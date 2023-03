That is batshitI love that he has largely used the account of one questionable witness (the British woman) about a low flying plane or jet, yet thinks that a B777 is going to land at a fucking international airport and escape unnoticed by a single eyewitness in a province of 5 million people!And the suggestion of a second plane coming to pick up the 'cargo' being a jumbo jetsubtle, perfect for smugglersAt least they acknowledge that it's highly speculative, and obviously a lot more is known now than five years ago.