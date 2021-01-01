« previous next »
Line of Duty

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 12:09:30 pm
How long is the last episode? They have a lot of loose ends to tie up. Nice that Steve's back is ok and he is off the painkillers now though.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 12:09:30 pm
How long is the last episode? They have a lot of loose ends to tie up. Nice that Steve's back is ok and he is off the painkillers now though.

Just an hour according to the Beeb TV guide.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 12:47:34 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm
Just an hour according to the Beeb TV guide.

No way can they wrap it all up in an hour and do justice to the story. Mind you, the way they have introduced some major plots in this series and just ignored its existence twenty minutes later has been laughable.
Chris~

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 12:54:45 pm
Agree that the chase at the start was off. Seems like to was just a odd way off getting Jo a way to show shes not bent? Mad they keep sending every character to the same two prisons given they know what happens there
lionel_messias

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 02:00:27 pm
I love how people criticise this show for certain scenes, expecting Shakespearian levels of excellence in every scene of all of 6 series of a plot-driven show.

Impossible but there was enough brilliance to light up 5 different shows in this episode alone, the acting of Vicky Maclure, Kelly MacDonald and Anna MM for starters.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:00:27 pm
I love how people criticise this show for certain scenes, expecting Shakespearian levels of excellence in every scene of all of 6 series of a plot-driven show.

Impossible but there was enough brilliance to light up 5 different shows in this episode alone, the acting of Vicky Maclure, Kelly MacDonald and Anna MM for starters.

Think it's just more a case of people not wanting to watch something with ever increasing, glaring what-the-fuck plot holes?

Don't get me wrong, it's a very enjoyable show. But there is a growing need to suspend all disbelief going into it.
lionel_messias

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm
Think it's just more a case of people not wanting to watch something with ever increasing, glaring what-the-fuck plot holes?

Don't get me wrong, it's a very enjoyable show. But there is a growing need to suspend all disbelief going into it.

You wouldn't touch 24 then, with a bargepole. Any action-driven show or film will have plotholes, it's sort of unavoidable and this show is attempting to fix 6 series worth of plot threads into one, I give Mercurio some credit for that, let's see how it finishes though.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
You wouldn't touch 24 then, with a bargepole. Any action-driven show or film will have plotholes, it's sort of unavoidable and this show is attempting to fix 6 series worth of plot threads into one, I give Mercurio some credit for that, let's see how it finishes though.

I commented on 24 the other day being an apt comparison. And again, enjoyed 24 very much for what it was, but it's not something I would ever re-visit because of its ridiculousness.
smutchin

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 02:45:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
this show is attempting to fix 6 series worth of plot threads into one

That's precisely the problem. Go back to the first series and the plotting is really tight. Now it just feels like it has lost its way and they've introduced too many elements to be able to keep it all under control. That's a sign of bad writing.

Still, it feels like a lot of the loose ends are coming together, which is good...
Spoiler
Davidson's interview helped a good deal in that respect, even if she stonewalled most of the questions - it was telling the way the questions she no-commented were the ones pertaining to people who are still alive and active. After Steve persuaded her to open up a bit, she was happy enough to answer questions about Ryan and Tommy, for example. Also she gave a good account of the reasons for Tommy being bumped off back in series 2 - it makes more sense that there were several splinter groups rather than one overarching OCG. She didn't reveal the identity of her 'father', presumably because it was someone she believed to be alive and active - got to be Thurwell, hasn't it?
[close]

On the opening scene...
Spoiler
I enjoyed it. All went a bit Grand Theft Auto, but made for great drama. And it made enough sense to me. First, because Kate was fleeing for her life, not knowing who she could trust - when she was stopped, her first thought was that Ted and Steve had dobbed her in. And second, because she needed Jo to reveal what she knew and was aware that this would become very difficult once she was in custody. Or dead.
[close]

Also agree with everyone on Anna Maxwell Martin. She's brilliant. I also think her character is going to come good and something is going to happen to make her become an AC12 ally in the denouement.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 02:47:13 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:00:27 pm
I love how people criticise this show for certain scenes, expecting Shakespearian levels of excellence in every scene of all of 6 series of a plot-driven show.

Impossible but there was enough brilliance to light up 5 different shows in this episode alone, the acting of Vicky Maclure, Kelly MacDonald and Anna MM for starters.

Thought Kelly Macdonald was great this episode, after not being hugely convinced by her. Anna Maxwell Martin also excellent, perfect villain without actually being bent.

I really don't rate Vicky Maclure in this at all, think her and Martin Compston are both pretty poor although they are saddled with absolutely tons of exposition which must be a struggle.
smutchin

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 02:49:23 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 12:47:34 pm
No way can they wrap it all up in an hour and do justice to the story.

That's why they had the extra episode though - too much to cram into six episodes, even with a longer final episode.

I'm glad it's not longer though - it would just end up getting very drawn out, even more bloated with characters and plot threads... and ultimately boring. You need to draw the line somewhere.
smutchin

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 02:50:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:47:13 pm
they are saddled with absolutely tons of exposition

This has been my biggest complaint about the scripting in this series. Feels quite dumbed down.
Sharado

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 02:55:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
I commented on 24 the other day being an apt comparison. And again, enjoyed 24 very much for what it was, but it's not something I would ever re-visit because of its ridiculousness.

24 is the perfect comparison for me with LOD. It's complete fucking nonsense really that doesn't warrant all that much scruitny, but a decent enough spectacle in terms of sunday night TV. Brain off, Hastings catchphrases on, done.
rk1

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 05:37:47 pm
Is this the last series? I thought there was one more series to come
lionel_messias

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Quote from: rk1 on Yesterday at 05:37:47 pm
Is this the last series? I thought there was one more series to come

We don't know yet. Talk should start again after Sunday and we'll see which players are indeed left on the field!
OOS

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 06:07:05 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:55:33 pm
24 is the perfect comparison for me with LOD. It's complete fucking nonsense really that doesn't warrant all that much scruitny, but a decent enough spectacle in terms of sunday night TV. Brain off, Hastings catchphrases on, done.

Thats what it is, perfect Sunday night telly. Great cast, suspenseful TV, likeable characters with flaws and twatty badies.
Trada

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 06:12:03 pm
BBC Press Office
@bbcpress

#LineOfDuty reached its highest ever overnight audience of 11 million for the penultimate episode of series six on @BBCOne
, with a 51.7% audience share.
sinnermichael

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Don't think Kate is H, but she could well be The Stig after that driving performance.
iamnant

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:00:27 pm
I love how people criticise this show for certain scenes, expecting Shakespearian levels of excellence in every scene of all of 6 series of a plot-driven show.
That's nonsense. Fans of the show who've enjoyed 5 very good series are criticising the show for creating a scene which came across as out of character for the show. It just came across as a producer wanting a chase scene with little to no care for the plot or character development.
Guz-kop

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 09:39:21 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
That's nonsense. Fans of the show who've enjoyed 5 very good series are criticising the show for creating a scene which came across as out of character for the show. It just came across as a producer wanting a chase scene with little to no care for the plot or character development.

I agree it was totally random and didn't make much sense but this is not a show for character development. We're not watching the Wire or sopranos here. What season was it kate chased down Dot cotton including hanging off the side of a lorry? The show started to have some grandiose from then on.

Can't see the beeb/writers not churning out another season given how popular it is
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm
I don't think anyone who is watching the show isn't enjoying it. It is a great show, absolutely no doubt about it. But the hype around Mercurio the BBC, and other media outlets, have whipped up about his writing isn't doing the show any favours.

It is now being analyzed more than ever, and flaws are there, whether the analysis justified are is up for debate. Personally, I just think it's trying to be too smart now and it's not helping. And Martin Compston is a wee dick.

Wait till they bring the chains out in the next episode, there will be hell to pay.
paulrazor

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm
Personally thought that was a great episode

Looking forward to Sunday's with a nice bottle of red
stevieG786

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1022 on: Today at 04:34:27 am
Kelly Macdonald and Anna Maxwell Martin were both brilliant that last episode.

The CC as H would be massively u underwhelming. Cant wait for Sunday!

Best British drama series? I think so.
stevieG786

Re: Line of Duty
Reply #1023 on: Today at 04:46:02 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 06:12:03 pm
BBC Press Office
@bbcpress

#LineOfDuty reached its highest ever overnight audience of 11 million for the penultimate episode of series six on @BBCOne
, with a 51.7% audience share.

Didnt they have 15 million for the series opener?
