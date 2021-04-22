« previous next »
Author Topic: Line of Duty  (Read 54300 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,667
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #960 on: April 22, 2021, 06:54:03 am »
Anyone watching Bent Coppers on BBC2...caught Eps 2 last night about the first internal investigation unit A10 which was set up in the Met..with considerable success...check it out on iplayer if you can
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,442
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #961 on: April 22, 2021, 07:09:09 pm »
If Hastings questioned me within 5 minutes he would have me pleading guilty to 9/11, Madeline McCann's disappearance, the responsibility for covid and the creation of the super league.
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 36,188
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #962 on: April 22, 2021, 07:57:21 pm »


Spoiler
I was really disappointed with the end of the last episode, once Pilkington takes the first shot Kate would take him out. She knows he's a bad 'un so she wouldn't stand there exchanging "drop the weapon" with a fucking weapon
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #963 on: April 22, 2021, 08:45:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 22, 2021, 07:57:21 pm

Spoiler
I was really disappointed with the end of the last episode, once Pilkington takes the first shot Kate would take him out. She knows he's a bad 'un so she wouldn't stand there exchanging "drop the weapon" with a fucking weapon
[close]


Yeah but where is the dramatical fun in that?
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #964 on: April 23, 2021, 10:42:30 am »
So our favourite Manc supporter with very unconvincing hair in everything he does...


Spoiler
Jimmy Nesbitt as Thurwell, do we think he will have a speaking role or was this his on screen cameo shot in Belfast, while filming Bloodlands for producer Jed Mercurio. Nesbitt would be amazing in an interrogation scene, I'd love to see that but doubt a ransacked AC-12 how the power to extradite someone from Spain!
[close]
Online Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #965 on: April 23, 2021, 10:48:31 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 23, 2021, 10:42:30 am
So our favourite Manc supporter with very unconvincing hair in everything he does...


Spoiler
Jimmy Nesbitt as Thurwell, do we think he will have a speaking role or was this his on screen cameo shot in Belfast, while filming Bloodlands for producer Jed Mercurio. Nesbitt would be amazing in an interrogation scene, I'd love to see that but doubt a ransacked AC-12 how the power to extradite someone from Spain!
[close]

Spoiler
I'd be very surprised if he wasn't being brought in as the Big Bad. Not sure whether we'll see him in person in the final two episodes, but expecting he'll be the major focus of Series 7.
[close]
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #966 on: April 23, 2021, 10:51:24 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 23, 2021, 10:48:31 am
Spoiler
I'd be very surprised if he wasn't being brought in as the Big Bad. Not sure whether we'll see him in person in the final two episodes, but expecting he'll be the major focus of Series 7.
[close]


Spoiler
Not sure I agree with that guess, I reckon they will wrap all the main plotlines in the next two episodes and *outside chance* Jed could actually finish off the series, for good on Sunday week :(
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #967 on: April 23, 2021, 12:38:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 23, 2021, 10:42:30 am
So our favourite Manc supporter with very unconvincing hair in everything he does...

Cant deny I wasnt too happy to see him show up.

Although he was quite good in Bloodlands and didnt mention Utd once.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #968 on: Today at 08:43:12 pm »
See yall on the other side, motherfuckers.

 :-X
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #969 on: Today at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:43:12 pm
See yall on the other side, motherfuckers.

 :-X

MotherofGodfuckers
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #970 on: Today at 09:22:25 pm »
Online RedKenWah

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #971 on: Today at 10:00:06 pm »
 :-[
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #972 on: Today at 10:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 23, 2021, 12:38:22 pm
Cant deny I wasnt too happy to see him show up.

Although he was quite good in Bloodlands and didnt mention Utd once.



I don't think he will be making an appearance now...
Online Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #973 on: Today at 10:03:26 pm »
Spoiler
Thought the opening with Kate fleeing with Jo was nonsense. Kate did nothing wrong, dont think shed run and her killing of Ryan was completely legit?

Interrogation scene was, as usual, really good but frustrating when Jo stonewalled the questions we all want answering. Assume Thurlwell is who raised her?

Was laughing at the totally random Spanish raid on his property. I assume hes still alive, still think its likelier he becomes the big bad for the final season rather than it all being tied up next week but well see. Hastings and Steve both on borrowed time so maybe it will get wrapped up?
[close]
Online cdav

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #974 on: Today at 10:04:30 pm »
Jesus Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey- just give us answers!
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #975 on: Today at 10:05:11 pm »
Spoiler
So its fairly obvious now that H is the Chief Constable. I assume the last episode will see Carmichael do an about turn or something? Also, did Steve say there were secret cameras in Jos cell? If so a trap to get those awful prison officers? Lindsay Denton told Steve/Kate about them years ago. The Sargent in the murder team is also definitely related to Dot
[close]
Online Igor Tripod Biscan

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,608
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #976 on: Today at 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:03:26 pm
Spoiler
Thought the opening with Kate fleeing with Jo was nonsense. Kate did nothing wrong, dont think shed run and her killing of Ryan was completely legit?

Interrogation scene was, as usual, really good but frustrating when Jo stonewalled the questions we all want answering. Assume Thurlwell is who raised her?

Was laughing at the totally random Spanish raid on his property. I assume hes still alive, still think its likelier he becomes the big bad for the final season rather than it all being tied up next week but well see. Hastings and Steve both on borrowed time so maybe it will get wrapped up?
[close]

Spoiler
Wouldn't be surprised if Thirwell pays off Spanish police and turns out he is alive
[close]
Online RedKenWah

  Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #977 on: Today at 10:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:03:26 pm
Spoiler
Thought the opening with Kate fleeing with Jo was nonsense. Kate did nothing wrong, dont think shed run and her killing of Ryan was completely legit?

Interrogation scene was, as usual, really good but frustrating when Jo stonewalled the questions we all want answering. Assume Thurlwell is who raised her?

Was laughing at the totally random Spanish raid on his property. I assume hes still alive, still think its likelier he becomes the big bad for the final season rather than it all being tied up next week but well see. Hastings and Steve both on borrowed time so maybe it will get wrapped up?
[close]

Spoiler
yep totally agree ref James Nesbett, it would seem awfully strange for them to use his photo and it all be just the briefest of cameos. I suspect either hes faked that scene and hell be another key link for another series or that he is actually dead and it all gets spilled next week.
[close]
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #978 on: Today at 10:13:26 pm »
Spoiler
Its the CC. Hes been dodgy since episode 1. We knew he was corrupt before we even saw Ted. I think Nesbitt is dead. Him and Mercurio worked on the same show at the same time. Its a perfect red herring.
[close]
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #979 on: Today at 10:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:05:11 pm
Spoiler
So its fairly obvious now that H is the Chief Constable. I assume the last episode will see Carmichael do an about turn or something? Also, did Steve say there were secret cameras in Jos cell? If so a trap to get those awful prison officers? Lindsay Denton told Steve/Kate about them years ago. The Sargent in the murder team is also definitely related to Dot
[close]

Spoiler
The likeness is uncanny. But I also thought that if him and Ryan. I am still leaning towards Chris being one of the good guys. Not everyone can be bent but Ted, Kate, Steve and wee Chloe surely!
[close]
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #980 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:13:26 pm
Spoiler
Its the CC. Hes been dodgy since episode 1. We knew he was corrupt before we even saw Ted. I think Nesbitt is dead. Him and Mercurio worked on the same show at the same time. Its a perfect red herring.
[close]

Spoiler
Fully agree. Anything else is right out of left field at this point and would be a massive leap.
[close]
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #981 on: Today at 10:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:20:41 pm
Spoiler
The likeness is uncanny. But I also thought that if him and Ryan. I am still leaning towards Chris being one of the good guys. Not everyone can be bent but Ted, Kate, Steve and wee Chloe surely!
[close]

I dunno have you seen police forces in real life...
