Retro Computer shit!

Re: Retro Computer shit!
June 26, 2016, 06:54:49 AM
Not console but I was at school in Moss Side round the corner from Manchester University's immense maths building  when the very first computing GCE came out. We were learning basic and had to write out a sheet of programming for something like 8*4=.  The teacher would drop these off at the uni and a week later we'd go round to pick up a whole box of punch cards that had been "typed up" from our little sheets. The room was upstairs and the computer was the size of a house! With those reel to reel tape thingies spinning around. I always remember laughing at how many cards I could generate from a bit of writing.

Many years later, at uni myself I accidentally walked into what was the first IT base - a room full of amstrad 1650s, I think. It was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen. All beautiful dos-based word processors, white writing on beautiful blue screens with 5.25 floppy disc access.

Meanwhile, and not too long after, I'd progressed from my zx to an Atari 520 and paper boy and elite would keep us up all night.

My final seismic leap was when I saw then got my first pc . it had word on it. You could change the font without having to change printer settings. Man, forget 1mb ram, that was the future right there!
Re: Retro Computer shit!
June 26, 2016, 08:12:28 AM
Quote from: oddball on June 25, 2016, 11:56:10 PM
Nice mate...lets get a pic of where you are up to now ;)

Think I'll keep my pics to my instagram and Twitter accounts from now on  8)

Added a sega Saturn since the last update
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 20, 2017, 10:39:27 PM
Had a re-organise today









Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 20, 2017, 10:39:59 PM
Think I'm pretty much done on the console collection. Need to work on the games now
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 20, 2017, 10:42:14 PM
What about handhelds?  Want my old Master System 1? ;D
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 20, 2017, 10:46:31 PM
Since you asked nicely :P



I am actually after a Master System 1. Gives a better RGB picture than the 2. For a fair price of course
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 22, 2017, 11:52:37 AM
Was a Sega fan....to the point I hated Nintendo and Playstation!

Had a Megadrive and a Sega Saturn and planned to get a Dreamcast but then it pretty much went bust.

I sold my megadrive + games to fund my Saturn and sold the Saturn + games when I was a student needing money. Big mistake. Years later I would buy a Saturn console again and a few choice games, but not the one I really wanted...Panzer Dragoon Saga

I sold that original game with my Saturn years before along with a load of other great titles including Shinobi X for £100 quid at the time.

Panzer Dragoon Saga alone is worth more than that now :/

I know there's emulators but it aint the same.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 27, 2017, 08:59:24 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on May 20, 2017, 10:42:14 PM
What about handhelds?  Want my old Master System 1? ;D

Still interested in selling your master system?
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 28, 2017, 03:58:52 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 27, 2017, 08:59:24 PM
Still interested in selling your master system?
Gonna keep hold of it for now til I see what state it's in, don't think it's been out of storage for ten years but when I move it's getting set up if it's not gone/damaged.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
April 17, 2018, 01:35:46 PM
Finally finished the console collection



ZX Spectrum

Master System
Mega Drive (Version 1 and 2)
Saturn
Dreamcast

NES
SNES
Famicom/Super Famicom Clone player
N64
Gamecube
Wii

Playstation 1
Playstation 2

XBox
XBox 360

Still on the hunt for a decent sized CRT TV for the light gun games.

Running most through SCART as that gives the best picture on the flat screen but the AV switch box is handling the CRT consoles.

On the other side of the room I have PS3, PS4 and Wii U
Re: Retro Computer shit!
April 17, 2018, 02:19:08 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 17, 2018, 01:35:46 PM
Finally finished the console collection

Very nice :D

The best recommendation for CRTs I can give is Sony broadcast monitors. I mentioned it earlier in the thread actually, that I had this one - Sony Trinitron CRT - KX14-CP1 - which has the most beautiful colours and is switchable from PAL to NTSC so you can use consoles from anywhere.

Sadly, the PSU gave up the ghost last year but it was amazing for the 5 years I had it (and it was 20 years old when I bought it). This one currently on eBay is a good example of a good example:

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Sony-PVM-20M4E-Broadcast-Monitor-20-4-3-CRT-Gaming-Retro-UPDATED-INFO/392020624064?hash=item5b464002c0:g:7Q8AAOSwgQVayQdf
Re: Retro Computer shit!
April 17, 2018, 04:14:16 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 17, 2018, 01:35:46 PM
Finally finished the console collection



ZX Spectrum

Master System
Mega Drive (Version 1 and 2)
Saturn
Dreamcast

NES
SNES
Famicom/Super Famicom Clone player
N64
Gamecube
Wii

Playstation 1
Playstation 2

XBox
XBox 360

Still on the hunt for a decent sized CRT TV for the light gun games.

Running most through SCART as that gives the best picture on the flat screen but the AV switch box is handling the CRT consoles.

On the other side of the room I have PS3, PS4 and Wii U
Very nice.

What's that N64 on the bottom? I have the Pokemon one, which is the same colour, but mine is a lot bigger than that.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
April 17, 2018, 05:56:35 PM
Quote from: S on April 17, 2018, 04:14:16 PM
Very nice.

What's that N64 on the bottom? I have the Pokemon one, which is the same colour, but mine is a lot bigger than that.

It's the console from the Pokemon stadium battle set. The one you have is the Pikachu variant, I suspect.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
April 17, 2018, 05:57:31 PM
Quote from: Jim McDonald on April 17, 2018, 05:56:35 PM
It's from the console from the Pokemon stadium battle set. The one you have is the Pikachu variant, I suspect.

This. Think I've got the box somewhere as well
Re: Retro Computer shit!
April 17, 2018, 07:07:18 PM
No Atari ST?
Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 31, 2019, 09:32:37 PM
To keep myself getting stressed about tomorrow I had a sort out of my collection



Finally running the Gamecube and SNES through HDMI which makes wiring up easier and looks great on the 1080p screen.

A bigger CRT would be nice but other than that I'm done with the consoles

Handhelds look good too

Re: Retro Computer shit!
May 31, 2019, 10:35:54 PM
Its got to be CRT when playing retro consoles and games.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
June 1, 2019, 01:15:40 PM
Quote from: db79 on March  1, 2014, 12:06:23 PM
I remember my eldest bro buying a C64, I loved it. I remember him also getting a weekly magazine called Input which taught you how to write basic programmes. I remember the one which turned your computer into a piano!

I've got every actual real magazine version of that - still very good for getting kids to learn how to program (And adults!)

Load up an emulator and type away! Tons of clever programming and you can run them all with the right emulators - I've got emulators on everything - Apple, Amiga, Atari 400, 2700, 7800, BBC Micro, Electron, Commodre 64, Commodore VIC 20, Commodore Pet, MAME, SNES, Gameboy, Megadrive, PS, PS2, Sega 16, Gamegear, Oric, Sharp MZ80K, Acorn Electron, Dragon 32, Coleco, Nascom, Sinclair ZX80, Sinclair ZX81, TI 4/A, Radio Shack shit, TRS80 I, II, III...

:)


Here is every issue of Input to download as PDFs!!  https://archive.org/details/inputmagazine
Re: Retro Computer shit!
June 1, 2019, 05:12:31 PM
The trouble is this...

Ive used a speccy emulator ....  Ive loaded games and Ive remembered being stunned by the graphic at the time..

Then I play them and they just look like random blocks of black squares, can barely make out what the objects are supposed to be. R Type was amazing, I ruined its memory  by playing it again

Never go back!!
Re: Retro Computer shit!
June 2, 2019, 11:46:24 AM
I remember a a kid I was doing some basic basic-programming and I was chuffed when I managed to have the computer ask some simple questions like "What's your name." and then using the answer to say something like "Hi, [name]". My biggest achievement was asking whether someone was happy or not and if the weren't the screen would changes colours to cheer them up... ;)
I also remember that my dad bought German magazines (I live in Austria) and they had listings for utilities or games in them. You just typed them off and you had a game to play. Of course, there were always some typos and you had to find them first, because otherwise the game wouldn't load... That was a right pain in the arse. Best game I remember from them was some tennis management sim where you guess players and followed their matches (all text of course). Most of the times I started typing the listings and hoped my father would finish them. Most of the time he did... :D
Re: Retro Computer shit!
September 23, 2019, 09:00:26 PM
Just been to a soft opening of a new retro gaming bar in town

https://nq64.co.uk/

On colquitt street in the old Aloha bar.

Loads of old arcade machines and consoles.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
September 23, 2019, 09:09:12 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 23, 2019, 09:00:26 PM
Just been to a soft opening of a new retro gaming bar in town

https://nq64.co.uk/

On colquitt street in the old Aloha bar.

Loads of old arcade machines and consoles.

Do they do a limited number of cocktails, with each cocktail containing a maximum of 2 ingredients?
Re: Retro Computer shit!
September 23, 2019, 09:10:41 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June  1, 2019, 05:12:31 PM
The trouble is this...

Ive used a speccy emulator ....  Ive loaded games and Ive remembered being stunned by the graphic at the time..

Then I play them and they just look like random blocks of black squares, can barely make out what the objects are supposed to be. R Type was amazing, I ruined its memory  by playing it again

Never go back!!

Some old school games hold up well. Eg. Gameboy Tetris has never been bettered.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
September 23, 2019, 10:09:32 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 17, 2018, 01:35:46 PM
Finally finished the console collection



ZX Spectrum

Master System
Mega Drive (Version 1 and 2)
Saturn
Dreamcast

NES
SNES
Famicom/Super Famicom Clone player
N64
Gamecube
Wii

Playstation 1
Playstation 2

XBox
XBox 360

Still on the hunt for a decent sized CRT TV for the light gun games.

Running most through SCART as that gives the best picture on the flat screen but the AV switch box is handling the CRT consoles.

On the other side of the room I have PS3, PS4 and Wii U

You're missing the ZX81, with 3d Monster Maze and 3d Defender

Both of which used 3d very loosely.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
September 23, 2019, 10:19:53 PM
Quote from: Licky on February 23, 2014, 11:35:48 PM
Started out with a zx80, sold that for £12 ffs (wish I'd kept it), then got a zx81 with Sinclair printer (still got it), how the hell did they ever fit chess into 1k ???, I remember 3d monster maze was incredible on the zx81, we were too skint to get a speccy tho.

I remember when you came round that corner and saw the t-rex bearing down on you, your fingers stubbing down on the membrane keyboard, an ecstasy of fumbling as you tried to turn round and peg it the other way. Terrifying stuff, brilliant.
Re: Retro Computer shit!
Today at 01:31:26 PM
RIP chuck

What a machine this was



the chip that powered the Commodore and the BBC, Atari, and Apple II (and earlier chips in pinball machines)
Thanks Chuck!


https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/24/technology/chuck-peddle-dead.html
Re: Retro Computer shit!
Today at 02:33:35 PM
Quote from: VintageRed74 on June 14, 2015, 09:44:34 PM
Lastly a favorite of mine, brilliant strategy game. Wish I could still play these  :'(

Elite! An all time classic, I had it on the spectrum and a mate of mine had it on the Amiga, after I'd seen that version I upgraded to an Amiga as soon as I could afford it.

If Space strategy / shoot em up is your cup of tea there is a fantastic games available on Android called 'Galaxy in Fire 2'. Stunning graphics and great game play.

https://galaxyonfire.fandom.com/wiki/Supernova

