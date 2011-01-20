I remember my eldest bro buying a C64, I loved it. I remember him also getting a weekly magazine called Input which taught you how to write basic programmes. I remember the one which turned your computer into a piano!
I've got every actual real magazine version of that - still very good for getting kids to learn how to program (And adults!)
Load up an emulator and type away! Tons of clever programming and you can run them all with the right emulators - I've got emulators on everything - Apple, Amiga, Atari 400, 2700, 7800, BBC Micro, Electron, Commodre 64, Commodore VIC 20, Commodore Pet, MAME, SNES, Gameboy, Megadrive, PS, PS2, Sega 16, Gamegear, Oric, Sharp MZ80K, Acorn Electron, Dragon 32, Coleco, Nascom, Sinclair ZX80, Sinclair ZX81, TI 4/A, Radio Shack shit, TRS80 I, II, III...
Here is every issue of Input to download as PDFs!! https://archive.org/details/inputmagazine