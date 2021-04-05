« previous next »
Author Topic: Line of Duty  (Read 50996 times)

Offline cdav

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #880 on: April 12, 2021, 12:48:15 am »
When Ryan went to Jo's house and put the gun to her head, that was how Gail Vella was murdered? Did Ryan kill Gail?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #881 on: April 12, 2021, 11:56:47 am »
Just been on the Line of Duty Fandom site and was reading about Jackie Lafferty (Gina McKee).  Internet comments can often be childish and brutal but I did snigger at this one. :)


05/04/2021
The woman has a face like a sickened fried egg, I wish she would piss off back to Coronation Street

Gina McKee is a classy Bafta winning actress,  and she's never been in Coronation Street.  If you've nothing constructive to say,  why not keep your ignorant gob shut.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 08:30:54 am »
Quote from: cdav on April 12, 2021, 12:48:15 am
Spoiler
When Ryan went to Jo's house and put the gun to her head, that was how Gail Vella was murdered? Did Ryan kill Gail?
That was my first thought as soon as we saw the scene
Offline Qston

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 am »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:15:57 am
https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2021/ac-3/

Haha brilliant.  I was looking at her page on the LOD Wiki yesterday. She was one tough bitch :)

"Pats back, I cant remember what shes doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say shes got some new clobber and shes ready to bust some balls."
 Anna Maxwell Martin

Offline Qston

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:23:54 am
Haha brilliant.  I was looking at her page on the LOD Wiki yesterday. She was one tough bitch :)

"Pats back, I cant remember what shes doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say shes got some new clobber and shes ready to bust some balls."
 Anna Maxwell Martin

:lmao

she's brilliant. Plays the tough cop brilliantly but then is also wonderful in Motherland. Looking forward to seeing which balls she busts
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 am »
One thing that annoyed me a bit about last episode.  Even though it was a belter.

Spoiler
Would Jimmy Lakewell really have been sent back to the same prison following that brutal prison van attack?  It was clear the prison guards tipped the OCG off.  How on earth would Jimmy or anyone else think he was safe.  Especially after being with AC12.

He just wouldn't have gone back there or at least would have been segregated.

Also, didnt realise until i read recaps that the guy who strangled him was Lee Banks, part of the OCG in S05.
Offline rob1966

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
One thing that annoyed me a bit about last episode.  Even though it was a belter.

Spoiler
Would Jimmy Lakewell really have been sent back to the same prison following that brutal prison van attack?  It was clear the prison guards tipped the OCG off.  How on earth would Jimmy or anyone else think he was safe.  Especially after being with AC12.

He just wouldn't have gone back there or at least would have been segregated.

Also, didnt realise until i read recaps that the guy who strangled him was Lee Banks, part of the OCG in S05.
[close]


Yeah me too
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 12:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
One thing that annoyed me a bit about last episode.  Even though it was a belter.

Spoiler
Would Jimmy Lakewell really have been sent back to the same prison following that brutal prison van attack?  It was clear the prison guards tipped the OCG off.  How on earth would Jimmy or anyone else think he was safe.  Especially after being with AC12.

He just wouldn't have gone back there or at least would have been segregated.

Also, didnt realise until i read recaps that the guy who strangled him was Lee Banks, part of the OCG in S05.
[close]


Yeah it did annoy me as well.
Spoiler
Also the fact that he thought they wouldn't kill him because he hadn't talked. Really stupid and naïve from a character who clearly knows how the OCG works.
[close]
Offline rob1966

« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 12:25:50 pm »
Quote from: cdav on April 12, 2021, 12:48:15 am
Spoiler
When Ryan went to Jo's house and put the gun to her head, that was how Gail Vella was murdered? Did Ryan kill Gail?
[close]


Spoiler
Yep, that is how she was killed, very similar to the real life killing of Jill Dando. It could be that Ryan did kill her as it wasn't a pro job, a real pro hit wouldn't use a large .45 pistol like that and have the bullet exit and got stuck in a wall, it'd be a small .22 pistol, as the bullet doesn't have the energy to exit the skull and instead whizzes around inside shredding the brain
[close]
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 12:49:46 pm »
Rob. You worry me mate

Then again you do live in Manchester now :)
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 12:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:49:46 pm
Rob. You worry me mate

Then again you do live in Manchester now :)

Offline rob1966

« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 02:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:49:46 pm
Rob. You worry me mate

Then again you do live in Manchester now :)

I'm not sure if this will worry you even more. I used to own handguns in the 90's and went target shooting at a club not far from the docks, near the Taipan. A few of us also had an interest in and used to do CQB stuff of a Sunday and I learn't things like that. Its how we all knew Barry Bulsara was not Jill Dandos killer as he didn't have the equipment and wasn't capable of disassembelling the round, removing the required amount of powder and then remaking the round. We all could, has we all made our own ammunition.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 02:23:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:17:36 pm
I'm not sure if this will worry you even more. I used to own handguns in the 90's and went target shooting at a club not far from the docks, near the Taipan. A few of us also had an interest in and used to do CQB stuff of a Sunday and I learn't things like that. Its how we all knew Barry Bulsara was not Jill Dandos killer as he didn't have the equipment and wasn't capable of disassembelling the round, removing the required amount of powder and then remaking the round. We all could, has we all made our own ammunition.

Was she shot by one of these?
 

Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 03:16:24 pm »
Meanwhile.A R&D office somewhere on Trafford Park

 
Offline BIG DICK NICK

« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:16:24 pm
Meanwhile.A R&D office somewhere on Trafford Park

 

Lets hope he doesnt turn that weapon on himself.

Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:12:25 am »
Watched the first four episodes today. Brilliant. Now it's just if it's best to watch weekly or save a few more episodes again.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Line of Duty
« Reply #897 on: Today at 09:18:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:12:25 am
Watched the first four episodes today. Brilliant. Now it's just if it's best to watch weekly or save a few more episodes again.

Weekly i'd say, everyone wants to talk about it, all week!
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

« Reply #898 on: Today at 09:28:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:12:25 am
Watched the first four episodes today. Brilliant. Now it's just if it's best to watch weekly or save a few more episodes again.

Definitely weekly. It's hard enough having to dodge spoilers from TV journalists and the BBC themselves week to week never mind having to dodge the whole internet for the next three weeks.
Online sinnermichael

« Reply #899 on: Today at 11:48:07 am »
This week's trailer looks great.

Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #900 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:18:42 am
Weekly i'd say, everyone wants to talk about it, all week!

Defo

Always thought it was great coming in here and discussing episodes of TV as they happen.

People love to binge watch I get it, but not for me.
Online lionel_messias

« Reply #901 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm »
Went back and watched the climax to Season 3.

Wow, great stuff there. Think I'm fully up to speed now. Unsurprising - NON SPECIFIC RUMOUR - has it there is a MASSIVE cliff-hanger at the end of this Sunday's episode.

In other news, Liverpool play at Anfield.
Online kaesarsosei

« Reply #902 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
I'e done it both ways. I binged the first 4 seasons of LoD on Netflix, and then watched the last 2 seasons week-by-week. Season 5 was definitely the weakest season so I thought initially it was because of how I was watching it, but I am enjoying this season as much as any.

Aside from maybe 1-2 scenes I like how they have if anything dialled it back a bit. I hate shows (or movies like Roger Moore James Bond) where they constantly feel like they need to out-do themselves and end up jumping the shark.
