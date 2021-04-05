I'e done it both ways. I binged the first 4 seasons of LoD on Netflix, and then watched the last 2 seasons week-by-week. Season 5 was definitely the weakest season so I thought initially it was because of how I was watching it, but I am enjoying this season as much as any.
Aside from maybe 1-2 scenes I like how they have if anything dialled it back a bit. I hate shows (or movies like Roger Moore James Bond) where they constantly feel like they need to out-do themselves and end up jumping the shark.