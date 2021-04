Just been on the Line of Duty Fandom site and was reading about Jackie Lafferty (Gina McKee). Internet comments can often be childish and brutal but I did snigger at this one.05/04/2021The woman has a face like a sickened fried egg, I wish she would piss off back to Coronation Street5dGina McKee is a classy Bafta winning actress, and she's never been in Coronation Street. If you've nothing constructive to say, why not keep your ignorant gob shut.