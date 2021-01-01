I don't think anyone who is watching the show isn't enjoying it. It is a great show, absolutely no doubt about it. But the hype around Mercurio the BBC, and other media outlets, have whipped up about his writing isn't doing the show any favours.
It is now being analyzed more than ever, and flaws are there, whether the analysis justified are is up for debate. Personally, I just think it's trying to be too smart now and it's not helping. And Martin Compston is a wee dick.
Wait till they bring the chains out in the next episode, there will be hell to pay.