Spoiler

Thought the opening with Kate fleeing with Jo was nonsense. Kate did nothing wrong, dont think shed run and her killing of Ryan was completely legit?



Interrogation scene was, as usual, really good but frustrating when Jo stonewalled the questions we all want answering. Assume Thurlwell is who raised her?



Was laughing at the totally random Spanish raid on his property. I assume hes still alive, still think its likelier he becomes the big bad for the final season rather than it all being tied up next week but well see. Hastings and Steve both on borrowed time so maybe it will get wrapped up?