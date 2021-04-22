yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
SpoilerI was really disappointed with the end of the last episode, once Pilkington takes the first shot Kate would take him out. She knows he's a bad 'un so she wouldn't stand there exchanging "drop the weapon" with a fucking weapon[close]
So our favourite Manc supporter with very unconvincing hair in everything he does...SpoilerJimmy Nesbitt as Thurwell, do we think he will have a speaking role or was this his on screen cameo shot in Belfast, while filming Bloodlands for producer Jed Mercurio. Nesbitt would be amazing in an interrogation scene, I'd love to see that but doubt a ransacked AC-12 how the power to extradite someone from Spain! [close]
SpoilerI'd be very surprised if he wasn't being brought in as the Big Bad. Not sure whether we'll see him in person in the final two episodes, but expecting he'll be the major focus of Series 7.[close]
So our favourite Manc supporter with very unconvincing hair in everything he does...
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
See yall on the other side, motherfuckers.
people like big dick nick.
Cant deny I wasnt too happy to see him show up. Although he was quite good in Bloodlands and didnt mention Utd once.
SpoilerThought the opening with Kate fleeing with Jo was nonsense. Kate did nothing wrong, dont think shed run and her killing of Ryan was completely legit?Interrogation scene was, as usual, really good but frustrating when Jo stonewalled the questions we all want answering. Assume Thurlwell is who raised her?Was laughing at the totally random Spanish raid on his property. I assume hes still alive, still think its likelier he becomes the big bad for the final season rather than it all being tied up next week but well see. Hastings and Steve both on borrowed time so maybe it will get wrapped up?[close]
SpoilerSo its fairly obvious now that H is the Chief Constable. I assume the last episode will see Carmichael do an about turn or something? Also, did Steve say there were secret cameras in Jos cell? If so a trap to get those awful prison officers? Lindsay Denton told Steve/Kate about them years ago. The Sargent in the murder team is also definitely related to Dot[close]
SpoilerIts the CC. Hes been dodgy since episode 1. We knew he was corrupt before we even saw Ted. I think Nesbitt is dead. Him and Mercurio worked on the same show at the same time. Its a perfect red herring.[close]
Spoiler The likeness is uncanny. But I also thought that if him and Ryan. I am still leaning towards Chris being one of the good guys. Not everyone can be bent but Ted, Kate, Steve and wee Chloe surely![close]
