miscarriages have really taken an effect on our 7 year relationship.

I would love to say it has got easier with time but it really hasn't. This has really effected mrs mkferdy very badly. With being a midwife delivering other women's babies is having such a mental effect on her it's a constant slap in the face. I wish she would give it up and do something else until she's mentally at a better place but she doesn't want to give up her career despite admitting she's finding it emotionally very difficult.

I try my best to console her and do whatever I can and it's truly heartbreaking not being able to fix things as it were. It's having such a strain on our relationship I just want her back, she's like a shell of herself. She cries herself to sleep every month. It's so hard.

We are trying again but the pressure of it all is causing so many arguments. We both work full time and with her on shift work it can be really difficult especially when she's on 13 hour nights not including travel time home. We had complications with the erpc last time and we are both worried it's going to cause problems with conception. Then even if we do full pregnant there's the fear it's going to happen again.

My heart goes out to others who have experienced this.

And my heart goes out to you.

As I said on the last page my wife had four miscarriages before she carried a child to term.  Seems so long ago now, we have two healthy sons ages 7 and 6, but I well remember the tension and despair you're talking about.  I don't really have any advice other than to try your best to not react to her - I found that the way I grieved was very, very different from my missus.  Just let her deal with it in whatever way she can and do your best to make it better instead of worse.

I fully recognise that this is mostly useless advice because time is the only thing that can really help.  I really hope you guys start doing better, my heart definitely goes out to both of you!
a treeless whopper

Re: Miscarriage
April 2, 2021, 07:50:53 am
Bumping an old thread. Just wanted to know if after multiple of these do the NHS do tests and examinations to try to get to the bottom of the problem?
RedSince86

Re: Miscarriage
April 3, 2021, 11:09:45 am
I think it's after 3 miscarriages then they do tests to check the uterus, I'm guessing ultrasounds and camera etc.
MBL?

Re: Miscarriage
Today at 02:07:07 am
a treeless whopper on April 2, 2021, 07:50:53 am
Bumping an old thread. Just wanted to know if after multiple of these do the NHS do tests and examinations to try to get to the bottom of the problem?
I dont want to make any assumptions but I have so my heart goes out to you if it has happened to you.

It happened to my partner a few years ago. We were that excited about the possibility of a child even though we werent financially ready then. We told family and a few close friends, it was an unexpected happiness. A few weeks later we found out on Christmas Eve that it was gone.

Was a shite Christmas.
Red_Mist

Re: Miscarriage
Today at 09:27:17 am
a treeless whopper on April 2, 2021, 07:50:53 am
Bumping an old thread. Just wanted to know if after multiple of these do the NHS do tests and examinations to try to get to the bottom of the problem?
We lived in Spain when ours happened, so I cant help you with what the NHS do, but we were given every test going after the first two and they all came back as no problem, so it was put down to bad luck. We then had a third one unfortunately which does make you wonder if there was some underlying issue, although it still could have been just luck. We wont ever know. If its happened to you or someone you know, first and foremost I sympathise completely. But Id definitely recommend pushing for the tests as its good to know and will help with other decisions.
